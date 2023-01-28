Who is Noah Shannon Green? The untold story of Megan Fox's son

The media always focuses on children born into wealthy or famous families. People are always interested in their whereabouts and way of life. They are constantly on fans' radars, with many acquiring massive online followers. Noah Shannon Green is one such celebrity child. He is popular for being the child of actress Megan Fox.

Megan Fox's child, Noah Shannon Green. Photo: @itsdailymegandenisefox on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Noah Shannon Green is one of Hollywood's most famous children. His parents are top actors who have appeared in some of Hollywood's most popular films. However, Noah has become popular for his fashion sense. He has been photographed in public in a dress many times resulting in people questioning his sexual orientation.

Noah Shannon Green's profile summary

Full name Noah Shannon Green Gender Male Date of birth 27 September 2012 Age 10 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth The United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 4'5" Height in centimetres 138.5 Weight in pounds 70.5 Weight in kilograms 32 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Megan Fox Father Brian Austin Green Siblings Three (Bodhi Ranson, Journey River, Kassius Lijah)

The untold story of Noah Shannon Green

Noah is the eldest son of actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. He has been making headlines for his love of wearing dresses. So, what gender is Noah? You might be surprised to learn that Noah is a male.

1. Noah began wearing dresses when he was two

So, what gender is Noah? You might be surprised to learn that Noah is a male. If you have seen photos of Noah Shannon, you could easily mistake him for a girl. The reason is that he likes wearing dresses, a habit he began when he was two.

According to the Independent, Noah Shannon's mother, Megan Fox, revealed that his son began wearing dresses when he was two years.

She also disclosed that she bought him books, some written by transgender children, to address the full spectrum of Noah's love for dresses. She said:

Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.

And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.

2. He is ten years old

Noah Shannon Green was born on 27 September 2012 in the United States. He is ten years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Libra. Noah is the firstborn in his family and has three brothers.

His siblings, Bodhi Ranson Green and Journey River Green, are from the same parents, while Kassius Lijah is his step-brother.

3. He has been bullied at school for his dressing

Megan Fox opened up during an interview that his son faced bullying in school for wearing dresses. According to People, Noah Shannon Green's school classmates have been bullying him for his choice of wearing dresses.

However, his mother added that Noah is into fashion and wears whatever he likes to school, including dresses.

4. His parents are no longer together

Noah Shannon Green's parents divorced in 2021 after more than ten years of marriage. According to The Sun, Megan Fox and Brian Green's marriage was riddled with highs and lows. They had separated before in 2016 but reconciled after the birth of their thirdborn.

Does Megan Fox take care of her kids? Yes, she does. As part of their divorce settlement, the ex-couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

However, some fans have questioned whether the actress spends time with her children. According to a post on Megan Fox's Instagram, one fan commented on a post by asking her whether she knew where her children were.

Megan responded to the post sarcastically by replying:

wait wait wait. I…have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.

According to E Online, the actress has admitted that she does spend time with her kids, but the separation from them hurts her.

5. He is often mistaken as Megan Fox's daughter

Does Megan Fox have a daughter? No, she doesn't. The actress has three sons, Noah Shannon (born in 2012), Bodhi Ranson (born in 2014) and Journey River (born in 2016).

Noah Shannon has been confused by some fans as being Megan Fox's daughter. However, he is not. His choice of dressing is one of the factors that has led to those assumptions.

Frequently asked questions

How many daughters does Megan Fox have? Unfortunately, the actress doesn't have any daughters but three sons. Who is Noah Shannon Green? He is the eldest son of actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Does Megan Fox's son wear dresses? Yes, he does. His parents explained that Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two years old. How many children does Brian Austin Green have with Megan Fox? The ex-couple has three children together. How does Brian Austin Green feel about his son wearing dresses? According to Daily Mail, Brian doesn't mind his son wearing dresses. Does Megan Fox take care of her kids? Yes, she does. According to Scarry Mommy, Megan Fox's children are well taken care of as she has shared custody with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Noah Shannon Green is famous for being the son of actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. He has caused controversy due to his love and choice of wearing dresses. However, his parents have revealed that Noah began the trend while still young and supported his fashion sense.

Yen.com.gh recently featured an interesting article about Nakyung Park. Nakyung is famous for being the wife of American actor Wesley Snipes. The couple has been married for nearly twenty years and is still going strong.

Nakyung was born in 1977 in Seoul, South Korea. Professionally, she is an artist and painter. Discover more unknown facts about Wesley Snipes' wife, including her age, career and net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh