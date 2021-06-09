Voice actress Marisha Ray age, Critical Role, wedding, voice roles

Marisha Ray is an American voice actress, host, and producer. She is best known for her roles as herself, as well as her characters Keyleth and Beauregard, on the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role.

Matthew Mercer and Marisha Ray attend the 'Sushi Girl' Los Angeles premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Ray is married to fellow actor Matthew Mercer. Despite being in the limelight, there are several things about Marisha Ray that are not common knowledge to most people. Here is more about her career, personal life, wedding, and voice roles.

Marisha Ray profile summary

Full name : Marisha Ray Huber

: Marisha Ray Huber Date of birth : 10th May 1989

: 10th May 1989 Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Marisha Ray's age : 31 years (as of 2021)

: 31 years (as of 2021) Gender : Female

: Female Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Height: 5 feet 6inches

5 feet 6inches Weight : 54 kg

: 54 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse: Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Marisha Ray's Twitter: @Marisha_Ray

Marisha Ray's biography

Marisha Ray Huber was born on 10th May 1989 in Louisville, Kentucky. She has not offered any information about the names of her parents. She comes from an extended family of Louisville farmers, even though her father sells truck tyres while her mother is a dog groomer.

While growing up, she assisted her grandfather with various farm chores around his tobacco farm. She graduated in 2007 from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she studied acting.

Career

What does Marisha Ray do? She is a talented American actress. When she was 12 years old, she started acting at the Actors Theater of Louisville. In 2008, when she was 19 years old, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue a career in the film industry.

She arrived at the city during the Writers Guild of America strike happening between 2007 and 2008. While finding acting gigs, she started political canvassing for the 2008 presidential election. She did this to support herself financially.

After the elections came to an end, she took up street performing on Hollywood Boulevard. She did tap-dancing for a short time before moving to full-time busking. She dressed up as a Tinkerbell for three years.

In 2012, she produced a Batgirl fan series known as Batgirl: Spoiled playing the titular character. On 28th July 2017, after a series of movies and TV shows, Ray announced her appointment to the creative director of Geek and Sundry. In June 2018, she stepped down to become the creative director for Critical Role Productions.

Marisha Ray's voices-over performances

Marisha Ray and Matthew Mercer during Critical Role live streaming event at The House Studios in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Mat Hayward

She has starred in the following movies and TV shows:

2014 - Persona 4: Arena Ultimax as Margaret

as Margaret 2014 - Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth as Margaret

as Margaret 2015 - Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain as Diamond Dog Soldier

as Diamond Dog Soldier 2015 - Persona 4: Dancing All Night as Margaret

as Margaret 2016 - Fire Emblem: Fates as Mikoto, Effie, Oboro

as Mikoto, Effie, Oboro 2016 - Lego Marvel's Avengers as SHIELD. Scientist

as SHIELD. Scientist 2017 - Fire Emblem Heroes as Shanna, Oboro, Effie, Mikoto

as Shanna, Oboro, Effie, Mikoto 2017 - Fire Emblem Warriors as Oboro

as Oboro 2017 - Friday the 13th: The Game as AJ Mason

as AJ Mason 2017 - Final Fantasy XV: Comrades as Jeanne Labreigh

as Jeanne Labreigh 2018 - Metal Gear Survive as Player, Miranda

as Player, Miranda 2018 - Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire as Keyleth, Maia Rua

Marisha Ray live-action filmography

2010 to 2011 - 1000 Ways to Die as Tina the Video Gamer, Trudie the Karaoke Girl

as Tina the Video Gamer, Trudie the Karaoke Girl 2013 - Walk of Shame as Anne

as Anne 2013 - Chastity Bites as Flashback Virgin 5

as Flashback Virgin 5 2015 to present - Critical Role as Keyleth

as Keyleth 2016 to present - Talks Machina as Herself

as Herself 2019 - LA By Night as Ellenore

Marisha Ray's Critical Role

Since the beginning of 2015, the actress has performed in the web series, Critical Role. During the first campaign, she played Keyleth, a half-elf druid. During an interview with Geek and Sundry, here is what she had to say about the role:

Keyleth has had some pretty clutch support-role moments. She might not always be dealing a ton of damage, if any at all, but she could be casting the concentration spell that turns the fight in our favour.

She currently plays Beauregard, a human monk.

Husband and wedding

Actors Marisha Ray (L) and Matthew Mercer attend the 6th annual Streamy Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

The actress is married to the love of her life, Matthew Mercer. He is one of the most prolific American voice actors. He is best known for his works with Studiopolis, Viz Media, Entertainment, and Funimation.

On 24th October 2016, she announced her engagement to the voice actor. Marisha Ray's wedding took place on 21st October 2017. So far, Marisha Ray and Matt Mercer have not been blessed with any children yet.

Net worth

How much is Marisha Ray worth? The talented has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2021. She has earned such a massive sum of money from her successful career in the entertainment industry over the years.

Marisha Ray fast facts

How old is Marisha Ray? The actress is 31 years old as of 2021. She was born on 10th May 1989. Where did Marisha Ray graduate from? She graduated from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Which course did Marisha Ray undertake? She undertook a degree in acting. What is Marisha Ray's net worth? The actress has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2021. Where is Marisha Ray from? She is from Louisville, Kentucky but currently lives in Los Angeles, California. Is Marisha Ray married? Yes, she is. She is married to American voice actor Matthew Mercer. Who has Marisha Ray voiced? She has voiced many characters, such as Laura S. Arseid in The Legends of Heroes and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II. How tall is Marisha Ray? She is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Marisha Ray has had an incredible career in the entertainment industry. She has gone against all odds to become the woman she is today. Her life story and career is an inspiration to many people all over the world.

