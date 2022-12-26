What happened to Sonya Nicole Hamlin, and what is she up to today?

Sonya Nicole Hamlin knew little or nothing about Idris Elba and focused only on her legal career until their paths crossed. Initially, they started as friends before discovering common things they shared. Little did they know that their resolve to go and watch a fight between Floyd Mayweather Junior and Zab Judah would mark the beginning of their brief marital journey.

When Sonya Nicole Hamlin's name is mentioned, what will rightly come to most people's minds is the ex-wife of famous actor Idris Elba. But then, the circumstances surrounding their love affairs and eventual separation could be saddening. So, what happened between the lovebirds, and what is Hamlin up to now?

Full name Sonya Nicole Hamlin Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Glenn Dale, Maryland, United States Current residence Maryland, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Idris Elba College/University American University Washington College of Law Profession Property lawyer Net worth $2 million

Who is Sonya Nicole Hamlin?

Hamlin is an American real-estate lawyer best known as the ex-wife of English actor, producer, and musician Idris Elba. She was born on 1 January 1974 in Glenn Dale, Maryland, United States, making Sonya Nicole Hamlin’s age 49 as of 2023.

Sonya Nicole Hamlin’s nationality is American. She spent some time in Notting Hill, London, before resettling in the United States to pursue her law career. Regarding her higher learning studies, she attended the American University Washington College of Law.

What happened to Sonya Nicole Hamlin?

The news of her divorce from her husband, Idris Elba, shocked most of her fans and those of her ex-husband. This was because they were only married for six weeks before they decided to call it quits.

But then, before Sonya Nicole Hamlin and Idris Elba’s divorce saga began, they shared beautiful times as lovebirds. They met through a mutual friend in 2005, just about when Hamlin started as a lawyer with a small office, and it didn't take long before they hit the road with their love affairs.

They travelled on 8 April 2006 to Las Vegas to watch Floyd Mayweather Junior and Zab Judah's boxing match. And in the process, they thought it right to take their relationship to the next level, and they resolved to marry the following day. During an interview, Sonya said:

We didn’t go to Vegas with plans on getting married. We were just chilling on sun-loungers early in the day by the pool. I was drinking a Mimosa, and we were talking, and were both in a great mood. We had talked about marriage before and how we would want to keep it plain and simple.

However, when their marriage was about to hit rock bottom, Sonya noted that because Elba's career was fast-rising, friends in the entertainment industry saw him differently. According to her, they believed that the famous actor married her because of his sexual attractiveness, which did not align with Sonya’s values.

Nevertheless, after waiting for the marriage to clock a year, which was what the law considered before a marriage could be dissolved, Sonya hired a lawyer in Las Vegas. Then, they completed the necessary documentation, and each party had to go their separate ways.

What is Sonya Nicole Hamlin up to now?

Since they finalised their divorce, Hamlin has stayed away from the media. Nevertheless, she continues her law practice, which she has been engaged in since 2005.

Sonya Nicole Hamlin’s net worth

The actor's ex-wife allegedly has an estimated net worth of $2 million, and she made this from her career as a lawyer. Although she reportedly filed for bankruptcy in 2009, she lives in a house worth $450,000 in Maryland.

Frequently asked questions

A lot has happened with Sonya Nicole Hamlin over the years. She has had to deal with the unhappiness associated with a divorce and the recession, which unfortunately had a major effect on her business. Nonetheless, she has had a comeback and continues to pursue her law career.

