Who is Liam Costner: Everything about Kevin Costner's son

Kevin Costner's son, Liam, has generated much public interest due to his famous father. Fans are eager to learn more about him, especially since he prefers to live a private life away from the media. So who is he? Learn more about Kevin Costner's son, Liam Costner.

Liam Costner poses with his mom, Bridget Rooney, on separate occasions. Photo: @liam.t.rooney on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Liam Costner's private life has led many to inquire more about him. He prefers his privacy to fame despite having celebrity parents. Liam has also chosen a career path different from his parents, displaying his desire to remain independent.

Liam Costner's profile summary

Full name Liam Costner Gender Male Date of birth 15 November 1996 Age 27 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Palm Beach, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Bridget Rooney Father Kevin Michael Costner Siblings Six School Oxbridge Academy Relationship status Single Profession Real estate agent Net worth $1 million–$8 million

Liam Costner's biography

Liam was born to Kevin Costner and Bridget Rooney on 15 November 1996 in Los Angeles, California. How old is Liam Costner? He is 27 years old (as of March 2024), and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Liam Costner's parents

Liam Costner's parents are celebrities. His father, Kevin Costner, is a renowned American actor known for his roles in various films and TV shows. According to IMDb, Kevin has 67 acting credits in a career spanning over forty-five years and counting.

Liam Costner's mom, Bridget Rooney, is the wife of billionaire Bill Koch. She comes from a sporting family, with her grandfather, Art Rooney, being the founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bridget rose to fame in the 1990s after dating Kevin Costner.

Top 5 facts about Liam Costner. Photo: @liam.t.rooney on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

In 1996, Bridget shared her pregnancy news with New York Magazine amid questions and doubts about the child's paternity. She said;

I'm 100% sure who the father is. I'm just enjoying my pregnancy.

Bridget continued,

There was only one way to go with this. I'm 34 years old, and I'm fortunate to have a baby. I didn't even think of the A word, only the B word.

Does Kevin Costner have a good relationship with his son Liam?

According to People magazine, Kevin occasionally visited his son while growing up. In addition, the actor had previously not shown any interest despite acknowledging fathering Liam in 1996.

Kevin stepped up as a parent after Bridget demanded a paternity test in 2002, confirming the actor as the father. He reportedly set up a sizeable trust fund for his son, Liam.

Liam Costner's siblings

Liam, the fourth born in his family, has six half-siblings. They include Annie, born in 1984, Lily (1986), and Joe (1988), from their father's first marriage to Cindy Silva.

The other three siblings include Cayden Wyatt (born in 2007), Hayes Logan (born in 2009), and Grace Avery (born in 2010) from their father's second marriage to designer Christine Baumgartner.

Their father, Kevin, was interviewed by Mom in 2015 about his relationship with his children. He said,

As these children interact together, there's always this little bit of 'Do you care for us now as much as you do them?' — that's just a natural thing that happens, and you have to talk about how big love is. The ability to be able to love somebody else doesn't mean there's less love for you. Love seems to be always able to hang on to as many people as needs to be in that circle.

Kevin continued,

It almost seemed impossible to love the first [child] any more than you loved them. And then suddenly the second one comes, and you think there's so much room for love. There's so much room.

And that's the way it is with children, and if there was any, perhaps jealousy that existed, I basically reminded [my older kids] that they were going to have twice as long with me on this planet. I said, 'Look, they're not going to have what you had,' and at that point, they all just embraced each other.

What does Liam Costner do?

Kevin Costner's son is reportedly a real estate agent. According to a LinkedIn profile under his name, Liam has worked for several companies. He worked for Aspen Skiing Company in December 2022, for Frankel-Ball Realty from January 2020 and NFP as a producer from November 2022.

What is Liam Costner's net worth?

According to Datos, Networth Epic and The Press Tribune, Liam Costner has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $8 million. His source of income includes his salary and money from his trust fund.

Some platforms claim Liam Costner's net worth to be $800 million. However, the figure is most likely far-fetched based on his career path and lifestyle.

FAQs

Who is Liam Costner? He is a celebrity child well-known as the son of renowned American actor Kevin Costner. Does Kevin Costner have a good relationship with his son, Liam? Not really. Despite the actor visiting his son occasionally and creating a trust fund for him, they are not close. Who is Liam Costner's mother? His mother is Bridget Rooney, a former socialite and wife to American billionaire Bill Koch. Does Kevin Costner have a son named Liam? Yes, he does. Kevin's fourth-born child is Liam. How many natural children does Kevin Costner have? The actor has seven children. What does Liam Costner do? He is reportedly a real estate agent in Florida. Are there any Liam Costner movies? The star is not an actor and has not appeared in any known film.

Liam Costner is famously known as the child of Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. Liam prefers to live away from the limelight, but his status as a celebrity child has generated public interest.

Yen.com.gh recently published an informative article about Elijah Judd. Elijah is an American celebrity child and an up-and-coming country musician known as the son of country musician Wynonna Judd.

Elijah Judd comes from a musical family. Her maternal grandmother was a famous country musician and actress. As a result of his fame, fans have become curious about his life and whereabouts. So, what happened to Elijah Judd?

Source: YEN.com.gh