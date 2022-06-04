Nevada Alexander Musk: The untold story of Elon Musk's first son

Elon Musk is one of the world’s richest men who keeps making headlines with each passing day. If he is not giving his opinion on the state of politics in the USA, he is voicing his support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, and at the same time, he is closing a deal to buy Twitter. Long story short, he is a busy man, and that is why some people may not know that he is a father to eight children with different women. The number would have been nine, but his first son named Nevada Alexander Musk died at ten weeks old.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Elon at the 2020 Satellite Conference. Photo: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

Musk may be the founder of the Boring Company, but he is never boring when he starts talking about what he is passionate about. He is a man who smiles all the time, but that doesn't mean he does not have bad days in his life.

The tragic death of Nevada Alexander Musk is probably the darkest moment of his life. The child did not have the opportunity to see how great his father was.

Nevada Alexander Musk’s profile summary

Name Nevada Alexander Musk Date of birth May 18, 2002 Place of birth Orange County, California, USA Age at death 10 weeks Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Male Religion Christianity Siblings Eight Father Elon Musk Mother Justine Musk Famous as Elon Musk’s first child

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nevada Alexander Musk's birth

The celebrity kid was born in 2002. Elon Musk’s kid would have been 20 years old as of 2022. Is Nevada Alexander Musk dead? Yes, Nevada was the first in what would be a family of many siblings, but he died before seeing it grow.

Nevada Alexander Musk’s date of birth will never be forgotten because it robbed them of a lifetime with a loved one.

Nevada Alexander Musk’s death came ten weeks after his birth. It is said that Nevada suffered from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS); hence nothing could have been done to save him. SIDS is the death of a newborn without any cause.

How did Elon Musk lose a child?

In the case of Musk’s son, he had been put to sleep by his parents, but when they woke up in the morning, he wasn't breathing. He was placed on life support for three days, but it was removed after no change was seen.

Who are Nevada Alexander Musk’s parents?

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, and his first wife, Justine Wilson, are the parents of Nevada Alexander Musk. So how many baby mommas does Elon Musk have? Apart from Nevada’s mother, Musk also has children with another woman. Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, before moving to Canada when he was 17. His mother is Maye, and his father is Errol.

His father was a white South African electromechanical engineer, sailor, pilot, property developer and consultant. Elon Musk’s siblings include a younger brother named Kimbal and a younger sister named Tosca.

Nevada Alexander Musk’s great-grandparents were adventurous American-born Canadians who went on record-breaking journeys in a single-engine Bellanca aeroplane to Africa and Australia. Musk has British and Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry.

Jennifer Justine Musk was born on the 2nd of September, 1972 and she is the mother of Nevada Alexander. She is a Canadian author, and she was born in Peterborough, Ontario. She has authored books like BloodAngel, Uninvited and Lord of Bones. She was among the first to use a site like Pinterest to plan out a novel.

Justine obtained a degree in English literature from Queen's University in Kingston. She lived in Japan, where she taught English as a second language, before returning to settle in California. She married Elon in January 2000. Justine and Elon divorced in 2008, but they share custody of their children.

Nevada Alexander Musk’s siblings

CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Elon and wife Talulah Riley arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Adrian Sanchez Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

Two years after his death, his parents were blessed with twin boys in 2004. The twins were birthed through in vitro fertilization (IVF), and they were named Griffin and Xavier. In 2006, there were more blessings in the family as Elon and Justine welcomed triplets.

They were named Damian, Saxon and Kai. This means that Nevada had five siblings. But unfortunately, the life story of Musk and Justine as a married couple would end in 2008 through a divorce; hence they did not have any more children together.

Musk also welcomed another son with Canadian musician, Grimes, in May 2020. The son is named X AE A-XII Musk. Elon Musk's child's name drew controversy because its letters were not from the modern English alphabet. In December 2021, they welcomed a girl named Exa Dark, born through surrogacy.

Elon Musk may have all the wealth a person can wish for, but his children are what he treasures most in this world. His journey to become a parent started when Nevada Alexander Musk was conceived. Little did he know that his excitement would be cut short by the worst thing that could happen to a parent. Nevada was only two months old when he died, but he will never be forgotten.

Are you familiar with the story of Kanye West's father, Ray West? Yen.com.gh shared a detailed article about his early life, career, marriage life, children, and if he is still alive in 2022.

Ray is well known for his photography and ability to help the less fortunate in society. He came to the limelight after his son's career in the music industry flourished. Read the post to more about the philanthropist.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh