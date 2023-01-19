Who is Anton James Pacino, Al Pacino's son? All you need to know about him

Fame for kids with special abilities or famous parents is not uncommon. For example, Anton James Pacino, the son of Al Pacino, is a celebrity who gained recognition due to his parent's fame and success in the entertainment industry.

Anton Pacino is a celebrity kid and the only son of famous actors Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo. He is a twin and has a stepsister. Much was unknown about his parents' relationship until the news of their separation hit the media.

Profile summary

Full name Anton James Pacino Gender Male Date of birth 25 January 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Beverly D’Angelo Father Al Pacino Siblings 2 (Julie and Olivia) Relationship status Single Profession Celebrity kid

Who is Anton James Pacino?

Anton James is best known as veteran actors Beverly D'Angelo and Al Pacino's son. Anton James Pacino's mother came into the limelight after playing Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation. But before getting involved with his father, she had been in other relationships and even got in and out of marriage. She met Al Pacino in 1997 on a flight from LA to New York, and they started a relationship which produced twin children.

On the other hand, James's father, Al, is an award-winning actor; he was famous in the 1970s and became iconic in the American movie industry. When he was young, his parents divorced, so he moved in with his grandparents in South Bronx. After showing interest in acting, he made it into the prestigious Actors Studio in 1966, where he understudied Lee Strasberg, Method Approach's creator.

Interestingly, Anton was conceived through In vitro fertilisation (IVF). His mother explained during an interview that she resolved to take an IVF because of its minimal risk. According to her, she said:

I had a fantasy that when you have kids, you do it in a family setting. After we’d known each other for three months. Al looked me in the eyes and said I want you to be the mother of my children. That’s all I had to hear.

Beverly was 48 years when she became pregnant with James and his twin sister before she delivered six weeks after she celebrated her 49th birthday. But unfortunately, he did not enjoy many benefits of living under the same roof with his parents for long because they went their separate ways when he was two years old.

How many biological children does Al Pacino have?

Al Pacino's children are three, and they are from different mothers. His first child and daughter is Julie Marie. Her mother, Jan Tarrant, was an acting coach before she switched careers to become a teacher; she taught at Strasberg Institute. Tarrant's relationship with the veteran actor lasted for a year, between 1988 and 1989.

Then, the veteran actor's relationship with Beverly D'Angelo produced a set of twins, Anthon and Olivia.

How old is Anton James Pacino?

Anton is 22 years old; he was born on 25 January 2001 in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What does Al Pacino's son do?

At the moment, Anton James has not publicly chosen a career path. Although some expect him to become an actor like his parents.

Anton James Pacino's height

The son of the celebrity parents is 5 feet 2 inches tall, equivalent to 160 centimetres. Additionally, he weighs 148 pounds, an equivalence of 67 kilograms.

Where is Anton James Pacino today?

Where is Anton James Pacino now? He has lived away from the limelight since childhood. Therefore, it is difficult to know where he lives or what he is up to now.

Anton James Pacino is not super-popular. So, a lot about him is still unknown. But then, it is undeniable that his parents have made a name in the entertainment industry, which puts him in the spotlight.

