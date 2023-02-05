Global site navigation

Who is Nicky Marmet? The untold story of Robin Tunney's husband
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Nicky Marmet? The untold story of Robin Tunney's husband

by  Favour Adeaga

Nicky Marmet is an American national who is into interior design and decoration. He became a celebrity husband when he entered a relationship with the famous American actress Robin Tunney. Before meeting and marrying the talented actress, Marmet led a quiet life away from the frenzy and boisterousness of the media and public space while also quietly meeting up with celebrities, all due to his profession.

Robin tunney's husband, nicky marmet
Robin Tunney and Nicky Marmet attend the closing ceremony of the 53rd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain
Source: Getty Images

The relationship story of Marmet and Tunney exuded great maturity and a clear-cut path, and they displayed a great sense of awareness of what they wanted from each other. This is evident in the two proposals Marmet made to his love, Tunney, though she said no to the first one.

Profile summary

Full nameNicky Marmet
GenderMale
Date of birth26 August 1981
Age41 years old (as of February 2023)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthUnited States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
Height in feet5’9’’
Height in centimetres175
Weight in kilograms70
Weight in pounds154
Eye colourDark brown
Hair colourLight brown
SexualityStraight
Relationship statusMarried
PartnerRobin Tunney
Children2
ProfessionInterior designer, decorator
Net worth$3 million
Instagram account@nickymarmet

Read also

Carole Ann Boone: What you did not know about Ted Bundy's wife

Background information

The American interior designer was born on 26 August 1981 in the United States. Marmet is of the white race and holds American nationality. How old is Nicky Marmet? He is 41 years old as of February 2023.

Relationship with Robin Tunney

Robin Tunney is a Chicago-born talented American actress featured in films and TV series. She has had her fair share of popularity in the Hollywood movie industry and remains an A-list star. Her popularity has ushered her into relationships with high-profile men in the limelight.

Who is Robin Tunney married to now?
Robin Tunney attends the Red Carpet Premiere for Apple's original drama series, Dear Edward, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman
Source: Getty Images

Tunney once married film producer and director Bob Gosse from 1997 to 2006. She later entered a relationship and got engaged to Australian writer and director Andrew Dominik.

Who is Robin Tunney married to now?

He is married to Nicky Marmet; they dated for a while and got engaged on 25 December 2012 while on vacation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. So far, the lovebirds have two lovely children; their first child, Oscar Holly Marmet, was born on 23 June 2016.

Read also

Who is Jaya Kelly? One of R Kelly's kids with a fascinating story

After four years, their second child, Colette Kathleen, came. Their adorable daughter was born on 8 January 2021.

Is Robin Tunney still married?

Amid the bliss in their relationship, Nicky Marmet and Robin Tunney have not been married. So, is Robin Tunney still with Nicky Marmet? Yes, they are enjoying their time together while building a stronger family. The couple has remained engaged for over six years as of 2023.

How much is Nicky Marmet worth?

Robin Tunney’s husband, Nicky Marmet's net worth is alleged $3 million. He has made some fortune from his career in interior design and decoration and investments.

Is Robin Tunney still married?
Robin Tunney attends the 2nd annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) honours benefit gala at Private Estate in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson
Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

  1. Who is Nicky Marmet? Nicky Marmet is an American national who is into interior design and decoration.
  2. How old is Nicky Marmet? His age is 41 years old as of February 2023.
  3. Who is Robin Tunney married to now? He is married to Nicky Marmet; they dated for a while and got engaged on 25 December 2012 while on vacation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
  4. Is Robin Tunney still married? Nicky Marmet and Robin Tunney have not been married.
  5. How much is Nicky Marmet worth? His net worth is alleged to be $3 million.
  6. Is Robin Tunney still with Nicky Marmet? Yes, they are enjoying their time together while building a stronger family.

Read also

Who is Anton James Pacino, Al Pacino's son? All you need to know about him

Nicky Marmet is an interior decorator who met and fell in love with Robin Tunney, a famous American actress and television personality. They engaged after being convinced of their love for each other, and their bond yielded two children, a son and a daughter. However, Nicky Marmet and Robin Tunney have remained engaged for over six years without exchanging marital vows.

Yen.com.gh shared a post on Idris Elba and Sonya Nicole Hamlin's relationship. Sonya is a legal practitioner who knew little or nothing about the famous actor until their paths crossed and their casual friendship developed into a love relationship.

But unfortunately, the news of their divorce shocked most of their followers because their union lasted only six weeks. So, what happened to them, and what led to their breakup? Check out the post to learn more.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel