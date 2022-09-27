What happened to Derrick Chrisley? Everything you need to know

Have you watched Chrisley Knows Best? If yes, you should know Todd and his partner Julie with his many children. Todd is an American businessman, multimillionaire real estate baron, and reality television star. Because of his fame, most fans have wondered if he ever had siblings. Interestingly, Derrick Chrisley is one of his younger brothers, but he died when he was four months old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Derrick Chrisley's brother, Todd, in the 8th season of their family reality show. Photo: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Derrick Chrisley became popular for his link to a celebrity family. He died young but is still recognised as part of the celebrity family. Notwithstanding, like most other families, the Chrisleys have had scandals, tragic dramas, and controversies. But, they are still fans' favourites, and questions about their life and well-being concern their fans.

Derrick Chrisley's profile summary

Full name Derrick Chrisley Gender Male Date of birth 29 June 1971 Age 3 months old (as of the time of death) Date of death 23 October 1971 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Mother Faye Chrisley Father Gene Raymond Chrisley Siblings 2

Background information

Derrick Chrisley was born in the United States of America. His father was Gene Raymond Chrisley, a veteran US army that got a bronze star during the Korean war. He died at 77 on 11th July 2012 at Emery University hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

On the other hand, Derrick's mother is Faye, popularly known as Nanny Faye Chrisley in Chrisley Knows Best. She attended Westminster High School. He also had two brothers: Todd and Randy. Todd was born on 6th April 1969 and was two years older than Derrick.

Derrick's family is famous for their reality show. Interestingly, its first episode premiered in March 2014. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and five children: Savannah, Lindsie, Chase, Grayson, and Kyle.

L-R: Chase, Faye, and Todd in episode 815 of their family reality show. Photo: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank.

Source: Getty Images

Derrick Chrisley's age would have been 51 years old in 2022. He was born on 29th June 1971. But unfortunately, however, he passed on at a tender age.

How did Derrick Chrisley die?

Derrick Chrisley's death was untimely as the toddler died on 23rd October 1971 and was buried in Old Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Oconee County, South Carolina, USA. He was barely four months old when he died, but then, the cause of his death is unknown and not revealed by the family.

Where were the Chrisleys in 2021?

They live in Nashville, Tennessee. After leaving Atlanta in 2015 for Nashville, they announced in 2021 that they planned to open a Southern home cooking restaurant in Nashville.

What happened to the Chrisleys?

The family has had its ups and downs. For instance, Todd's aunt Francis passed away, while his other brother Randy has not had a good relationship with the family. Consequently, he has not been featured on the show because of his troubled background. Some of this includes his wife's arrest, divorce, arrest for shoplifting, and his cancer. However, he has been cured and lives a private life.

Despite Todd being a wealthy man, he is currently involved in a $45 million bankruptcy case involving a real estate empire that went sour. In addition, Todd and his wife were also prosecuted for multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion in August 2019 by a Federal Jury in Atlanta, Ga.

As a result, they disproved it in their podcast Chrisley's Confession but were found guilty on 7th June 2022. Currently, Todd and Julie are under house arrest in their Tennessee mansion.

Members of the Chrisley family are featured in episode 810 of their family TV reality show. Photo: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Miley on Chrisley Knows Best?

Miley was Nanny Faye's toy Yorkie dog on the show that her son didn't like. Therefore, she decided to move the dog out of the house in one of the episodes. While trying to find a place for it, she retorted, "I would never leave her here with that hater."

The fluffy dog appeared in season one and went into the dark for a long time until Todd posted a picture saying “she’s back” on Facebook in 2016. But then, why Miley was not featured in the show during that period was not discussed.

Frequently asked questions

How did Derrick Chrisley die? Unfortunately, there is no information on how he died or the cause. However, he died barely four months old, on 23rd October 1971. Where do the Chrisleys live now in 2022? Todd and Julie live in Brentwood, Nashville, Tennessee, under house arrest. Who died on Chrisley Know Best in 2022? Aunt Francis died on 17th March 2022 at the age of 85 years. The primary cause of her death is unknown, but rumour states she died from cancer. What has happened to the Chrisleys? The main stars of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd and Julie, were convicted and found guilty of a series of bank fraud and tax evasion on 7th June 2022. Do the Chrisleys live in the house they film in? No, past seasons of the show revealed they live in rental houses. But then, Todd explained that the family moved from one house to another for privacy and security reasons. Is Chrisley Knows Best coming back in 2022? Yes, the USA network revealed the tenth season would air in 2022. Initially, the ninth season premiered on December 2021, and the other part on 23rd June 2022 and ended on 11th August.

Although Derrick Chrisley died at a tender age, he is still recognised for his connection to his family whenever their name pops out. On the other hand, though his family has an ongoing crisis, they are still famous in the country. At the same time, their reality show business still captures many fans' attention.

Elizabeth Keuchler has been in the news recently for the wrong reason. As published on Yen.com.gh, she was accused of taking funds meant for philanthropic activities.

Elizabeth is Carol M. Baldwin Bre*st Cancer Research Fund's executive director. The institution was set up in honour of her mother, who overcame bre*st cancer. Find out more from the post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh