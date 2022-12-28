20 of the biggest male country singers of all time ranked

Even though country music has changed over the last century, its essence is still preserved. The genre is recognised for telling stories of adversity and loss, and many of those stories are drawn directly from the lives of its most influential male country singers. Whereas the country genre has evolved, the impact of previous generations continues to prevail.

Male country singers controlled the genre for many years, and their impact on country music is indisputable. They are the most outstanding musicians, performers, notable pioneers, and songwriters.

20 most prominent male country singers of all times

Who are the most popular male country singers today? From Slim Whitman's warbling to Josh Turner's rising vocals, this music has often been outlined by its most incredible musicians. While compiling a list of the greatest country singers can be difficult, the following are the most popular male country singers of all time.

1. Jimmie Rodgers

He was a famous American singer-songwriter and musician who rose to prominence in the late 1920s. He is widely recognised as the Father of Country Music and is better remembered for his different rhythmic yodelling, which was rare for a music star of his period. Rodgers gained popularity through his recordings, which were among the first in country music, rather than through live performances.

2. Bob Dylan

He is a singer-songwriter from the United States, and many consider him one of the most significant songwriters of all periods. Throughout his more than 60-year professional life, he has been a prominent player in popular culture. His most famous work dates from the 1960s when songs like Blowin' in the Wind (1963) became constitutional liberties and antiwar patriotic songs.

3. Johnny Cash

He was one of the most popular country singers and songwriters from the United States. Much of Cash's music, particularly in the latter stages of his profession, comprised topics of sorrow, ethical tribulation, and redemption. He was recognised for his deep, excellent bass-baritone voice.

4. George Strait

He's one of the 90's country male singers, actors, songwriters, and music producers from the United States. Strait is viewed as one of the most impactful and well-known recording musicians.

He was credited with sparking the neotraditional country mobility in the 1980s, known for his realistic cowboy appearance and roots-oriented sound at a period when country-pop crossover acts ruled the Nashville music sector.

5. Tim McGraw

He is a music singer, record producer, songwriter, and from the United States. He has sixteen studio albums to his credit. Ten of those albums peaked at position one on the Top Country Albums hits, with his breakthrough album Not a Moment Too Soon becoming the best-selling country album of 1994.

6. Garth Brooks

He is a singer and songwriter from the United States. His incorporation of pop and rock aspects into the genre has garnered him notoriety, especially in the United States, with achievements on the country music single and album charts, multi-platinum recordings, and record-breaking musical concerts while also transiting into the conventional pop arena.

7. Willie Nelson

Nelson rose to prominence as a result of the commercial and critical acclaim of his albums Red Headed Stranger (1975), Shotgun Willie (1973), and Stardust (1978). He was a crucial figure in outlaw country, a subgenre that emerged in the late 1960s as a response to the Nashville sound'sMcGraw's conservative restrictions.

8. George Jones

He was a songwriter and singer from the United States. He rose to international prominence due to his long list of hit singles, his most excellent song; He Stopped Loving Her Today, and his distinct voice and phrasing. Jone was considered the best-living country singer for the ultimate two decades.

9. Hank Williams

He was a singer-songwriter and a famous musician from the United States. He is recognised as one of the twentieth century's most influential and significant American singers and songwriters, having recorded 55 singles, five of which were launched posthumously.

10. Waylon Jennings

Jennings was a driving force behind the Outlaw Movement in country music. He began playing the guitar at eight and made his radio debut at fourteen on KVOW, where he founded his initial band, The Texas Longhorns.

11. Kenny Rogers

He was a singer-songwriter and actor from the United States. In 2013, he was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Rogers was especially prominent with country audience members, but he also had more than 120 hit songs in other genres and topped the country and pop album charts in the United States for more than 200 weeks.

12. Luke Bryan

He is one of the 2000s male country singers, television personalities, and songwriters from the United States. He started his music profession by authoring songs for Billy Currington and Travis Tritt before reaching an agreement with Capitol Nashville in 2007. He is a successful and award-winning artist from the 2010s and 2020s.

13. Kane Brown

He is a singer from the United States. Brown initially came to the media spotlight via social media. In June 2015, he published his first EP, Closer, followed by a new single, Used to Love You Sober, in October 2015.

14. Blake Shelton

He is a singer and television personality from the United States. He made his professional launch with the single Austin in 2001. Austin, the debut single from his self-titled original album, spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

15. Alan Jackson

He is a singer-songwriter from the United States. He is well-known for conducting a neotraditional country style and writing many songs. Jackson has released 16 studio albums, three most powerful collections, two Christmas collections, and two gospel collections.

16. Brad Paisley

He is a singer and songwriter from the United States. He has launched eleven studio albums and a Christmas collection on the Arista Nashville label since his 1999 first album, Who Needs Pictures, with all of his records certified Gold or higher by the RIAA.

17. Toby Keith

He is a country music singer, actor, songwriter, and record producer from the United States. Before exiting Mercury Records in 1998, he launched his first four studio albums for different divisions of Mercury Records: Dream Walkin' in 1997, Blue Moon in 1996, Boomtown in 1994, and Toby Keith in 1993, as well as a Greatest Hits package.

18. Eric Church

He is a singer and famous songwriter from the United States. Since 2005, he has published nine studio albums via Capitol Nashville. His premiere album, 2006's Sinners Like Me, released three singles on the Billboard country charts along with the top 20 hits Guys Like Me, How 'Bout You, and Two Pink Lines.

19. Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney has released over 20 albums and had more than 40 best ten singles on the Country Airplay charts and Billboard Hot Country Songs in the United States, 32 of which peaked at number one. Many of these songs have also mapped in the best 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, causing him to be one of the most prosperous crossover country singers.

20. Jason Aldean

Jason has been with Broken Bow Records since 2005, publishing 40 singles and ten albums. Throughout his professional life, Aldean has attained five Grammy nominations, including two for Best Country Album.

FAQs

Above are the most significant male country singers of all time. They have controlled the genre for many years, and their impact on country music is indisputable. They are among the most exceptional musicians, performers, pioneers, and songwriters.

