Seok Matthew biography: Everything we know about the Korean-Canadian singer
Seok Matthew is a renowned Korean-Canadian singer. He is signed under MNH Entertainment and is part of the boy band Zerobaseone. Matthew is widely recognised as a contestant on Boys Planet's reality survival programme. What is Seok Matthew's story?
Seok Matthew is an actor known for his roles in Zerobaseone: Melting Point (2023), Zerobaseone: Sweat (2024), Zerobaseone: Feel the Pop (2024), and Zerobaseone: YURA YURA (Unmei no Hana) (2024). The actor is represented by MNH Entertainment.
Seok Matthew's profile summary
|Full name
|Seok Woo-Hyun
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|28 May 2002
|Age
|22 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|Current residence
|Vancouver, Canada
|Nationality
|Korean-Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Siblings
|Seok Yae Bin
|Education
|Earl Marriott Secondary School
|Profession
|Actor, singer
|Years active
|2023—present
|Agency
|MNH Entertainment
Seok Matthew's biography
Which part of Canada is Seok Matthew from? The K-pop artist was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, but he is originally from South Korea. He is of Asian ethnicity and holds dual citizenship, Korean-Canadian.
Woo-Hyun grew up alongside his elder sister, Seok Yae Bin. He attended Earl Marriott Secondary School, a high school in Surrey, Canada.
Seok Matthew's sister
Woo-Hyun's sister, Seok Yae Bin, is a Korean Canadian performer, dancer, instructor, and choreographer living in Vancouver, British Columbia. Her dance adventure began when she was eight years old, and she soon fell in love with and discovered her enthusiasm for dance as she got older and began to explore new genres.
She commenced her training in tap and later broadened her focus to include jazz, competitive ballet, contemporary dance, and hip-hop music.
What is Seok Matthew's age?
The actor is 22 years old as of 2024. When is Seok Matthew's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 28 May every year. Seok was born in 2002, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.
Career
Seok is an MNH Entertainment trainee. He rose to prominence after participating in the television programme Boys Planet. Woo-Hyun was a trainee who ranked third on the show and debuted with Zerobaseone, a Boys Planet graduation group. Before joining Boys Planet, Matthew underwent a year and six months of training.
Seok Matthew is a Korean-Canadian singer and actor. He started acting in 2023 in the music video ZEROBASEONE: In Bloom. He has later been featured in several others, including ZEROBASEONE: YURA YURA (Unmei no Hana) (2024) and Zerobaseone: Feel the Pop (2024).
Seok Matthew's discography
The Korean-Canadian media personality's discography includes ZEROBASEONE and Boys Planet credits. They include:
ZEROBASEONE
- 2023: In Bloom
- 2023: Back to Zerobase
- 2023: And I
- 2023: Our Season
- 2023: New Kidz on The Block
Boys Planet
- 2023: Here I Am
- 2023: Say My Name
- 2023: Jelly Pop
- 2023: Not Alone
Seok Matthew's tattoo
The South Korean singer has two tattoos: an H.M.C. tattoo on the inner side of his upper forearm and a design tattoo on the back of his left shoulder. According to his sister, Seok's back tattoo was a "sibling tattoo" they had together. Yae Bin and Woo-Hyun chose a variety of "old Korean artwork" to showcase their Korean heritage and familial bond.
Yae revealed that Seok's "H.M.C" body art was a homage to their mom and referred to Hayao Miyazaki's classic film Howl's Moving Castle. She said,
He got that tattoo in honour of my mama because my mom’s favourite movie is Howl’s Moving Castle.
FAQs
- Who is Seok Matthew? He is a renowned Korean-Canadian singer widely recognised for his roles as a contestant on the Boys Planet reality show.
- How old is Seok Matthew? The actor is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on 28 May 2002.
- Which school did Seok Matthew go to? He went to Earl Marriott Secondary School in Surrey, Canada.
- Who are Seok Matthew's parents? The South Korean singer has not provided details about his parents.
- What nationality is Matthew from Boys Planet? He is Canadian, Korean, and South Korean.
- Is Matthew ZB1 mixed? He is of Asian descent. Although originally from South Korea, he was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada.
- What is Seok Matthew's height? The Korean-Canadian actor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.
- Does Seok Matthew have Instagram? He has an Instagram account with over 2000 followers as of writing.
Seok Matthew is a renowned Korean-Canadian singer and actor. He was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, but his family is originally from South Korea. Matthew is signed under MNH Entertainment and is a member of the boy band Zerobaseone.
