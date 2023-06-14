Who is Michael Schoeffling? The story of the "Sixteen Candles" star

If you grew up in the 1980s, you might be familiar with the American comedy film Sixteen Candles. The film enjoyed box office success propelling the main characters into stardom. Among the main film's characters is Jake Ryan, played by Michael Schoeffling. What happened to him?

Michael Schoeffling enjoyed moderate success in the 1980s, starring in various films. He had a promising future in the industry, but in 1991, he quit and switched careers, surprising fans. What really happened to him?

Full name Michael Earl Schoeffling Gender Male Date of birth 10 December 1960 Age 62 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6 Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Wife Valerie Robinson Children Two School Cherokee High School University Temple University Profession Former actor, model, businessman Net worth $500,000

Michael Schoeffling's biography

Michael Earl Schoeffling was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA, on 10 December 1960. He is 62 (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Michael grew up in South Jersey, where he attended school.

Michael attended Cherokee High School in Evesham Township, New Jersey, before enrolling at Temple University in Philadelphia, majoring in liberal arts. While at the institution, he competed in the school wrestling team.

Career

Michael began his career as a model for GQ in the early 1980s. He eventually took classes to become an actor at the Lee Strausberg Theatre Institute, transitioning from a model to an actor. Schoeffling landed his first significant role in the comedy film Sixteen Candles in 1984, where he played the character Jake Ryan.

The actor landed several roles in various movie genres and TV series in the following years. He featured in Racing with the Moon as an amputee soldier in 1984, Vision Quest as Kenny "Kuch" Kuchera in 1985, TV series The Hitchhiker (episode: Dead Man's Curve) as Lance and Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken as Al Carver in 1991.

1991's Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken was the last time Michael appeared in a film. He quit acting and ventured into business. According to US Magazine, Michael Schoeffling ventured into carpentry. He owns a woodworking shop in his home state, Pennsylvania.

Michael Schoeffling movies

What movies has Michael Schoeffling been in? The Sixteen Candles star has eleven credits as an actor. According to IMDb, below are the movies and TV shows he has featured in.

Sixteen Candles 1984 Racing with the Moon 1984 Sylvester 1985 Vision Quest 1985 Let's Get Harry 1986 The Hitchhiker (TV series) 1986 Belizaire the Cajun 1986 Longtime Companion 1989 Slaves of New York 1989 Mermaids 1990 Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken 1991

Is Michael Schoeffling married?

Yes, he is. The former actor and model is a family man with a wife and two children. Who is Michael Schoeffling's wife? His wife is Valerie Robinson.

Does Michael Schoeffling have a son?

The former actor has a son named Zane Schoeffling and a daughter named Scarlett Schoeffling. Of Michael's children, Scarlett is more active on social media, where she posts her work as a model. She also shares family photos on her Instagram page.

What happened to Michael Schoeffling?

Where is Michael Schoeffling now? The former actor is a business owner in his home state of Pennsylvania. He has kept a low profile from the media since his exit from showbiz in 1991. His daughter occasionally shares photos of her dad on her Instagram page.

FAQs

Who is Michael Schoeffling? He is a former American actor and model famous for his role as Jake Ryan in the 1984 film Sixteen Candles. How old is Michael Schoeffling? He is 62 years as of 2023. What happened to Michael Schoeffling? He quit the movie industry in 1991 and ventured into carpentry, running a furniture shop in Pennsylvania. What is Michael Schoeffling's net worth? Per Celebrity Net Worth, the entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $500,000. How many children does Michael Schoeffling have? He has two children, a son known as Zane Schoeffling and a daughter, Scarlett Schoeffling. Is Michael Schoeffling married? Yes, he is. The former actor is married to Valerie Robinson.

