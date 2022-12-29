Being blind presents a significant barrier to acquiring a new skill. There are limited braille resources available to enable musicians to learn music from printed sheets. Despite the challenges, there have been incredible blind piano players throughout history.

Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and Diane Schuur. Photo: Eddie Sanderson, Matt Winkel Meyer, Mark Sulivan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mastering the piano involves considerable effort and tenacity, which is difficult for regular people, let alone blind people. However, some blind pianists have tremendous enthusiasm for the instrument and strive to flourish despite their circumstances. Although some of these pianists have passed away, their legacy lives on.

10 of the biggest blind piano players

Are there any blind pianists? Since Bartolomeo Cristofori invented the first piano from the harpsichord in the early 1700s, blind piano players have defied preconceived notions of what is possible. The people in this list of blind piano players brilliantly overcame their disability and have been inspiring generations, not because of their impairment but due to the excellence in their craft.

1. Ray Charles

Ray Charles, Rhythm 'n' Blues Festival, Peer, Belgium, 1994. Photo: Gie Knaeps

Source: Getty Images

Despite his blindness, Ray Charles was the most influential blind African American piano player of the 20th century. At age five, he began to lose his vision; by age seven, he was completely blind. Not one to be stopped by his impairment, he eventually pioneered the soul music genre by incorporating jazz, blues, and gospel elements into his songs.

He also played a significant role in integrating the R&B, country, and pop music sectors. Ray Charles was also inducted into the Rock and Roll and Country Music Halls of fame, with ten of his singles entering the Grammy Hall of fame.

2. Stevie Wonder

Singer Stevie Wonder gives a surprise performance at the inauguration of Karen Bass on 11 December 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David McNew

Source: Getty Images

Stevie Wonder is not just a piano virtuoso but also a one-man band. He is one of the first musicians to incorporate synthesizers and electronic instruments into rhythm and blues music. At age 12, his track Fingertips reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the youngest artist to attain that position.

He is among the best-selling musicians of all time, with over 100 million album sales worldwide. His work has also helped him win 25 Grammy Awards.

3. George Shearing

George Shearing poses for a portrait circa 1967 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Earl Leaf/ Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

The great jazz pianist Sir George Shearing was born in London, in 1919, to coal miners. Despite being born legally blind, Shearing was taught how to play the piano when he was three. He is widely recognized for his rich, resonant harmonies and intricate block chords.

He spent most of his career in America, where he eventually received a knighthood in honour of the excellence of his jazz music. Sadly, he died in 2011 due to congestive heart disease, leaving behind a legacy of exquisitely rich and intricate musicality.

4. Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli is seen performing for the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting on 29 November 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Another outstanding vocalist and pianist who ranks among the top blind piano players in the world is Andrea Bocelli. Like most blind pianists, he was not born blind but went blind at 12 due to congenital glaucoma.

His dazzling career took off after teaming up with notable performers in the industry, like Luciano Pavarotti and Sarah Brightman. Bocelli is renowned for fusing pop music sensibility with classical, operatic technique. He has recorded operatic arias and collaborated with Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Jennifer Lopez.

5. Art Tatum

Photo of Art Tatum. Photo: William Gottlieb

Source: Getty Images

Art Tatum, regarded by many as one of the greatest jazz pianists of all time, has undoubtedly impacted the world of jazz and music in general without ever being able to see.

Although less is known about this black piano player, his excellent play-by-ear technique has earned him the title of one of the most successful blind piano players in the world. Although Tatum's successful career was cut short in 1956 by kidney failure, his music received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1989.

6. Moondog

Moondog (Louis Thomas Hardin (1916 - 1999) performs at the Poetry Olympics at the Royal Albert Hall in London, 1980s. Photo: Michael Putland

Source: Getty Images

Moondog was born Louis Thomas Hardin in Marysville, Kansas, in 1916 and passed away in Munster, Germany, in 1999. He is one of the greatest blind piano players in history. He became blind at 16 after a dynamite stick exploded on his face.

Moondog chose to reside in the streets of New York City and dressed like Thor to pay homage to his Nordic roots. Despite neither achieving nor seeking mainstream fame, Moondog was well-known and respected among classical and jazz musicians and composers, including Philip Glass and Steve Reich.

7. Diane Schuur

Diane Schuur performs during the 38th Annual 2015 Atlanta Jazz Festival. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Diane Schuur, nicknamed "Deedles," was born in Auburn, Washington, in 1954. Her big break occurred in 1975 when she auditioned for Doc Stevenson. Later that year, Ed Shaughnessy, Doc Stevenson's drummer, invited her to perform at the Monterey Jazz Festival. Diane is one of the most prominent female blind piano players and musicians of all time.

8. Nobuyuki Tsujii

Nobuyuki Tsujii performs before world leaders attending a Group of 20 summits in Osaka, western Japan, on June 28, 2019. Photo: Kyodo News Stills

Source: Getty Images

Nobuyuki Tsujii was born blind due to microphthalmia. He began formal piano lessons at the age of four. At age 10, he performed his first concert with the Century Orchestra in Osaka, Japan. He is a talented composer and pianist who has released multiple albums and worked in the film industry, composing scores. He has an extensive record and has collaborated with several orchestras in Japan and beyond.

9. Marcus Roberts

Marcus Roberts plays at the Lincoln Center concert on 16 April 2010. Photo: Jack Vartoogian

Source: Getty Images

Marcus Roberts is a famous African American jazz pianist, composer, educator, and bandleader. As a result of glaucoma and cataracts, he went blind at the age of five. His blind mother began giving him piano lessons at an early age.

Roberts is one of the greatest blind piano players of all time. He recorded solos, performed piano concerts, and participated in many competitions and programs at a very young age.

10. Ken Medema

Ken Medema helps rehabilitate handicapped children through the use of music. Photo: Trevor James Robert Dallen/Fairfax Media

Source: Getty Images

Despite being born blind, Ken Medema has overcome his disability, becoming one of the most influential white blind piano players. He began playing the piano when he was five years old, and when he was eight years old, he began taking classical music classes.

As a music therapist, Medema began writing songs to assist his patients. Most of his songs start as improvisations, and they frequently address topics such as poverty, justice, and homelessness.

FAQs

Who is the most famous blind piano player? Ray Charles is considered the most popular blind piano player of all time. Can a blind person play the piano? Yes, there are numerous exemplary blind piano players worldwide. Is there a movie based on a blind piano player? The Blind Musician is a 1961 movie based on a blind piano player. Who are the two famous blind piano players? There are numerous incredible blind piano players, including Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and Art Tatum. Which pianist was deaf and blind? Helen May Martin is the most accomplished blind and deaf pianist in the world. How do blind pianists read music? A blind musician can use a Braille music translation program such as Good feel to convert music notation programs' scores into Braille. Do pianists go deaf? A pianist's potential hearing loss revolves around many factors. Although uncommon, playing the piano may cause hearing loss.

Blind piano players are extraordinarily skilled and inspiring individuals. They have worked diligently to overcome the obstacles posed by their blindness, demonstrating that with determination and practice, everything is achievable.

