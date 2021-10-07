Pete Davidson tattoos: How many does he have and why is he having them removed?

People often get their bodies tattooed for several reasons. Some see it as fashion, while others cover signs of a turbulent past, including self-harm scars. Pete Davidson's tattoos started because of the latter, but he has gotten several more over the years, ranging from love to political affiliations.

Davidson's leg tattoo of Rodney Dangerfield at the 2021 Costume Institute Benefit. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Pete Davidson's tattoos have sometimes gotten him in the news on several occasions; if he is not adding a new one on his flesh, he is covering up a previous drawing with a new one. The American stand-up comedian and rising Hollywood actor seem to make spontaneous decisions regarding his ink work. But, unfortunately, he often ends up regretting some of them.

Background Information

The Saturday Night Live stand-up comedian Pete Michael Davidson was born on the 16th of September, 1993, to Amy and Scott Davidson. He was born and raised in Staten Island, New York, US, alongside his younger sister, Casey Davidson.

Pete’s father was an American firefighter and a hero who died saving people during the September 2011 attack. The comedian was only seven years old when it happened, and he was devastated to the point where he had a mental breakdown.

Pete Davidson and his tattoos

Apart from the younger Davidson’s exploits in the American entertainment industry, Pete is famous for his numerous ink works. His neck, arm, legs, chest, and back have turned to a sort of tabloid to vent his emotions in inked forms. The comedian had over 100 tattoos on his body at some point.

Some of Pete’s ink designs are mostly influenced by certain factors or people such as his: dad, relationships and breakups, political affiliations, personality, and movies.

Below is a list of tattoos on the comedian based on the above-listed factors.

Dad-based tattoos

Pete was very close to his father and was affected by his death. So, he got some ink designs to keep the memories they shared close as skin.

11

A close look at the Hollywood actor's left ear reveals the number 11 engraved there. This tattoo is most likely in honour of his father, a victim of the 9/11 terrorist attack in the USA.

Firefighter tattoo

On his left arm is the drawing of a firefighter, which is a tribute to his father and his occupation before death.

IX

Another tattoo that the ace comedian's father likely influenced is the Roman numeral IX which stands for number 9 in English. This is related to the month of his father's demise. The elderly Davidson passed away in the ninth month of 2011.

A few ink works on Pete Davidson's hands at the 2021 Met Gala benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

8418

This ink design can be found on his left arm just below the drawings of the rubber ducklings. The artwork signifies his dad's badge number as a firefighter.

Fireman hat

This tattoo is just below the number 8418 on his left arm.

Relationship-based tattoos

The singer has drawn several tattoos in honour of some of his girlfriends while they were dating. Here are a few of his love-inspired ink designs.

Mille Tendresse

This tattoo is at the back of his neck. It matches the location of the writing on his former girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

Cursed

When Ariana and the comedian parted ways, he covered the Mille Tendresse tattoo with the word Cursed. Whether he took the breakup to heart or felt he should not have gotten a tattoo he is unwilling to keep is not ascertained.

Dangerous Woman

The stand-up comedian did not joke with Grande while they dated, and he got a Playboy inspired tattoo behind his left ear, just below the 11 tattoos.

Black Heart

Pete covered up the Dangerous Woman ink design with a black heart; he was probably grieving.

Other tattoos inspired by Pete's relationship with Ariana Grande include:

Piggy Smallz, which is the name of the pet pig that the former lovebirds adopted during their love circle;

H2GKMO marching ink work, which he covered with a black arrow after the breakup;

Reborn is another matching drawing they got together;

They got a tiny cloud painted on the middle finger of their left hands.

In a nutshell, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's tattoos symbolised the love they shared. However, when it ended, operation cover-up started.

Politics-based tattoos

Pete is not just drawing girlfriends and breakups cover ink designs. He has also acquired one politics-based tattoo; Hillary Clinton's tattoo.

Pete Davidson's Hillary tattoo on his right leg was his way of supporting his preferred candidate in the US 2016 presidential election.

Pete Davidson proudly shows off the ink work on his hand with a smile. Photo: @petedavidsons

Source: Instagram

Life experience and personality inspired tattoo

The film writer and producer might be just 27 years old, but he already has a bagful of bittersweet experiences with life. He represented this in his catch 22 tattoo that you will find listed below.

Jokes come and go, but swag is forever, which he later covered up with the image of a shark;

He drew the Verrazano Bridge close to his left shoulder.

Galaxy ink work on his left arm.

He wrote Thank Goodness on his right chest.

He has a Pac-Man tattoo across his stomach to signify his love for games.

He wrote his surname, Davidson, along his left rib cage.

An Electrocardiogram heart line is at the centre of his heart to signify his affinity for living life to its fullest.

Movie-inspired tattoos

Some of Pete's ink designs are inspired by the movies he loves and some of his favourite characters. Some of such tattoos are:

Deathly Hallows tattoo, mostly inspired by The Harry Potter movie, is on his left wrist.

movie, is on his left wrist. The Harry Potter movie inspired the Order of Phoenix ink design on his right forearm.

movie inspired the Order of Phoenix ink design on his right forearm. Griffindor inspired tattoo from The Harry Potter series.

series. Sorting Hat ink work inspired by The Harry Potter series.

series. He has tiny drawings of cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird, Minnie and several others on his back, and they are arranged to form a lightning design.

Numerous ink designs on Pete Davidson's body. Photo: @inkfreemd

Source: Instagram

Does Pete have a tattoo over his heart?

He painted a heart with a smiling face on his left chest to signify a happy life but later incorporated the word “wobbly” within the diagram to show that happiness is not every day.

Pete Davidson and his tattoo removal

Toward the end of 2020, the media was agog with news of Pete Davidson removing tattoos from his body. Mike McGranaghan, a film critic, gave out this information after a session with the popular comedian and actor.

Some fans were bewildered by the news, and the only question on their lips was, "Is Pete Davidson really getting tattoos removed?" McGranaghan confirmed that it was true and revealed that Pete had already begun the process. According to him, some of Pete's hand tattoos were gone.

Why is Pete Davidson removing all his tattoos?

The comedian shared why he plans to remove all the body arts that fans have come to identify with him. This may be surprising, but it is true; Pete wants to do away with his body arts because he could not get more roles in the movie industry.

He said that he thought he would never make it beyond the stage of Saturday Night Live, but he was wrong and has featured in a couple of movies. He has other movie features in store for him, but the actor says that it takes time for the makeup artist to finish covering up his tattoos in readiness for a role.

Pete Davidson's tattoo removal progress

When he made a statement during an interview regarding the question everybody wants answers to, Davidson confirmed the news and said "burning off" ink designs is worse than getting them.

The doctor's in there with you. So before he goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not. So I'll just be sitting there all high off the Pro-Nox, which I actually quite enjoy.

Pete Davidson's tattoo removal process will take two years, implying that he will be 30 years old when his body is ink-free. Some of his ink works might be touted as youthful exuberance, but he is willing to proceed.

