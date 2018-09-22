20+ single room decoration ideas: find inspiration here

Decorating a single room entails a lot of things. One needs to think about decorations that save up space, look stylish, and balance form and function. The limited space in a single room does not mean that one must give up on elegance or aesthetics. With the right single room decoration ideas, your small house can look lavish.

A nice-looking single room. Photo: pexels.com, @Medhat Ayad

Most people living in single rooms look for decorations that complement their compact spaces. Unlike huge rooms where one has the luxury of huge wall hangings and massive furniture, single rooms are more limiting, requiring one to come up with decorations that will suit the space.

Single room decoration in Ghana

Here are some fantastic single room decoration ideas to try out.

1. Use bright paint schemes

Dark colours tend to make spaces look smaller than they really are. Bright colours, on the other hand, have the opposite effect. For a small space, go for room painting designs that utilize bright colour schemes.

2. Go for nature-themed wall hangings

A nature-themed wall hanging. Photo: pexels.com, @Romka

These can include photo mounts, canvas prints or metallic prints. Photos of the outdoors, animals, oceans, or rivers will make your house feel bigger by invoking a feeling of being outside.

3. Give your windows a special treatment

Go for curtains, louvres, or blinds that will give way for plenty of natural light to get into the house. Also, make sure that whatever you go for allows the natural breeze to sway it gently.

4. Potted plants next to your mounted TV

A mounted TV with a flower next to it. Photo: pexels.com, @Max Vakhtbovych

In houses with big spaces, one can place their television set on a TV stand positioned a few inches from the wall. With a single room, though, the luxury of space isn't there. Consider mounting your television on the wall to maximize space. You can then place potted flowers to add a touch of colour the TV.

5. Use small, foldable furniture

Compact fold-out tables, chairs, and foldable shelves would be ideal for a single room. Besides being extremely practical, these foldable designs also look quite lovely.

6. Accessories that complement the paint

A brightly coloured bedroom. Photo: pexels.com, @Monica Silvestre

Make sure that the colour of your trinkets, cushions and throw pillows are complementary. Avoid colours that crash with your paintwork. This idea also works particularly well when it comes to bedroom design. Get your bedding to match or complement the wall paint.

7. Put a plant in your room

Are you looking for the perfect single room decoration for ladies in Ghana? Why not consider a live plant? Like nature-themed art, plants give your single house a feel of the outdoors, making it appear more spacious. Live plants also help purify the air inside your house.

8. Get the right lighting

A well-lit single room. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Avoid huge lights in your single house since these will almost certainly end up looking disproportional. Instead, go for unique, small-sized lights that can be used as mood lighting. If possible, go for lights that come with a brightness reduction feature.

9. Starry night stickers

These are glow-in-the-dark stickers that are barely visible in the daytime. At night, once the lights have been switched off, these stickers glow, giving a vibe of a starry night.

10. Go for slide-door cabinets

Instead of the swinging door-like cabinets, go for the sliding door varieties that do not require much space on the front to open.

11. Carve out zones using room separators

Room separator curtain. Photo: pexels.com, @Skylar Kang

You can use room separators to divide your single house into two. This gives you some privacy. This is arguably the most common single room decoration for guys.

12. Hang a mirror

A huge mirror in a single room. Photo: pexels.com, @Max Vakhtbovych

A mirror works like magic with its powerful effect on small houses. In fact, it can give a small space an effect of a larger house. To get the perfect result, what you need to do is that while hanging one put it in a prime place where natural light rays can fall on it.

13. Make the floor count

A beautiful carpet. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Don't leave the floor of your house bare, especially if it is not tiled. Go for a rug or a carpet. If you cannot afford to cover the whole place, you could just cover the centre of the house to add some beauty to the space.

14. Get a wall desk

A wall-mounted desk. Photo: pexels.com, @Max Vakhtbovych

To create a functional working space, consider mounting a wall desk rather than going for one with legs. You can even mount a shelve where you can keep some of your important.

15. Wall-mounted bookshelf

If you are into books, consider having a wall-mounted bookshelf, possibly below the wall-mounted TV. It will not only look amazing but will also utilize your limited space quite well.

16. Hang art high on the wall

Wall art. Photo: pexels.com, @Ksenia Chernaya

One of the best single room decoration ideas involves using design tricks to make your space seem larger. If you're planning on hanging art or other decorative accessories on your walls, try hanging them higher than usual to draw the eye upward and create the illusion of a larger space.

17. Play with proportions

Layering your bed on top of an oversized rug can instantly change your space and make it appear larger.

18. Plain-coloured rugs and carpets

A plain-coloured rug. Photo: pexels.com, @M&W Studios

Unlike patterned carpets, plain ones make your floor seem wider than it is. This will have the effect of amplifying your single room, making it appear larger and more spacious.

19. Try the bare white

This is a colour scheme often used in bigger spaces to give a clean look. You can still use it in a single house if you want it to feel airy and spacious. This style of single room decoration painting in Ghana also helps with reducing the heat inside the house during the day.

20. Try a ghost chair

An acrylic 'ghost' chair. Photo: Daniel Lundgren

The best thing about ghost chairs, also known as clear acrylic chairs, is that visually, they are so light one can barely see them. Not only are they super stylish, but they also won't further cramp up your tiny room.

Coming up with some functional single room decoration ideas can be quite challenging given the limited space you are working with. Luckily, this guide has several ideas one can consider and try out.

