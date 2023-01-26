Who is Griffin Musk: All you need to know about Elon Musk's son

Griffin Musk has gained international attention because he comes from one of the most famous families in the world. His father’s successes and fame have made the whole family celebrities. He is the son of Elon Musk, a famous businessman and current Chief Executive Officer of Twitter. He is also the founder of Space X, Tesla, and the Boring company, making him one of the world's wealthiest men. However, how much do you know about his son Griffin?

Griffin Musk with his twin brother Xavier. Photo: @justinemusk on Instagram (modified by author)

Griffin Musk is a reserved young lad who hardly shares many details about his private life. Therefore, there is little information about him in the public domain. He is currently living with his mother as he pursues his college studies.

Profile summary

Full name Griffin Musk Gender Male Date of birth 15 April 2004 Age 18 years (as of February 2023) Place of birth United States of America. Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Black Relationship status Single Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 57 Father Elon Musk Mother Justine Wilson Siblings 9 Occupation Student

Who is Griffin Musk?

Griffin Musk is the second son of Elon Musk and his former wife, Justine Wilson, an author. He was born in the United States of America but has lived in various countries, including Canada and South Africa, giving him a taste of diverse cultural backgrounds.

How old is Griffin Musk?

He was born on the 15th of April 2004. This makes him 18 years old as of February 2023. His star sign is Aries.

Where does Griffin Musk go to college?

Griffin Musk with his siblings and family. Photo: @elonmusk, @justinemusk on Instagram (modified by author)

Due to his father’s status, one would expect him to attend some of the most prestigious schools in the world. He, however, is a student at the Ad Astra school, which his father co-founded. Elon describes his unique approach to his children's education, stating his belief in the importance of being as exciting and interesting while focusing on strengths.

The school offers courses mainly in artificial intelligence coding and applied sciences and enrols tesla employees' kids. The school was previously located in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles but has since moved, and its current location needs to be clarified.

Griffin Musk's siblings

He is the second of ten kids. Griffin and Xavier musk are twin brothers, with the latter changing his gender to female and is now known as Vivian. His eldest brother, Nevada Alexander, sadly died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

He also has other brothers, namely Kai, Saxon, and Damian, who are triplets. The six siblings are from the same mother, Justine. Their parents disclosed that they were conceived by In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) after the death of Alexander to boost their chances of survival.

Unfortunately, they had to go through a divorce due to irreconcilable differences. Elon went on to marry Grimes and had their first child, X Æ A-Xii, whose name was later changed to X Æ A-12 after the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane. Musk explained the unusual name as "X" pronounced "like the letter" while "the 'Æ' like 'ash.'" Grimes also broke down the name further in a Twitter post.

However, his name had to be changed again due to an infringement of California State laws.

Elon then secretly went on to have twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2023. Musk and Zilis, who worked as a project director at his Neuralink company, asked a Texas court to have their father's and mother's last names.

Their names and sexes were, however, redacted and remain a secret. This happened just before Grimes had another child, a girl named Exa Dark Siderael, via surrogate in December of 2021. This happened three weeks before their public breakup. She is the last of his children.

FAQs

Who is Griffin Musk? He is Elon Musk's son. How old is Griffin Musk? He is turning 19 on 15th April 2023. What does Griffin Musk look like? He is a handsome young man with toned skin, dark eyes, and light brown hair. Are Griffin and Xavier Musk identical twins? Yes, the twins are identical. Does Elon Musk have 7 sons? He is the father of seven known sons. He, however lost his firstborn, and another one changed his gender making them five. What are Griffin Musk’s measurements? He is 5 feet 4 inches tall (163 centimetres) and weighs approximately 57 kilograms (153 lbs). Does Griffin Musk have an Instagram account? No, he has not created any official Instagram account.

Griffin Musk remains a private person and has not raised any major news stories. He is considered single as there are no rumours of him dating any girl. Due to his family's status, most girls would not pass the chance to be in a relationship with him. He has instead chosen to concentrate on his education. He has watched his dad achieve so much; people are now watching to see if he will follow in his entrepreneurial dad's footsteps.

