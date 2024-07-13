Seok Matthew is a renowned Korean-Canadian singer. He is signed under MNH Entertainment and is part of the boy band Zerobaseone. Matthew is widely recognised as a contestant on Boys Planet's reality survival programme. What is Seok Matthew's story?

Seok during MBC Every1 variety show 'Weekly Idol' at MBC Dream Center (L). He poses for media during ZEROBASEONE's 3rd mini album (R). Photo: MBCPLUS, Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Seok Matthew is an actor known for his roles in Zerobaseone: Melting Point (2023), Zerobaseone: Sweat (2024), Zerobaseone: Feel the Pop (2024), and Zerobaseone: YURA YURA (Unmei no Hana) (2024). The actor is represented by MNH Entertainment.

Seok Matthew's profile summary

Full name Seok Woo-Hyun Gender Male Date of birth 28 May 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Vancouver, Canada Nationality Korean-Canadian Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Siblings Seok Yae Bin Education Earl Marriott Secondary School Profession Actor, singer Years active 2023—present Agency MNH Entertainment

Seok Matthew's biography

Which part of Canada is Seok Matthew from? The K-pop artist was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, but he is originally from South Korea. He is of Asian ethnicity and holds dual citizenship, Korean-Canadian.

Woo-Hyun grew up alongside his elder sister, Seok Yae Bin. He attended Earl Marriott Secondary School, a high school in Surrey, Canada.

Top-5 facts about Seok Matthew. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Seok Matthew's sister

Woo-Hyun's sister, Seok Yae Bin, is a Korean Canadian performer, dancer, instructor, and choreographer living in Vancouver, British Columbia. Her dance adventure began when she was eight years old, and she soon fell in love with and discovered her enthusiasm for dance as she got older and began to explore new genres.

She commenced her training in tap and later broadened her focus to include jazz, competitive ballet, contemporary dance, and hip-hop music.

What is Seok Matthew's age?

The actor is 22 years old as of 2024. When is Seok Matthew's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 28 May every year. Seok was born in 2002, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Seok is an MNH Entertainment trainee. He rose to prominence after participating in the television programme Boys Planet. Woo-Hyun was a trainee who ranked third on the show and debuted with Zerobaseone, a Boys Planet graduation group. Before joining Boys Planet, Matthew underwent a year and six months of training.

Seok Matthew is a Korean-Canadian singer and actor. He started acting in 2023 in the music video ZEROBASEONE: In Bloom. He has later been featured in several others, including ZEROBASEONE: YURA YURA (Unmei no Hana) (2024) and Zerobaseone: Feel the Pop (2024).

Seok Matthew's discography

The Korean-Canadian media personality's discography includes ZEROBASEONE and Boys Planet credits. They include:

ZEROBASEONE

2023: In Bloom

2023: Back to Zerobase

2023: And I

2023: Our Season

2023: New Kidz on The Block

Boys Planet

2023: Here I Am

2023: Say My Name

2023: Jelly Pop

2023: Not Alone

Seok Matthew of ZEROBASEONE performs during the MBC music program 'Show Champion' at MBC Dream Center on 22 May 2024 in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Seok Matthew's tattoo

The South Korean singer has two tattoos: an H.M.C. tattoo on the inner side of his upper forearm and a design tattoo on the back of his left shoulder. According to his sister, Seok's back tattoo was a "sibling tattoo" they had together. Yae Bin and Woo-Hyun chose a variety of "old Korean artwork" to showcase their Korean heritage and familial bond.

Yae revealed that Seok's "H.M.C" body art was a homage to their mom and referred to Hayao Miyazaki's classic film Howl's Moving Castle. She said,

He got that tattoo in honour of my mama because my mom’s favourite movie is Howl’s Moving Castle.

FAQs

Who is Seok Matthew? He is a renowned Korean-Canadian singer widely recognised for his roles as a contestant on the Boys Planet reality show. How old is Seok Matthew? The actor is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on 28 May 2002. Which school did Seok Matthew go to? He went to Earl Marriott Secondary School in Surrey, Canada. Who are Seok Matthew's parents? The South Korean singer has not provided details about his parents. What nationality is Matthew from Boys Planet? He is Canadian, Korean, and South Korean. Is Matthew ZB1 mixed? He is of Asian descent. Although originally from South Korea, he was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. What is Seok Matthew's height? The Korean-Canadian actor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Does Seok Matthew have Instagram? He has an Instagram account with over 2000 followers as of writing.

Seok Matthew is a renowned Korean-Canadian singer and actor. He was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, but his family is originally from South Korea. Matthew is signed under MNH Entertainment and is a member of the boy band Zerobaseone.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Julianne Phillip's full biography. Julianne Phillips has established herself as a prominent model and actor. Her prominence as Bruce Springsteen's first spouse also contributed to her popularity.

Julianne started her modelling career in the early 1980s and became one of the industry's most sought-after stars. She appeared on the covers of several magazines, including Vogue and Cosmopolitan. Read the article to learn more about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh