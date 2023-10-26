Meet Hannah Berner: Everything you need to know about the American reality star

Hannah Berner is a multi-talented American comedian, podcast host, and reality television star, best known for her appearance on the hit television show Summer House. She is also an ardent mental health and wellness proponent on her social media platforms. Take a look at her life before and after fame.

Hannah Berner attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Berner is a famous American reality television star and comedian who hosts Bravo's Chat Room. She also hosts two podcasts, Berning in Hell and Giggly Squad. Her charisma and entertaining antics have made her a viral sensation across multiple social media platforms.

Hannah Berner's profile summary

Full name Hannah Berner Gender Female Date of birth 12 August 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education University of Wisconsin-Madison Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Mother Lenore DiLeo Berner Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Des Bishop Occupation Podcast host, comedian, social media influencer Net worth $1.4 million Instagram @hannahberner

Hannah Berner's biography

The comedian was born on 12 August 1991 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. She is 32 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Hannah is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

She was raised by her mother, Lenore DiLeo Berner, a jazz singer and a former principal at MS51, where the reality star began her schooling. Hannah is the youngest in a family of two children. Her elder brother is called Daniel Berner. She is also the granddaughter of the social media celebrity Vera DiLeo.

Educational background

The actress started her education at the MS51 school and later enrolled at the Poly Prep Country Day School. For high school education, she attended the Beacon School in New York.

She joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison to pursue her Bachelor's degree in Communication Arts Rhetoric with a Certificate in Gender and Women's Studies. While there, she was among the greatest athletes, playing tennis in Division 1 tennis for her team.

Career

After graduating, Hannah became a professional tennis player. Until December 2018, she held the position of creative video producer at Betches Media. She later changed careers and started her now-popular podcast, Berning in Hell. Hannah interviews various celebrities about their insecurities, phobias, and anxieties in his podcast.

She also co-hosts the Giggly Squad podcast with her friend Paige DeSorbo. Hannah is also a comedian who hosts Bravo's Chat Room.

When was Hannah Berner in Summer House?

She entered the Summer House in 2019. This show revolves around friends who spend their weekends in a shared summer house in the Hamptons, giving viewers insight into their personal lives, friendships, and antics. Her bubbly personality and genuine outlook on life made her a standout character on the show.

What happened with Hannah Berner in Summer House?

Hannah's tenure at Summer House was marked by fun moments and some notable drama. Her most memorable drama was her rocky relationship with Luke Gulbranson, which ended badly. The tension between the two escalated in the show's fifth season. As a result, Hannah decided to leave the series.

Is Hannah Berner still friends with Summer House?

Hannah became good friends with several cast members, notably Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula. She joined Summer House as Amanda's friend, but the two are no longer on good terms.

Hannah clashed with Amanda's now-husband, Kyle Cooke, in season 5 of Summer House. Kyle once uninvited Hannah to his and Amanda's wedding. Kyle then gave her another wedding invitation after they made amends. However, the comedian never showed up at the wedding that was held in September 2021.

What is Hannah Berner's net worth?

Hannah Berner has an alleged net worth of $1.4 million as of 2023. She has accumulated her wealth through her successful career as a comedian, podcast host, reality star, and social media influencer.

Who is Hannah Berner's husband?

Des Bishop and Hannah Berner attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Hannah is married to Des Bishop, a fellow comedian. The two have a 15-year age gap. However, that has not stopped the couple from making a lifetime commitment to each other.

Des popped the question to Hannah on 14 February 2021, and they married in May 2022. Where was Hannah Berner's wedding party held? The pair exchanged their vows at a beachfront in the Hamptons, where they were joined by friends, family, and other celebrities.

FAQs

Who is Hannah Berner? She is an American reality star, comedian, podcast host, and social media influencer. How old is Hannah Berner? She is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 12 August 1991. When did Hannah Berner join Summer House? She joined the series in 2019, during the fourth season. Are Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner still friends? The pair met in Summer House, and they became best friends. Together, they host the Giggly Squad podcast. Who is Hannah's husband? She is married to Des Bishop. When was Hannah Berner's wedding? Her wedding was held in May 2022. Are Hannah and Dez still married? The couple is still married.

Hannah Berner is an accomplished American comedian, podcast host, reality star, and social media influencer. She rose to prominence after her appearance on the television series Summer House. She has been married to Des Bishop since May 2022.

