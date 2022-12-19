One way to remember and honour a loved one on their birthday is to reflect on their lives and the memories you shared with them. You might also consider doing something that your loved one enjoyed, such as visiting a place they liked or engaging in a hobby or activity that was meaningful to them. And happy birthday dad in heaven quotes can help you to express your thoughts to your dad as though he is still alive.

Photo:unsplash.com, @zvessels55 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Losing your father can be a harrowing and traumatic experience. So, how do you say happy birthday to your father in heaven? If you are too emotional to compose the best message to share, you can get some quotes that best express your feelings to him.

Happy birthday to my dad in heaven

It’s your father’s birthday today, and you can’t help but feel sad. After all, he’s not here with you to celebrate. But even though he’s not physically present, you can pour your heart out to him with these birthday wishes.

I am sending birthday wishes to the most amazing man and father I know. You might not be here, but your memories and legacy live on in my heart.

I never knew some people were irreplaceable until when you passed on. Dad, I genuinely miss you. Happy birthday.

I miss you every day, dad. I miss you every time I reach a milestone, and I miss you every time I see a father bonding with their kids. But I miss you more today because it’s your birthday and you are not here.

Sometimes, I wonder if you look at me from heaven and smile. Sometimes, I wonder if you know how much I miss you. I may understand someday but till then, have a great birthday, dad.

I will always be your little girl, no matter how grown I am. I miss you, dad; happy birthday.

The sky has become my favourite thing because I know you are in them, watching over me. You are my favourite star, dad.

Dad, wherever you are now, I want you to know that my heart still bleeds that you are no longer here. And it is even harder on your birthday.

Daddy, I do not doubt that the angels are celebrating you today because you are such a wonderful man. I join them to wish you a happy birthday.

Dad, I want you to know that regardless of how much we have fought, argued, and misunderstood each other; you still end up being right. That is what my heart always knows. Happy birthday.

Right from the time I knew you were my dad till the day you breathed your last breath, I never regretted being your daughter and a little pumpkin. I hope you know that on a day like this. Keep resting.

Whenever I look up and see the star, I think of you. I see the star every day, so I think of you every day. Happy birthday, dad.

It’s been four years and two months since you’ve been gone, but my heart is still broken. Happy birthday my irreplaceable jewel.

Every day should be your birthday because you are worth celebrating every moment; death can not change that. You are a rare gem.

God must have smiled when He sent you to the world and when you went back to Him. I am sure your report is filled with good news. You are perfect in every sense of the word.

Yet one more birthday of yours since you passed, but still, I feel your strong presence, dad.

There are no sufficient words in the dictionary to describe how important you are to me. Dad, not even death can keep us apart. Happy birthday.

Photo: unsplash.com, @lordmaui (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even though you are no longer here to celebrate it, your birthday will always be a special occasion as it’s a celebration of your life and a time to recognise your incredible achievements.

You are the best father in the world. To know you is to love you. I am happy I am your child. Happy birthday, daddy.

It hurts to think you are not here on a special day like this. I wish you were here to see how we’ve turned out, just as you’ve always wished. Happy birthday, dad.

Losing you at a crucial moment in my life was heartbreaking. But now I understand that you are still here with me. You are in my heart and will always be. Happy birthday, dad.

Emotional happy birthday in Heaven dad messages

Take a moment to reminisce and say a little birthday wish to your father. Tell him how important he is to you with any of these happy birthday wishes for dad in heaven.

You have been my source of inspiration from when you stared into my eyes in the hospital until the day I took my first steps. I saw how you fought till your last breath, which made me the person I am today. Happy birthday, my superhero.

Each time I offer flowers at your grave, I realise how lucky I am to have been loved and nurtured by you. Happy birthday, dad.

How I wish I could hug you one more time today, dad. And then I won’t ever let it go again. It hurts without you here, dad.

If you were here, we would have been running around trying to host the perfect 60th birthday celebration. It is painful how death snatched you from us without warning.

I have no doubt you are heaven’s favourite, just as you were mine. Keep resting in glory, my Superman.

They say time heals all wounds, but the hole death dug in my heart keeps getting bigger as each birthday passes. Happy birthday, dad.

Who says out of sight is out of mind? You have never left my mind for a millisecond, and as your birthday approaches, your awesomeness ravages my memory.

There are no words to describe your love and sacrifice, dad. On a day like this, I am thankful that I got to experience your love and warmth. Happy birthday.

God bless the day you were conceived, papa. You are a worthy example of who a father is, and because of this, I know what to look out for in a man. Happy birthday, dad.

Death thought it won by taking you away. But it does not know that it has brought us closer to each other. Now, you live in my heart. Happy birthday, dad.

Dad, how ironic that I have wasted all these years not listening to your advice. But now that you are not here anymore, I live life exactly how you want me to be. Best bday in heaven, dad!

Every Father’s Day and birthday is a painful reminder that earth lost and heaven gained. I can’t recover from this loss; happy birthday, best dad.

Your birthday is special to me. Thank you for all the great memories. Happy birthday, my hero.

I miss you, daddy. No one will fight for me and take my side now that you are there. Happy birthday, dad.

Photo: unsplash.com, @iamtru (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Your death will always be the greatest shock, but your life will always be vivid. You were such a present and intentional dad. I miss you, dad. Happy birthday.

Dear dad, so many years have passed, but not a single memory of you has faded in my mind. So, I will remember every moment of your past birthdays on a special day like this.

Now I realise the value of having a watchful and caring father. Happy birthday.

You are the brightest and the most twinkling star of the sky, father. I miss you terribly, and happy birthday!

If I could make a wish for a day, it would be to bring you back from heaven to earth for a few minutes to celebrate your birthday. Happy birthday, dad.

I am quite aware of the fact that we are all gonna die someday. However, saying goodbye early is not fair to you, father. Happy birthday. It is difficult without you here.

I will celebrate your every birthday as long as I am alive. Happy birthday, father!

Sometimes, I pray to God that my children will be born on your birthday on a special day like this. Happy birthday, dad.

I know you are an unimaginable distance away from me, but I can feel your presence and blessings while celebrating your birthday.

May you continue to shower blessings on us from heaven, and may we continue to celebrate your birthday. Happy birthday in heaven, dad!

Happy birthday, dad. I will fulfil all your dreams. So, get ready to watch me do it.

Miss you happy birthday dad in heaven from daughter wishes

You can tell your dad how much you miss him and wish he were still with you with these messages. Check out these emotional happy birthday dad in heaven quotes from a daughter.

Today would have been your birthday, dad. It is a memorable day and will always touch my heart. Happy posthumous birthday. Rest well.

I still feel lost without you, and I am not sure I want to be found. You are my hero, dad.

I miss you each day and every day, but especially on days like this, your birthday. Happy birthday up there in heaven, dad.

I have always read in stories that everyone has an Angel in heaven. But I have more than one now because you are there, dad. Happy birthday, my angel.

I am sending all my love to my father today because it is his birthday. You are the biggest star in the sky; I miss you.

You will always have a special place in my heart, papa. You have always been my hero, and it won’t stop now.

My dad, I miss you more than words can say. Happy birthday to you.

Photo: unsplash.com, @miekelauren (modified by author)

Source: UGC

All I can hope for is that you are resting well and peacefully up there in heaven, dad, just as you deserve.

To say I miss you is an understatement, but knowing that you are in a better place and watching over me is comforting.

You’ve been gone for almost a decade but never forgotten. We will still be celebrating you forever in our hearts. Happy birthday, dad.

You taught me many invaluable lessons that stayed with me and moulded me into who I am today. Happy birthday.

You’ve left an indelible footprint in my heart. I will never forget all the values and principles you lived by. It is yet another birthday. Keep resting, my number one fan.

You always were and always will be my guiding light, dad. Happy birthday to you.

Thank you for always watching over me and keeping me safe, dad.

A father means a lot to a daughter. Every birthday celebrated without you is painful, but I will do it nonetheless.

You’ve become one of the angels, and I know you are doing a great job at it. Happy birthday to the most diligent man I know.

You are the definition of a gentleman. I love you so much. Enjoy your special day in heaven.

I am happy that when people remember you, they remember how amazing and selfless you are. Enjoy the best of your day.

Many happy returns of the day to a father who had lived every moment of his life for his family's well-being, love, and happiness.

You may not be here for me to hug or celebrate you as much as I would have desired on your best day, but today remains a special day I will not forget. Enjoy your special day in heaven.

Remembering dad on his birthday quotes

How do you wish your father in heaven a happy birthday? Here is a list of birthday quotes for dads in heaven to help emphasise how amazing they are.

You are my first superhero, first friend, lover and mentor. Thank you for teaching me to be a responsible daughter. Happy birthday, dad.

My world shattered like glass when you passed away, and I am picking up the pieces and putting it together to forge ahead. So, please do the same for me. Keep staying strong, papa. Have a special day.

I wish you were here to scold, love, and bond with me on your birthday. Thank you for creating many beautiful memories with me.

You are a great father. You gave me the luxury and also instilled values in me. I was proud to be your daughter. Happy birthday.

Photo: unsplash.com, @anthonymckissic42 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The space your death has caused and the brokenness the absence of your aura has created are irreversible. However, knowing you are showering blessings on us from above is a relief. Happy birthday.

Happy birthday to the greatest man I know. Your selflessness and love are second to none.

You had and will always be the universe of my life. Happy birthday in heaven, dad, and I love you!

Hi dad, whenever I find myself in dubious situations, I close my eyes and grind all the knowledge and advice you gave me to live life seamlessly. It was as though you knew you wouldn’t be for long and ensured no stones were left unturned. Thank you for your labour.

From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for all your love, care, and knowledge. Happy birthday, dad and God bless you in heaven!

I hope you are fine and fitting in in heaven. Happy birthday, dad.

I was not worried about your death as much as I was worried about what I would do without your support, guidance, and encouragement. Thank you for leading a life worthy of emulation. Happy birthday.

Have a great time in heaven, dad, and happy birthday to you.

People say that time heals the most severe wounds, but your death left a deep and severe wound that still hurts with each passing day. Nevertheless, I wish you the best of a birthday.

Today is your birthday, and I can’t help but wonder how bright it would be if you were here with us. Happy posthumous birthday, dad.

I know it is crazy, but I won’t replace you in my life. Wishing you a happy birthday, dad

I know life is short, but it is shorter without you here. Happy birthday dad in heaven

You used to tell me when I was a kid that heaven is a beautiful place. What you didn’t mention is that you are going there soon. Happy birthday, heaven lover.

I don’t think dad being a star in the sky suits you so much, and I think you get cold there. Cover yourself in blankets, dad.

You have given so much, dad. We are not feeling any lack even after you have departed. Keep resting, and happy birthday.

Sometimes, I wonder why you left us so early. Was it the beauty of heaven or the dexterity of the angels? I hope they make your birthday as beautiful and special as you are. Happy birthday.

Best birthday wishes to dad in heaven

Just because your father has died and is no longer here doesn’t mean you will stop wishing them on their birthday. How do you say happy birthday, dad in heaven? Here are some wishes and prayers to do that.

You were more than a dad; you are a friend and a confidante, and I want you to know this on your birthday. Happy birthday, dad.

We know your love is deep and even more profound now that you are in heaven. I can’t tell you how much I need your love; so I will wish you a happy birthday instead.

Today is the birthday of my first love. I fell in love with you the first time I set my tiny eyes on you. I held your hand with assurance, knowing that you would guide me. Thanks for not letting me down, dad.

Photo: unsplash.com, @mosesvega (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You were a consistent standby, from driving me to school to showing up at my swimming lesson. No wonder mom would stop smiling at your pictures. Happy birthday, dad.

Normally, I would not say I like reminiscing because I don’t dwell on the past. But since you passed away, I have kept thinking of the past and how wonderful it was with you. Happy birthday.

How can I forget my dad, who used to make my birthday grandeur? Thank you for everything, and happy birthday to my father in heaven!

Your birthday comes with tears and sadness, but I wouldn’t miss it for anything. You lived well and impacted lives.

Although you are not present in the body with us, I know you are protecting us from heaven and even more on this special day. Happy birthday, daddy.

On your special day, all I can do is pray to God to give your soul the peace and enlightenment it deserves. Happy birthday, my first love.

I have prepared all your favourite meals just like you love them, and I am sending them to heaven. It will be enough for you and your friends. Happy birthday.

You always used to tell us stories at night about heaven. Now sit out at night to reminisce about your story. I miss those stories and you. Happy birthday.

It is not that easy for you. How I wish you would be reborn and come back to us. Happy birthday, dad.

Love has different meanings in this world. But your action and words gave it a special meaning. Happy birthday in heaven.

I miss every moment spent with you. I wish you a happy birthday in heaven, dad.

My father, who art in heaven, I miss you so much it hurts. I miss you more on your birthday.

With the above happy birthday in heaven dad quotes, you can wish your dad a happy birthday. You do not necessarily have to feel the lack of opportunity to wish your beloved father the best on their important day because of their demise.

As published on Yen.com.gh, people face different challenges in life, but when these happen, finding a way out is essential. One of the ways to get through is by reading quotes that encourage and boost hope.

Irrespective of your challenges or the ones those around you face, there is a word to encourage you or them. Check out these motivational hustle quotes; they will motivate and prepare you to face your daily fears.

Source: YEN.com.gh