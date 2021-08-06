Xandy Kamel biography: age, husband, pictures, latest updates

Ghana's Kumawood is among the entities trying to change the African entertainment scene. Actresses such as Xandy Kamel have helped put Ghana on the global map, leading to the upsurge of the demand for Afro-cinema. African films are now dominating the airwaves of most local TV stations, and with that, more and more stars have been born.

Xandy Kamel posing for the camera.

Xandy Kamel has established herself as a fan-favourite not only because of her on-screen talent but also due to her beauty. When she is in character, she means business. Her off-screen fans have gotten used to not taking her seriously because she never shies away from controversy. She is the kind of person who sticks to her standards, and once she has set her eyes on something, she must see it to the end.

Xandy Kamel's profile summary

Full name: Xandria Kamel

Xandria Kamel Nickname: Xandy Kamel, Beautiful Pooley

Xandy Kamel, Beautiful Pooley Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 20th April 1990

20th April 1990 Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Ghana

Ghana Age : 31 years old (as of 2021)

: 31 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity: African

African Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father : Hon Henry Ford Kofi Kamel

: Hon Henry Ford Kofi Kamel Mother: Helen Kamel

Helen Kamel Siblings: Portia Kamel and Pearl Kamel

Portia Kamel and Pearl Kamel Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : King Kaninja

: King Kaninja Profession: Actress

Xandy Kamel's biography

The actress was born on 20th April 1990. She is the daughter of the late famous Ghanaian politician Hon Henry Ford Kofi Kamel and Helen Kamel. Before he died in 2012 at the age of 51, Mr Kamel served as the Volta region minister and the MP for Beam.

Xandy Kamel's age was 22 years when she lost her father. Since her father had not written a will, Xandy's mother was engaged in court battles with other relatives who want control over Mr Kamel's wealth. Xandy has two younger sisters named Portia and Pearl.

Xandy enjoying the outdoor weather.

Career

The Kumawood actress announced her debut in showbiz with her spirited performance in Beyond Love from the stables of 1 and 2 productions. Since then, she has made over 40 Ghanaian movies appearances, including:

The Promise

Destiny

Precious Gold

5 pm

Four Forty

This career has allowed her to work with experienced actors such as Ebiye Amanda, Kofi Adjorlolo, Kwaku Manu, Olu Jacobs, Daddy Lumba, Bishop Umeh, Emelia Brobbey, LiWin, Yvonne Nelson, and Kwadwo Nkansah.

Popularly known as Beautiful Pooley in the showbiz industry, Xandy has earned numerous nominations, winning a couple of awards. In 2017, she received the Fast Rising Actress of the Year Award at the African Entertainment Legend Awards (AELA).

When she is not acting, Xandy Kamel is a philanthropist. In May 2013, she founded the Kamel For Hope Foundation to honour the memory of her late father. It is a non-profit organization that aims at reaching and offering much-needed aid to deprived individuals in Ghana.

Husband and children

Xandy with her husband posing for the camera.

In May 2020, actress Xandy Kamel and King Kaninja, alias Nana Kwaku Mensah Kaninja, tied the knot to become husband and wife. King Kaninja is a journalist who works as a sports presenter at Angel FM.

This came as a surprise because the two had only dated for a short while. The colourful wedding was held at the Paloma Hotel, and those who attended were family and friends only.

The subject of Xandy Kamel’s children has always been controversial. At one point, it was alleged that she claimed to have three biological children whose fathers she did not know and six other adopted children. However, in a later Xandy Kamel's interview, she clarified that she has three adopted children and has never given birth.

Latest updates

Xandy and her husband recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. She captioned her anniversary photos with the words,

It's one year of chopping. Happy anniversary to us, baby. We just started more years to go.

The lives of celebrities are ever intriguing because they pursue beyond ordinary lifestyles. In most cases, celebrities, especially actors and actresses, are only known by the characters they portray on TV.

Many people fail to understand that the film roles do not necessarily represent the actual, real-life character of the celebrities. Xandy Kamel has laid her life bare for anyone who cares about her. This persona has enabled her entertainment career to thrive as she is always in the headlines.

