Who is Corinna Kopf? 10 interesting facts about the famous content creator

Corinna Kopf is a popular American social medial influencer and content creator. She is also a member of Dobrik's Vlog Squad, a group of YouTube content creators based in the USA. What else would you love to know about her?

Corinna Kopf attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Corinna Kopf is a popular American model, social media influencer, Instagram star, YouTube content creator, and entrepreneur. She is famously known for her amazing content on different social media platforms, which has enabled her to amass millions of fans and followers.

Corinna Kopf's profile summary

Full name Corinna Kopf Nickname Pouty Girl, Corinna Gender Female Date of birth 1st December 1995 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6'' Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Shoe size 6 (US) Dress size 4 (US) Bra cup size 33 C Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blonde Relationship status In a relationship Partner Tuner Tenney Profession American model, social media influencer, Instagram star, YouTube content creator, OnlyFans sensation and entrepreneur Net worth $10 million Instagram @corinnakopf Corinna Kopf's facebook Corinna Kopf Twitter @CorinnaKopf YouTube Corinna Kopf

10 interesting facts about Corinna Kopf

Corinna Kopf's life and career have won her many fans over time. Here are the top 10 interesting facts about the famous content creator.

1. She has a huge social media following

Corinna Kopf poses for portrait at 2017 VidCon at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

What is Corinna Kopf famous for? She is famous for her lifestyle and modelesque photos on Instagram. Corinna is an American social media personality with a huge following on social media platforms. She has amassed the following number of followers at the time of writing:

Instagram - Over 6.5 million

Twitter - Over 2.5 million

Facebook - Over 1.1 million

TikTok - Over 4.3 million

YouTube - Over 1.77 million subscribers

2. She has gotten lip injections

Even with her millions of online fans and followers, Corinna loves to remain honest. For this reason, she has admitted to having undergone several lip injections. However, she also clarified that she has not had other major plastic surgeries. The YouTuber insists that all celebrities should maintain the same energy by being truthful to their audiences.

3. She is an OnlyFans sensation

In July 2021, she joined OnlyFans, where she admitted to making alot of money from the account. Corinna Kopf's OnlyFans made her a million dollars during the first three days of its creation. Her subscription fees stand at $19.99 per month.

4. She has several tattoos and piercings

The YouTuber is a fan of tattoos and piercings, as seen in her Instagram photos. She has uploaded several YouTube videos of herself getting different tattoos and piercings. In addition, she frequently holds challenges and dares that get her tattooed. She prefers word tattoos instead of images, and she has more than 12 tattoos on her body.

5. She is an avid gamer

Corinna is an avid gamer. Unfortunately, Corinna Kopf's Twitch account was closed down after being banned from the platform. However, after the ban, she signed a contract with Facebook Gaming to stream exclusively on the platform. She allegedly made a considerable sum of money from the contract, even though the exact figure wasn't revealed.

6. She is a member of the David Dobrik's Vlog Squad

She is an active member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad group. It comprises individuals who were formerly Viners but shifted to YouTube after the former was closed down. The group sometimes collaborates on some of their posts to boost their following and viewership. As a result, the squad has garnered a considerable fan base giving each individual member more fame.

7. She is a mental health advocate

Corinna Kopf attends GUESS Festival Prep Event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

The young YouTuber is an advocate of mental wellness, having suffered the illness from a young age. She remembers suffering from numerous anxiety attacks and wishes the diagnosis on her had been made earlier. Even though she admits that she still gets those moments, her anxiety is currently under control.

8. She loves dogs

Corinna loves dogs as she was raised in a family that owned many dogs. Due to early interaction, she dreamt of becoming a veterinarian when she grew up. Unfortunately, fate and destiny had other plans, as seen in the turnout of her career.

9. She is in a relationship

Who is Corinna Kopf dating? The Instagram star is dating Turner Tenney, an American streamer and esports player. The duo has been together since late 2019. They allegedly broke up in early 2020, but they are back together.

Whom has Corinna Kopf slept with? She hooked up with Logan Paul. The Instagram star admitted that she slept with Logan even though it took them a year since Logan had refused to get an STD test.

So did Corinna Kopf sleep with Logan Paul? Yes, she did. Some of the other men she has reportedly dated are:

Toddy Smith between 2017 and 2018

Brennen Taylor in 2017

10. She is a millionaire

Is Corinna Kopf a millionaire? Yes, she is. Corinna has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2022. Corinna Kopf's net worth streams from her successful career on different social media platforms. She has succeeded in her career as an American model, social media influencer, Instagram star, YouTube content creator, OnlyFans sensation and entrepreneur.

Corinna Kopf is an internet sensation who makes her living showcasing her multifaceted talent. With her rising popularity, she has easily taken over YouTube and Twitter. By taking one of the three most powerful social media platforms, she has now turned into an OnlyFans model.

