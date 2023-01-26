Holy Child Senior High School, also known as Angel's Hill, is a second-cycle boarding school for girls located in Cape Coast, Central Region, Ghana. The school has been around for more than 77 years and has always provided holistic education for girls.

Is Holy Child a mixed school? The institute is an all-girls boarding school. In 2003, Holy Child Senior High School was ranked among the top 10 schools in Africa, producing the best female student overall in the 2003 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSSCE).

Moreover, in the 2017 West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE), Holy Child produced the best overall student, Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, and the second-best student, Audrey Emefa Awuttey.

Background

Holy Child Senior High School was established in 1946 by The Society of the Holy Child Jesus (SHCJ) to educate Catholics within the region. Over 1000 girls aged between 14 and 18 years old are currently enrolled at the campus, and they are all borders. The senior high school's colours are brown and yellow.

Holy Child has always taken pleasure in giving female students a holistic education so they can strive to reach greater heights and become "Women of Substance." The school's motto is Facta Non-Verba, a Latin sentence that translates to "Actions Not Words." The current headmistress of the institution is Mrs Anastasia Thomford Okyere, and their chaplain is Rev Fr George Atta Baidoo.

Holy Child Senior High School courses

Holy Child offers five courses which will be mentioned alongside their elective subjects. Students should know that Core Mathematics, Social Studies, English Language, and Integrated Science are core subjects in each course. Here is a list of the five courses with elective subjects:

1. Business

Business management

Accounting

Principle of costing or elective mathematics

Economics

French

2. General science

Chemistry

Biology

Physics

Elective mathematics

3. Home economics

General knowledge in arts

TextEconomics

Food and nutrition

Management in living

Textile

French

4. General arts

Geography

Economics

French

Literature in English

Religious studies

History and government

5. Visual arts

Literature in English

General knowledge in arts

Graphic design

Textile

Picture making

Leatherwork

Sculpture

Ceramics

French economics basketry

Holy Child Senior High School building

Holy Child Senior High School boasts beautiful and developed structures and compound. It has a serene environment conducive to students, teachers, and workers. The institution also has spacious classrooms and modern amenities. Additionally, it has nine residence houses for the students, including:

Our Lady's house

St. Maria's house

St. Ann's house

St. Catherine's house

St. Agnes' house

Archbishop Amissah's house

St. Cornelius' house

St. Theresa's house

St. Joseph's house

Holy Child Senior High School admission process

What are Holy Child Senior High School cut-off points? The institute does not have standard cut-off points. However, new students are admitted every September through a computerized system run by the Ghana Education Service. The system operates based on the results of an entrance exam known as the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). This exam is administered to Junior High School (JHS) students at various locations across the nation.

The Ghana Education Service provides the school with a list of the accepted students after the computerized selection process is finished. The list is then displayed on the institution's notice board for everyone to see.

Foreign nationals are also offered the chance to apply for admission to the school through a written entrance exam that the institution prepares. Students from other Senior High Schools or new seniors who wish to enrol in the institution can also get in touch with the administration via the contact information provided on this site, as Holy Child Senior High school does not have a website.

Holy Child Senior High School rules

A student receives the official prospectus of the institution after being accepted. This book provides new students with information about the campus and what is expected of them. Each student must bring their National Health Insurance Card when reporting for admission and must be medically fit as they will engage in all Physical Education (P.E.) exercises as part of their schoolwork.

Holy Child Senior High School also has a list of items students should not bring to the campus. These items include:

Electrical appliances and sound systems.

Mobile phones, iPods, rice cookers, water heaters, video and television sets, rechargeable lamps, Discman players, laptops, and other related items.

The school advises parents not to offer their children excessive amounts of money as pocket money. The highest amount should not exceed GHC 50.

Holy Child Senior High School is an all-girls category A school. It provides female students with a holistic education, intending to mould them into women of substance. Over the years, the institute has performed excellently in academics and co-curricular activities.

