Zion David Marley: 10 interesting facts about Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley's son

Zion David Marley is a celebrity child. However, he is yet to establish his career path like his parents, especially his mother, who has been touted as an icon by several players in the American music industry.

Zion David Marley, one of the grandchildren of Bob Marley.

Zion David Marley is not usually in the news. He hits the headlines occasionally; for example, he became a topic of discussion when he attended his high school prom and later when he became a father. He keeps most of his daily activities away from the clicks of the paparazzi. Some of his information is gleaned from his interviews and social media posts.

Profile summary

Full name Zion David Marley Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth South Orange, New Jersey, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Lauryn Hill Father Rohan Anthony Marley Siblings 8 Children 2 Net worth $1.5 million Instagram account @ziondmarley

Interesting facts about Zion David Marley

Zion David has primarily gained the media's attention because of his family Nonetheless, below are some interesting details about him to help you know him better.

1. He was born in 1997

When was Zion Marley born? The celebrity kid was born on 3 August 1997 to Lauryn Hill and Rohan Anthony Marley. Zion David Marley's age is 25 years as of 2022. He grew up in South Orange, New Jersey.

2. Zion has many siblings

The celebrity kid is the eldest child of his parents. He has four biological siblings: John Nesta, Joshua Omaru, Sara, and Selah Louise.

Zion Marley also has four half-siblings from his parents' second marriages. After divorcing Rohan, Lauryn Hill got into another relationship where she had another son named Micah. Unfortunately, Lauryn Hill's baby daddy is unknown.

His father also has two more children with Geraldine Khawley, Nico and Eden Marley. Lastly, Rohan has a daughter with Barbara Fialho named Maria Fialho.

3. He graduated from high school in 2015

There is no detailed information about Zion David Marley's education. Still, it is confirmed that he graduated from high school in 2015 after attending prom with his girlfriend.

4. David's parents were never legally married but divorced

Who did Lauryn Hill have Zion with? Zion Marley's parents are Lauryn Hill and Rohan Anthony Marley. The duo met in the 90s and started dating before falling in love. They moved into Lauryn Hill's family home in South Orange, New Jersey, and lived as a couple even though they were never officially married.

However, they divorced around 2009, even though they were never officially husband and wife. The court granted Rohan temporary custody of the children.

5. His mother is a big name in Hollywood

Zion's mother, Lauryn Hill, was born in New Jersey on 26th May 1975 and pursued a professional career in singing before eventually settling into music. She has won eight Grammys, and aside from singing, she has also been in a few movies.

6. Lauryn's son is related to Bob Marley

Zion's father, Rohan Anthony Marley, was born on 19th May 1972. He is of the popular Jamaican reggae artist Bob Marley. He was a sportsman and played professional football with the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League. While in school, he played in the University of Miami football team as a linebacker.

7. Zion David Marley's career is unknown

Like most aspects of his life, Zion's profession is unknown, although he is rumoured to be involved in music as he plays the guitar pretty well. Some also assume that he might be a model after one of his posts of him putting on a designer was shared by his father on Instagram along with a caption that reads:

Our youth must be steadfast and take advantage of the benefits of modern civilization. Plan your time and use both your physical and mental powers purposefully and productively.

He is also believed to be involved in his father's coffee business in Portland, Oregon.

8. He is a millionaire

Zion Marley's net worth is around $1.5 million, although the details of how he acquired that massive wealth remain unknown. His parents are wealthy, with his mother's net worth estimated at $9 million while his dad's net worth is around $20 million.

Zion David's parents, Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley. Photo: @mslaurynhill and @romarley1930 on Facebook (modified by author)

9. He is a proud father

The grandchild of Bob Marley is a father to two children whose mothers' identities are unconfirmed. However, based on the social media post he made after the birth of his first child, Zephaniah, in 2017, his baby mama at the time was assumed to be Tania.

His second child is a girl born in 2021. She was christened Azariah Genesis. Nevertheless, it is unconfirmed if Tania is also the mother. Zion David Marley's wife is not known, and he has not offered any comment to support or refute claims that he might have gotten married.

10. Zion Marley enjoys a considerable following on Instagram

Zion David Marley's Instagram account is verified. At the time of writing, he has close to 44,000 followers. He joined the platform in January 2014. He posts occasionally about his family on the page.

FAQs

Who is Zion Marley's father? Rohan Anthony Marley, the son of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley, is his father. When was Zion Marley born? He was born on 3rd August 1997 Who did Lauryn Hill have Zion with? Lauryn had Zion with Rohan Marley. Who is the richest kid for Bob Marley? Damian Marley, the older brother of Zion's father, is the wealthiest of Bob Marley's children. How old was Lauryn Hill when she had Zion? She was about 22 years old when she birthed Zion in 1997. How rich is the Marley family? According to Afro Tech, the entire Marley empire is valued at over $500 million. How much is Lauryn Hill worth in 2022? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the mother of Zion David Marley has a net worth of around $9 million

Zion David Marley is one of those celebrity kids who prefer to live a private life even though their parents are famous. However, his father shared posts on social media suggesting that he has been a good son.

