It is incredible what a good laugh can do to someone, from lifting a lousy mood to creating a connection with another. Thanks to great entertainers such as Steve Carell, it is possible to enjoy a good hearty laugh whenever you want. Carell has immensely contributed to the laugh and acting industries in many ways. However, how much can you tell about his family? Learn more about the life of one of Steve Carell’s children, Elisabeth Anne Carell.

Elisabeth is an American child celebrity and the firstborn daughter of Steve Carell's kids, an American actor and comedian famous for his role in The Office.

Profile summary

Full name Elisabeth Anne Carell Nickname Annie Gender Female Date of birth 26 May 2001 Age 21 years (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Steve Carell Mother Nancy Carell Siblings John Carell

Fascinating facts about Elisabeth Anne Carell

Even though she has managed to lead a life away from her parent's thousands of fans, Elisabeth has still managed to be a topic of interest and here are some fascinating facts about the celebrity child.

1. She is a Gemini

How old is Elisabeth Anne Carell? She was born on 26 May 2001 in Los Angeles, California. She is 21 years old as of April 2023.

2. She comes from a small family

Annie is the first child and only girl among Steve Carell’s kids. She has a younger brother, John. Her family consists of two children.

3. She has Italian roots

Unknown to most of her fans, her great-grandfather was Italian. Their initial family name was Caroselli. However, Steve's father-Annie's grandfather changed it in the mid-’50s.

4. She is her fathers’ number-one fan

Annie has been seen supporting her father by accompanying him to some of his events, including talk shows and movie launches.

5. Her mother featured in The Office

Her mom is an American actress and a comedian. Apart from being a Saturday Night Live cast member, Annie’s mom occasionally appeared on The Office and starred alongside her husband. Steve acknowledges that Annie’s mother is funnier than he is.

6. Annie didn’t exactly live a lavish lifestyle

Despite having wealthy parents, her dad believes in providing what is necessary and is needed and not what they want. Growing up, they never lacked but didn't live lavishly. According to her dad, it is inappropriate to provide everything that young ones demand.

7. She lives a low-key life

Despite being a celebrity kid, she doesn’t have an official Instagram page with thousands of followers as is the case with many celebrity children. However, several Elisabeth Anne Carell’s Instagram pages exist on the platform.

8. She is not dating

Who is Elisabeth Anne Carell's boyfriend? The celebrity kid hasn’t announced to be in any romantic relationship yet. Generally, she has chosen a private life which makes it challenging to know more about her.

9. She is still in college

Where is Steve Carell's daughter going to college? Elisabeth is currently pursuing her college studies. She is a student at Northwestern University in Evanston and is expected to graduate in 2023.

10. She inherited her father's funny gene

According to Steve, it looks like his kids are following in his comic footsteps. Are there any Elisabeth Anne Carell's movies? Currently, there exist none but she got featured in the 2018 Summer Program of the 25-year-old New York acting school and other high school pupils.

Although Elisabeth Anne Carell has yet to make a significant move regarding her career, an acting precedence has been set by her parents, and it is now a question of whether or not she follows it.

