Where is Chalonda Jenkins, the ex-wife convicted killer Nikko Jenkins, today?

If you have heard of the Jenkins family in America, you will know they are notorious criminals who have performed bizarre crimes for generations. Well, American felon Chalonda Jenkins is famous for her connection to this family as the ex-wife of Nikko Jenkins. Nikko is a spree killer and death row convict of four charges for first-degree murder. So, what happened to his ex-wife, and where is she today?

Chalonda and her ex-husband Nikko Jenkins. Photo: @digaba.salvado, user on Facebook (modified by author)

Chalonda Jenkins is usually linked with her husband's crimes though not severely punished with him. She had a challenging childhood as she spent her teenage years in prison for various law infringements. At the same time, she has also been termed a famous face in correctional centres.

Profile summary

Full name Chalonda Jenkins Gender Female Date of birth 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Sexuality Straight Eye colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Nikko Jenkins Children 1

Who is Chalonda Jenkins?

Chalonda Jenkins is an Omaha convicted felon. She was born in the United States of America in 1991. She will be 31 years in 2022. However, her exact date and place of birth are unknown, but she was 19 years old when she married her ex-husband.

Where is Chalonda Jenkins now?

The ex-wife of the death row killer has finished her one-year jail term in the Nebraska Women's Correctional Facility in New York. She is a free Omaha citizen, and there has been no report of her breaching the law. But before her eventual release, Chalonda Jenkins served a jail term thrice.

In 2013, she was sentenced to one-year imprisonment as a suspected accomplice to her former husband in his spree of killings in August. This was based on the fact that they had only been outside the prison for four weeks after their marriage.

In 2015, a Sarpy County judge sentenced Chalonda to two to three years for felony terrorist threats and resisting crimes. She has also engaged in shoplifting and petty theft. In addition, she was arrested in 2019 after the former girlfriend of her son's father reported she was kicking and screaming at her door.

Nikko had committed an incredible history of killings in Nebraska before he was sentenced to life imprisonment. Photo: @CrimeologyGlobal, user on Facebook (modified by author)

When the authorities saw her, she said her name was Cha Moore but was later identified by her car registration number. She was found with brass knuckles labelled deadly weapons under Nebraska law. Then, in May 2020, Douglas County sentenced her to one year in prison.

Who is Chalonda Jenkins's husband now?

Chalonda Jenkins married Nikko Jenkins at Tecumseh State Prison on 6th February 2010. The two criminals were serving jail terms then. Nevertheless, they spent only four weeks as a couple outside the prison and had similar facial writings and drawings.

Her husband is known to have committed an incredible history of killings in Nebraska. He murdered four people: Jorge Cajiga-Ruiz, Junan Uribe-Pena, Curtis Bradford, and Andrea Kruger. Unfortunately, he reportedly killed them as sacrifices to the Egyptian serpent god Apophis as a form of worship. His sister Erica Jenkins, mother Lori, uncle, and cousin Christine Bordeaux aided him in the crime.

He was detained for carrying a gun to school when he was seven years old. The infamous killer is known for mutilating parts of his body like the p*nis, tongue, and forehead and has had 27 stitches for a sliced p*nis and nine stitches for his tongue. He acted that way to look like the Egyptian Serpent Apophis and has attempted several su*cide missions.

In 2013, his wife faulted the systems of the judges for allowing him to come out during the weeks he killed four people. She said he was mentally ill and needed help and that all he did was for the Egyptian serpent god Apophis.

She later filed a case against her husband on 30th August for threatening to kill her. He was arrested but only pleaded guilty to the spree killings and is now one of the 12 men on Nebraska's death row with a 450 years sentence for various count charges. The couple, however, divorced in August 2017 and has no report of any child together.

Since then, Nikko's TikTok videos have been trending. They have the caption, "The man murdered someone for looking at him." These videos portray funny moments and reactions from people.

Who is Nikko Jenkins' new wife?

Dawn Arguello from Lubbock, Texas, in 2019 declared her undying love for Nikko. She said she wanted to marry him. The 49-year-old woman reportedly became emotionally attached to him when volunteering for an inmate advocacy group. However, it is unknown if they are married or not.

Does Chalonda have a baby?

Yes, she had a son during her marriage with Nikko Jenkins. But then, Chalonda Jenkins' baby was born by another man whose identity is unknown; he became public after he filed for child support. The child reportedly lives with him.

What is Chalonda Jenkins' Instagram page?

She does not have an Instagram page or any other social media-related page. Nevertheless, her pictures are all over the internet.

Chalonda Jenkins is famous for her ill-doings in society and her connection to a family of crime lords. Though her footprints of violation of laws are still trending, she might change in the nearest future and become a better person.

