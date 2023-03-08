Who is Kyoko Chan Cox? All you need to know about the daughter of multimedia artist Yoko Ono
Who is Kyoko Chan Cox? She is a Japanese actress widely recognised for her roles in films such as Bed Peace (1969) and The Real Yoko Ono (2001). She is also known for being the daughter of Yoko Ono and Anthony Cox.
Kyoko Chan Cox was born to both celebrity parents. Her father, Anthony, on the other hand, was primarily responsible for her upbringing. Her parents lawfully divorced when she was a child, and her father was granted custody.
Kyoko Chan Cox's profile summary
|Full name
|Kyoko Chan Cox
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|8 August 1963
|Age
|59 years old (as of March 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Tokyo, Japan
|Current residence
|Denver, Colorado, USA
|Nationality
|Japanese
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Jim Helfrich
|Children
|Emi Ono, John David Yeisuke Helfrich
|Father
|Anthony Cox
|Mother
|Yoko Ono
|Siblings
|Sean Lennon
|Education
|Walter Reed Middle School
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$1 million–$5 million
Kyoko Chan Cox's biography
The Japanese actress was born in Tokyo, Japan, to her parents, Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon. Her father, Antony, is an art promoter and film producer from the United States. He is famous for directing films such as 3 Days in the Life (1970) and Vain Glory (1986). He is also an actor known for his roles in the 1966 short film Shout.
Chan's mother, Yoko Ono, is a famous Japanese peace activist, actor, singer, songwriter, director, and multimedia artist. As a voice actress, she started acting in 1964 in the short film Aos.
She has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Two Virg*ns (1968), Freedom (1970), Homeless (1991) and Mad About You (1995) and music videos such as The Beatles: The Ballad of John and Yoko (1969) and Yoko Ono: Don't Count the Waves (1971).
Yoko is also known for producing films and TV series such as Bed Peace (1969), The Museum of Modern Art Show (1971) and The Beatles: Get Back (2021). She started a profession in popular music in 1969, creating the Plastic Ono Band with Lennon and releasing several avant-garde record albums in the 1970s.
Chan has one half-sibling called Sean Lennon. Sean is a famous American–British actor, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and musician. He started his acting career in 1988 in the music video Michael Jackson: Smooth Criminal and has since been featured in several others, such as Sean Lennon: Home, Awake (2010) and Front Row Boston (2016).
Chan Cox enrolled at the Walter Reed Junior High School in North Hollywood, California, for her junior secondary education.
How old is Kyoko Chan Cox?
Kyoko Chan Cox's age is 59 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 8 August 1963. Her zodiac sign is Leo.
Career
Chan is a Japanese actress. She started her acting career in 1966 in the short self-film No. 4. She has since been featured in several other films, such as 3 Days in the Life (1970) and The Real Yoko Ono (2001).
What is Kyoko Chan Cox's net worth?
The Japanese actress' alleged net worth is between $1 million–$5 million. She primarily earns her income through her acting career. On the other hand, her mother's net worth is estimated at $700 million. She makes her income through acting, singing, songwriting, directing, and multimedia artist careers.
Kyoko Chan Cox's husband and children
The Japanese actress was married to Jim Helfrich, a lawyer by profession. They together welcomed two children; Emi Ono, born on 4 September 1997, and John (Jack) David Yeisuke Helfrich, born on 9 January 2000.
John is passionate about music and is a member of the band Good for Health. However, Chan and Jim's marriage did not last long, as they divorced on 18 January 2018.
Did Yoko Ono have a relationship with her daughter?
She initially did not have a relationship with her daughter. Following her divorce from her husband, Anthony Cox, Ono engaged in a custody battle with him over Kyoko.
Did Yoko Ono lose custody of her daughter? During the bitter custody dispute, Yoko's ex-husband abducted Chan, then eight years old, and vanished out of fear of losing his child.
Kyoko was then forced to spend many years with her father. Her father changed her identity and renamed her Ruth Holman. He brought her up in a religious cult, separated her from her family, and had no interaction with her biological mum.
In 1994, Chan, then married and with children, re-established contact with her mom, leading to a reunion in 2001.
FAQs
- Who is Kyoko Chan Cox? She is a Japanese actress widely recognised as Yoko Ono and Anthony Cox's daughter.
- How old is Kyoko Chan Cox today? She is 59 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 8 August 1963.
- Where does Kyoko Chan Cox live? She currently resides in Denver, Colorado, in the United States.
- Who is Kyoko chan cox's father? Her father is called Anthony Cox.
- Does Yoko Ono have grandchildren? She has two grandchildren from her daughter Chan, Emi Ono and John David Yeisuke Helfrich.
- Is Chan Cox married? The famous actress is currently single. She divorced her husband, Jim Helfrich, on 18 January 2018.
- How many biological children does Yoko Ono have? She has two biological children; Kyoko Chan Cox and Sean Lennon.
Kyoko Chan Cox is a Japanese actress widely recognised for being Yoko Ono and Anthony Cox's daughter. She was married to her ex-husband Jim Helfrich, and they together have two children; a girl named Emi Ono and John David Yeisuke Helfrich.
