What happened to Kristina Sunshine Jung, the daughter of Mirtha and George?

Kristina Sunshine Jung is well-known for being the only daughter of George Jung, an infamous illegal substance dealer from the United States. Her father hit the headlines during the 70s and early 80s. George Jung worked with the notorious Colombian cartel, the Medellin Cartel.

Johnny Depp, Kristina Sunshine Jung, and George Jung. Photo: @makeamillpr_andrecords, @georgejungofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Kristina is an American entrepreneur, writer, and actress. She rose to prominence in 2001 following the release of Blow, a movie based on her father's life. The film depicts the life of George Jung' and his rise to prominence as one of the most renowned substance traffickers in the USA and the circumstances that ultimately resulted in his arrest and detention.

Profile summary

Full name Kristina Sunshine Jung Gender Female Date of birth 1 August 1978 Age 44 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Santa Rosa, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Height in feet and inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Father George Jung Mother Mirtha Jung Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Partner Romain Kara Children 1 Occupation Entrepreneur, actress, writer Net worth $150, 000

Kristina Sunshine Jung's biography

Kristina Sunshine was born on 1 August 1978 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is 44 years old as of July 2023, and her star sign is Leo. She is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity.

Who is Kristina Sunshine Jung's mother?

George Jung attends his Birthday Celebration And Screening Of "Blow" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Kristina's mother is Mirtha Jung. She was born on 3 December 1952 in Cuba. Mirtha and George started dating in 1975 and tied the knot in 1977. She was already an addict and a member of the Medellin Cartel before meeting George.

During her pregnancy, Mirtha consumed a lot of illegal substances, resulting in a difficult delivery. She struggled with substance addiction until her daughter was about four years old.

Later, Mirtha was convicted of illegal substance possession and sentenced to prison. While in prison, Mirtha decided to quit the illegal business, and after her release, she divorced George.

What happened to Kristina Sunshine Jung?

Kristina's parents had criminal records and were frequently away from her life. As a result, Sunshine was raised by her grandparents, Frederick and Ermine Jung, after her parents were imprisoned. Sadly, this arrangement ended after Kristina's grandfather died. She was then placed with her aunt, Marie Jung until she was 18.

Did Kristina ever visit George Jung?

Whether or not Kristina visited his father in prison has not been confirmed. However, it was reported that the father and daughter reconciled after George's release from prison. They even co-founded a company.

What does Kristina Sunshine Jung do?

Kristina is an accomplished entrepreneur, motivational speaker, event host, and producer. She had a small role in the film Blow, but the section was removed at the federal government's request.

Nevertheless, the DVD version of the film still contains some of the deleted sequences. This was her first and only acting role. Later, Emma Roberts portrayed the younger version of Kristina, while Jaime King played the adult version.

Where is Kristina Sunshine Jung now?

Sunshine operates BG (Boston George) Apparel and Merchandise, an apparel line launched in 2016. The entity is based in California and has an .

The store promotes and sells T-shirts, books, and other apparel with George's image and cheeky quotes. Additionally, George's daughter is currently writing a book about her mother, Mirtha.

What is Kristina Sunshine Jung's net worth?

Kristina has an alleged net worth of $150, 000. She has accumulated her wealth through her business ventures, production, and event hosting career.

Is Kristina Sunshine married?

The actress is married to Romain Kara. The couple had a daughter, Athena Romina Karan, who tragically perished in a car accident on 16 January 2021. Athena was 19 years old when she passed away.

Fast facts about Kristina Sunshine Jung

Who is Kristina Sunshine Jung? She is an American entrepreneur, actress, and writer. Who is Kristina's father? Her father is George Jung, an infamous illegal substance dealer in the United States during the 70s and early 80s. Who is Kristina Sunshine Jung's mother? Her mother is Mirtha Jung, a former illegal substance dealer. What does Kristina do for a living? She runs an apparel and merchandise store in Santa Rosa, California. She is also a motivational speaker, event host, and producer. How many children does Kristina have? She had one daughter, Athena Karan, who sadly died in a car accident in 2021. Who is Kristina's husband? Her husband is Romain Kara.

Kristina Sunshine Jung is widely recognised as the daughter of George and Mirtha Jung. Her story is one of perseverance, set in the gloomy world of illegal substance trafficking. She prefers to live a low-key lifestyle away from the public eye.

