Island Boys' net worth: How much are the American twin brothers worth?

Alex Venegas (Flyysoulja) and Franky Venegas (Kodiyakredd), professionally recognised as the Island Boys, are hip-hop musicians from the United States. They gained much internet attention and acknowledgement in October 2021 after their freestyle rap video of the song titled I'm an Island Boy went viral. What is Island Boys' net worth? Discover more in this article.

How old are the Island Boys? They are 21 years old as of March 2023. They were born on 16 July 2001 in South Florida, United States. The twins are of Cuban descent. Their single mum brought them up after their father passed away when they were little kids.

Island boys’ profile summary

How much is Island Boys' net worth?

The Island Boys twins' net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million as of 2023. They earn their income by selling their merchandise and their music career. They have an estimated annual revenue of around $70 thousand as of 2023. Below is the Island Boys' net worth trend since 2018:

2023 $1.2 million 2022 $700 thousand 2021 $300 thousand 2020 $100 thousand 2019 $30 thousand 2018 $10 thousand

How did Island Boys make their money?

The brothers rose to fame in late 2021 with their unique look and music style, and they have garnered a large following on social media platforms.

Music career

Kodiyakredd, formerly recognised as redd 4x, is a professional rapper. He has performed many songs, including Smoke, Real Right, and 9ine. Kodiyakredd has a sizable following of over 1.6 million on Instagram and 2,724 monthly listeners on Spotify.

The twins became internet sensations after their clip went viral in October 2021. They appeared in the clip singing I'm an Island Boy while relaxing in the pool.

The music went viral almost immediately after being published on TikTok, and their fans on TikTok expedited a substantial number. They also drew attention to themselves with their dyed dreadlocks, unusual hairstyles, numerous tattoos on their bodies and diamond teeth.

TikTok endeavours

Flyysoulja's official TikTok account has over 7.2 million followers and over 154 likes as of March 2023. On the other hand, his brother Kodiyakredd's TikTok account has over 1.1 million followers and 14.6 million likes as of March 2023.

Aside from their TikTok prominence, the twin brothers also have a YouTube channel called Big Bag Ent, where they frequently upload audio clips of their songs, vlogs and music videos. The channel has over 236k subscribers and over 172.2 million views as of March 2023.

Merchandise sale

They also earn their income from selling their wide range of merchandise. There's something for everybody in their inventory, from trendy T-shirts to eye-catching posters and stickers. The boys' excursions also influence distinctive gifts and household décor items.

Island Boys' net worth has been growing steadily over the years. They primarily earn their income through their social media career, brand influencing and sale of their merchandise. They gained massive recognition after appearing in a viral video clip singing I'm an Island Boy while relaxing in the pool.

