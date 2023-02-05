Who is Nicky Marmet? The untold story of Robin Tunney's husband

Nicky Marmet is an American national who is into interior design and decoration. He became a celebrity husband when he entered a relationship with the famous American actress Robin Tunney. Before meeting and marrying the talented actress, Marmet led a quiet life away from the frenzy and boisterousness of the media and public space while also quietly meeting up with celebrities, all due to his profession.

The relationship story of Marmet and Tunney exuded great maturity and a clear-cut path, and they displayed a great sense of awareness of what they wanted from each other. This is evident in the two proposals Marmet made to his love, Tunney, though she said no to the first one.

Profile summary

Full name Nicky Marmet Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 1981 Age 41 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Light brown Sexuality Straight Relationship status Married Partner Robin Tunney Children 2 Profession Interior designer, decorator Net worth $3 million Instagram account @nickymarmet

Background information

The American interior designer was born on 26 August 1981 in the United States. Marmet is of the white race and holds American nationality. How old is Nicky Marmet? He is 41 years old as of February 2023.

Relationship with Robin Tunney

Robin Tunney is a Chicago-born talented American actress featured in films and TV series. She has had her fair share of popularity in the Hollywood movie industry and remains an A-list star. Her popularity has ushered her into relationships with high-profile men in the limelight.

Tunney once married film producer and director Bob Gosse from 1997 to 2006. She later entered a relationship and got engaged to Australian writer and director Andrew Dominik.

Who is Robin Tunney married to now?

He is married to Nicky Marmet; they dated for a while and got engaged on 25 December 2012 while on vacation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. So far, the lovebirds have two lovely children; their first child, Oscar Holly Marmet, was born on 23 June 2016.

After four years, their second child, Colette Kathleen, came. Their adorable daughter was born on 8 January 2021.

Is Robin Tunney still married?

Amid the bliss in their relationship, Nicky Marmet and Robin Tunney have not been married. So, is Robin Tunney still with Nicky Marmet? Yes, they are enjoying their time together while building a stronger family. The couple has remained engaged for over six years as of 2023.

How much is Nicky Marmet worth?

Robin Tunney’s husband, Nicky Marmet's net worth is alleged $3 million. He has made some fortune from his career in interior design and decoration and investments.

Frequently asked questions

Nicky Marmet is an interior decorator who met and fell in love with Robin Tunney, a famous American actress and television personality. They engaged after being convinced of their love for each other, and their bond yielded two children, a son and a daughter. However, Nicky Marmet and Robin Tunney have remained engaged for over six years without exchanging marital vows.

