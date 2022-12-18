Who is Cassandra Marino? All you need to know about Caitlyn Jenner's daughter

Cassandra Marino is a member of the well-known Kardashian-Jenner family who is rarely talked about but holds a significant position in the family tree. She is the eldest daughter of Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner), a retired Olympic gold medalist and television personality. Unlike her other family members, Cassandra, popularly known as Casey, prefers a low-key life away from the limelight.

Cassandra Marino is an American interior designer. Despite coming from a famous family, Casey has kept most of her personal life a secret. Nevertheless, it is known that she is a mother and wife.

Full name Cassandra Marino Also known as Casey Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 1980 Age 41 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Height in inches 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Parents Caitlyn Jenner, Chrystie Crownover Siblings Burt Jenner Step-siblings Brody, Brandon, Kendall, Kylie, Kimberly, Rob, Kourtney, Khloe Marital status Married Partner Michael Marino Children Francesca Marino, Isabella Marino, Luke Marino Occupation Interior designer Net worth $1 million Instagram @cassandramarino

Who is Cassandra Marino?

Cassandra Marino was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her parents are Caitlyn Jenner and Christie Crownover. She grew up alongside her elder brother Burt Jenner.

Casey's parents divorced when she was still a baby. Therefore, she did not have a close relationship with her father.

How old is Cassandra Marino?

Cassandra Marino is 41 years old as of 2022. She was born on 10 June 1980. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Who are Cassandra Marino's siblings?

The interior designer has one biological sibling, Burton William Jenner, also known as Burt. He is the eldest of Caitlyn's children.

Who are Cassandra Marino's step-siblings?

After Cassandra's parents divorced, Caitlyn married her second wife, singer Linda Thompson in 1981. In the same year, they welcomed their first child, Brandon Jenner. After two years, their second child, Brody Jenner, was born. The couple then divorced in 1986.

The gold medalist and Kris Jenner began dating following the former's second divorce, and the couple married in 1991. They welcomed two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and they were together until Caitlyn came out and transitioned in 2015.

What is the relationship between Cassandra Marino and Kylie Jenner? The two are step-siblings, and Kylie is the youngest among the Jenners.

Cassandra's mother, Christie Crownover, also remarried but has no other children in her marriage. However, Kris Jenner already had four more children before marrying Jenner; Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. Therefore, Casandra has one biological sibling and eight step-siblings.

Career

Casey's Instagram account bio says that she loves to build homes and bring new ideas to life, and this suggests that she is passionate about her interior design career. She also runs the Simple White Farmhouse page, which, like her personal account, is private. It highlights her penchant for interiors, homes, design, and other features. Due to this private lifestyle, Casey is considered the most elusive Jenner.

What is Cassandra Marino's net worth?

Cassandra has an alleged net worth of not less than $1 million. Her interior designing career is the primary source of her wealth.

Who is Cassandra Marino's husband?

She is married to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Marino. They got married in a private wedding ceremony with the attendance of only close friends and family. Together, they are blessed with three lovely children, two daughters and a son. The daughters are Francesca Marino and Isabella Marino. Their son, who happens to be the couple's youngest child, is Luke Marino.

Does Caitlyn Jenner talk to Cassandra Marino?

When Cassandra was questioned about her thoughts on her father becoming a trans woman, she was very outspoken in a good way. She told the media that Caitlyn was a much better parent than Bruce Jenner. Bruce and Cassandra's relationship was more distant, and they barely communicated. Additionally, they never discussed anything that happened in their lives.

After undergoing the transition procedure, Caitlyn has changed significantly from the cold and distant relationship she previously had with her daughter to one that is much more tender and caring. It seems that Caitlyn Jenner is more present in her children's lives and loves to spend time with them.

FAQs

Who is Caitlyn Jenner's daughter Casey? Cassandra Marino, also known as Casey, is Caitlyn's eldest daughter with her first wife, Christie Crownover. How old is Cassandra Marino? She is 41 years old as of 2022. She was born on 10 June 1980. Why is Cassandra Marino not famous? Unlike the other Jenners, she prefers to live a low-key life away from the limelight. Even her social media accounts are private. Who is Bruce Jenner's biological daughter? She has six biological children, three sons and three daughters. Her biological daughters are Cassandra Marino, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. What is Cassandra Marino's relationship with Kylie Jenner? The two are step-siblings. Cassandra is Caitlyn's daughter with her first wife, while Kylie is her last-born daughter with her third wife, Kris Jenner. Who is Casey married to? She is married to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Marino. Is Cassandra Marino related to Kim Kardashian? Yes, they are step-siblings.

Cassandra Marino is the oldest daughter of Caitlyn Jenner with her first wife, Christie Crownover. She is an interior designer and prefers to live a private life away from the spotlight. She is often referred to as the most elusive Jenner.

