Kristen Torrianni bio: age, career, movies, net worth, latest updates

Kristen Torrianni is an actress who is known for appearing in several films and TV shows. Top among them include Bachelorette, Hart of Dixie, and Black Lightning. She is also famous for being the wife of actor Cress Williams. But what else do you know about her?

Despite being a celebrity, Torrianni might not yet be a household name; she only has few acting credits. As a result, there is pretty much about her the public does not know. Here is a detailed biography of the actress.

Kristen Torrianni's profile summary

Full name : Kristen Torrianni

: Kristen Torrianni Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: March 2, 1982

March 2, 1982 Birth sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth: United States (actual location unknown)

United States (actual location unknown) Age: 39 years (as of 2021)

39 years (as of 2021) Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Eye colour: Grey

Grey Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Weight: unknown

unknown Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Religion : Christian

: Christian Marital status: Married to Cress Williams

Married to Cress Williams Education: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $400,000

Early life

While some public figures are not shy of releasing their personal information, Kristen Torrianni is not one of them. Instead, she is extremely private and has revealed barely any information about her early life, educational background, or family.

What is Kristen Torriann's age? She is 39 years as of 2021. The Hart of Dixie actress was born on March 2, 1982. She is an American national, born in the United States, but her actual place of birth is unknown. She is a Caucasian woman of British-Irish descent.

Career

Torrianni made her debut in the acting industry with the movie film Greek in 2005. Before that, it is not known what she was doing career-wise or education-wise. The role in the film was minor, with the actress portraying a customer. Nonetheless, it was a start and got her inside the film industry.

After her debut role, Torrianni was next involved in several short films over the next few years. In 2005, she starred in the film Darling Nikki, where she portrayed the character of Audrey. In 2006, Torrianni played the character of a maid in the short film Paper Thin Walls.

The next opportunity for acting would be three years later, where she portrayed the character of Janet in the short movie The Admission. Then, in 2011, she landed a role in yet another short film, Never Give a Sucker a Rap in the Mouth. 2011 was an excellent year for Torrianni as she landed two other roles.

The first was the movie The Other Side, where she played Sara, and the second one was a short film, The Man with the Midas Touch, where she played the main character of the daughter. However, one of her most recognized roles would come in 2014, when she was featured in the TV show Hart of Dixie.

Who was Kristen Torrianni on Hart of Dixie? The actress plays Eliza, a jewellery broker, in Stuck's episode (season 3 episode 21). The role was minor - a guest appearance, but massive exposure for her, thanks to the huge following the show enjoys. Her husband was also a lead character on the show, though they did not share any screen time.

In 2014, Torrianni appeared in an episode of the TV show Adam and Jamero. After that, she took a break from acting before returning as a guest character on Black Lightning. Again, her husband was the lead character on the show at the time of her appearance.

Family and relationships

What does Kristen Torrianni personal life look like? Below is a look at who the actress is away from the screen:

Parents and siblings

Due to her private nature, Torrianni parent’s names are unknown. There is also no information on any siblings she might have grown up with. However, her parents are close to her, and they attended her wedding to Cress Williams.

Husband

Kristen is married to fellow actor Cress Williams. The couple tied the knot in 2013 but had already been dating for quite some time. Contrary to what many people might believe, Cress Williams and Kristen Torrianni did not meet on the set of Hart of Dixie. Instead, the actors met way back in 2005 through a church group.

They became friends and began hosting dinner parties together before starting to date sometime after. On June 15, 2013, the couple exchanged vows in a private wedding attended by family members and friends.

The ceremony reportedly took place on a beach on the Island of Kauai, followed by a reception sometime later in Los Angeles. Several cast members of Hart of Dixie were in attendance, including Wilson Bethel, Scott Porter, Kaitlyn Black, and others.

Children

Torrianni does not have a child yet. Does Cress Williams have a daughter? Yes, one. Her name is Amika Khalie Williams. He also has a son, Elijah Khali Thomas Williams.

Net worth and earnings

Kristen Torrianni net worth is estimated to be around $400,000 and $500,000. The wealth is from her acting career. As to her earnings, there is no information on the kind of job, besides acting, she does.

What is Cress Williams worth? The actor is pretty successful, with several acting credits to his name. The top ones include Close to Home, Grey’s Anatomy, Friday Night Lights, Code Black, Hart of Dixie, and more recently, Black Lighting.

In all these, he was either a regular, lead or the main character. In total, his successful career is estimated to have helped him accumulate a net worth of around $18 million.

Kristen Torrianni's fast facts

How old is Kristen Torrianni? She is currently 39 years old, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. What ethnicity is Torrianni? Her ethnicity is white – she is a Caucasian woman. Is Torrianni single? No, she is not! Instead, the actress is married to Cress William, the Black Lighting start. How much is Torrianni worth? Torrianni is estimated to be worth around $400,000 – $500,000.

Many people might only know her as Cress William’s husband, but that’s not all she is. Kristen Torrianni is a loving wife who is supportive of her husband’s acting career. She is also a mother, helping raise her husband's children from a previous marriage. Torrianni is also an actress herself, with several acting credits.

