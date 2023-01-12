Who is Louis Thomas Hardy? 10 interesting facts about Tom Hardy's son

Who is Louis Thomas Hardy? He is a British celebrity child best known for being the son of Rachael Speed, a renowned second unit or assistant director, and Tom Hardy, a famous English actor, writer, producer and award winner.

Louis Thomas' father, Tom, is a talented actor who has worked progressively on both screen and stage since his debut in the short film Tommaso and Gets a Grip in 2001. He has been nominated for two British Academy Film Awards, Critics' Choice Movie Awards, and Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, in addition to receiving the 2011 BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Louis Hardy's profile summary

Full name Louis Thomas Hardy Gender Male Date of birth 8 April 2008 Age 14 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York, United States Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 4’2’’ Height in centimetres 127 Weight in pounds 55 Weight in kilograms 25 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Tom Hardy Mother Rachael Speed Siblings 2

Ten interesting facts about Louis Thomas Hardy

Even though the celebrity child has managed to keep out of the limelight, many of his father's fans have been eager to learn more about his personal life. The following are the top ten facts about Tom Hardy's son.

1. Louis Thomas Hardy's age is 14 years as of 2023

How old is Tom Hardy's eldest son? He is 14 years old. He was born on 8 April 2008 in New York, United States, to his parents, Tom Hardy and Rachael Speed. His zodiac sign is Aries. Louis holds a British nationality and practices Christianity religion.

2. He has two step-siblings

The celebrity kid has two younger step-siblings. After his father separated from his mother in 2009, he started a new relationship with Charlotte Riley, a famous actress, that same year. They got married in 2014, and in October 2015, they welcomed their first child.

They later welcomed their second child in December 2018. Further details about Tom Hardy's wife and kids have yet to be provided. However, the two children are 7 and 4 years, respectively, as of January 2023.

3. He is a celebrity kid

Louis is the son of two celebrity parents. His father is a famous English actor, producer and writer. He has 61 acting credits, 13 producing credits and four writing credits. He is widely recognised for his roles in Venom, Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Locke (2013), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and Peaky Blinders (2014-2015).

On the other hand, Louis Thomas Hardy's mother, Rachael Speed, is a renowned second unit director or assistant director, casting department and additional crew. She is widely recognised for her roles in the 2001 TV series Dr Terrible's House of Horrible as a production runner. She is also widely recognised for her roles in the 2006 series Synchronicity as a casting assistant and the 2008 TV series Poirot as a third assistant director.

4. His parents are divorced

Louis' father met with his mother, Rachael, in 2005 on the set of the TV miniseries The Virg*n Queen. They met after Tom had divorced his first wife, Sarah Ward, in 2004. In April 2008, Tom and Rachael welcomed their first child Louis Thomas Hardy. Their relationship, however, did not last long, and they divorced in 2009.

5. He spends most of his time with his mother

Louis' parents divorced when he was a little child, and due to his father's hectic schedule, he got to spend the majority of his childhood residing with his mother. According to the famous actor, he declined to relocate to the United States because his son lives in London with his mom, and he requires direct interaction with him.

6. He is not active on social media

Hardy leads a private life, and in terms of social networking sites, he is not a very dynamic personality. Louis Thomas Hardy's Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook accounts are currently unavailable to the general public.

7. He is still a student

What are Louis Thomas Hardy's movies? The celebrity kid is still in school. He does, however, live a lavish lifestyle due to his parent's wealth. His fathers' net worth is estimated to be $55 million.

He earns his income through his acting, producing and writing career. On the other hand, his mother's net worth is estimated to be $ 1.5 million, and she earns her income through her producing, directing, and casting career.

8. He is a fan of comic book superheroes

According to his father, Louis is a huge fan of comic book superheroes. At the 2018 Comic-Con, the actor revealed that he deliberately sought positions in Marvel films to create a movie that his eldest son would enjoy.

9. He is his father's biggest fan

Tom disclosed in advance of his lead role in the 2018 film Venom that his harshest critic was Louis. He mentioned that his eldest son was 'in full control' of his performance and was granting him guidance.

His son would notify him whenever he committed a mistake, and he discovered he was already doing entirely wrong than he assumed. Finally, Tom was confident that he had passed his son's test and was enthusiastic about the film and the possibility of spin-offs.

10. He is 127 centimetres tall

Louis' height is 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres, and he weighs about 55 pounds or 25 kilograms. In addition, he has blonde hair and eyes.

Louis Thomas Hardy is a British celebrity child best known for being the eldest son of Rachael Speed, a well-known assistant director, and Tom Hardy, a famous English actor. The 14-year-old is still in school.

