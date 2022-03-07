When Pokimane decided to become a streamer on Twitch, she bought a computer worth $250 from a classified online store. She then started playing League of Legends and soon reached the platinum rank. As a result, many people followed her account, ranking it among the 100 most followed accounts on Twitch. Due to her many followers on Twitch, the question of Pokimane's net worth has come up on multiple occasions.

Pokimane is a Moroccan-Canadian streamer, gamer, internet personality, and content creator. She rose to fame around 2017 while playing League of Legends on Twitch. Furthermore, she is the recipient of the Shorty Awards for Best Twitch Streamer, which she received in 2017.

The celebrity enjoys a massive following on her streaming platforms because of her masterful gameplay and commentary on League of Legends.

Pokimane’s profile summary

Full name Imane Anys Nickname Pokimane Gender Female Date of birth 14 May 1996 Age 26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Morocco Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Moroccan-Canadian Ethnicity Multiracial Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 34-26-39 Body measurements in centimetres 86-65-97 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single University McMaster University Profession Internet personality, gamer Net worth $2 million - 3 million Instagram @pokimanelol Facebook @Pokimane Twitter @pokimanelol

What is Pokimane’s net worth in 2022?

His worth in 2022 is estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million. She makes her money from streaming on Twitch and YouTube. However, she also has many other revenue sources, including merchandising, sponsorships, donations from followers on Twitch, and brand deals.

Although people associate her with Twitch, she also has several YouTube channels. Her primary channel on YouTube is Pokimane, which has over 6.69 million followers. Also, she is active on four other YouTube accounts, including:

Since she joined YouTube in 2013, Imane has amassed a massive following of over 8.3 million followers. Furthermore, her combined views on YouTube stand at around 795 million as of May 2022. Since she has many subscribers on YouTube, she makes her money by monetising her videos and promoting products.

How much does Pokimane make a year?

In September 2021, a leaked document detailing Twitch's payout to streamers showed Pokimane's Twitch earnings for the month stood at $38,217. The amount averages around $458,604 a year.

But Pokimane's income or gross earnings from August 2019 to October 2021 showed the young streamer received $1,528,303.11. Many people thought the amount was low since she has over 9.1 million followers on Twitch. She has been active on the platform for over 1,400 days.

However, one of the reasons Pokimane's earnings are less than other streamers is that she has capped her donations from her followers at only $5. The streamer averages 16,538 viewers per month.

Since she has many streaming platforms, it becomes challenging to determine how much money she makes in a year. But her yearly revenue ranges between $400,000 and $500,000.

Other revenue sources

Although Imane makes her money from streaming, she also has other interests that make her some money. For example, she appeared in the 2021 film Free Guy providing commentary on the main character on her Twitch channel. Thus, she received payment for her debut in a blockbuster movie.

In 2020, Imane joined the fashion brand Cloak as a partner and creative director. Then, in October 2021, she became the Chief Creative Officer of RTS, a talent management and brand consulting firm. Also, in October 2021, she debuted in a music video by Bella Poarch titled Inferno.

Pokimane’s fast facts

When did Pokimane start streaming? She created her Twitch account in June 2013 and began streaming later that year. Who is the richest streamer? Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is the richest streamer on Twitch, with an estimated net worth of $40 million. Is Pokimane in a relationship? As of 2022, she has not talked about her relationship status. What is Pokimane’s ethnicity? She is multiracial. The streamer is of African-Arabian ethnicities. Is Pokimane good at VALORANT? The streamer holds the highest ranking of immortal in episode three of act two in VALORANT, meaning she is excellent at playing the game. What games does Pokimane play on Twitch? Per Twitchtracker, she has played over 100 games. However, her top five games based on stream time are League of Legends, Just Chatting, VALORANT, Fortnite, and Among Us.

Estimates show that Pokimane's net worth in 2022 is between $2 million and $3 million. He makes her money on Twitch through donations from followers, sponsorships, merchandising, and brand deals. Apart from Twitch, where she has over 9.1 million followers, she also has five YouTube channels.

