Who is Tracey Hinds, Macy Gray's husband? Everything you need to know

If you like R&B and Soul music, you've probably heard of Macy Gray. She is a singer and actress from the United States known for her raspy voice and distinct singing style. Macy Gray dominated the late 1990s and early 2000s with ten studio albums and five Grammy nominations, one of which she won. As a result, she is widely regarded as one of her generation's most talented soul singers. But the singer also made headlines for other reasons. Her personal life was a source of contention due to her lifestyle and links to several men. However, many people were unaware that the singer had previously been married to Tracey Hinds.

Tracey Hinds, an American mortgage broker, is best known as Macy Gray's ex-husband. The ex-couple had three children together but divorced after two years of marriage. However, Macy Gray's ex is not well known despite having ties to a famous name in the American entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Tracey Hinds Gender Male Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Macy Gray Children Three Profession Mortgage broker

Who is Tracey Hinds?

He is an American mortgage broker best known as the ex-husband of award-winning R&B and soul singer and actress Macy Gray. However, nothing is known about Tracey despite being linked to a well-known figure in the American entertainment industry. So, who is he?

1. His early life appears to be a mystery

Tracey Hinds' past is unknown, except that he is an African American man. He was most likely born in the United States as well.

On the other hand, Tracey's career was said to be as a mortgage broker. Although his educational background is unknown, he likely attended a higher education institution and studied a subject related to his profession.

2. He reportedly passed away in 2020

According to a post from his daughter Happy Hinds on Facebook, Tracey reportedly passed away in 2020. In the post dated 21 June 2021, Happy wished Father's Day to all and dedicated the day to his late father.

3. He was in a relationship with Macy Gray for a few years

According to Whos Dated Who, Tracey married Macy Gray for two years, from 1996 to 1997/1998. Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 1998, before Macy's rise to prominence. Their union resulted in the birth of three children: Aanisah, born 17 January 1995; Thamel, born December 1995; and Happy Hinds, born 1997.

4. His ex-wife became famous after the divorce

Tracey Hinds' ex-wife, Macy, signed a record deal with Epic Records in 1998, shortly after their marriage ended. According to The Sun, she collaborated with producer Andrew Slater on her first album, On How Life Is, which was released in 1999.

The album took some time to gain popularity, but after the success of her song I Try the following year, it received widespread critical acclaim. The album received three Grammy nominations and went triple platinum by the end of 2000, selling more than 3 million copies.

Her album, On How Life Is, was followed in 2001 by The Id, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard charts and was certified gold after selling 500,000 copies.

Tracey Hinds' ex-wife's success wasn't only in music. According to IMDb, Gray also began acting in movies with minor roles in flicks such as Training Day and Spider-Man.

Frequently asked questions

Tracey Hinds is best known as the ex-husband of R&B singer Macy Gray. He had three children with the singer before divorcing her. Tracey lived a private life, with little information about him available. However, Tracey's daughter, Happy, posted a tribute to him on Father's Day 2021 in a post that revealed that he died in 2020.

