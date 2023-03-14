Meet Erinn Cosby, Bill Cosby's second child: Where is she today?

Erinn Cosby is an American artist and photographer best known for being the second child of Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille Cosby. Erinn is also renowned for her feud with her father, which happened several years ago when she struggled with substance addiction as a sophomore in college.

Erinn attends the premiere of "TETRO" at the Directors Guild Theatre in 2009 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Growing up, Erinn Cosby had a problematic relationship with her father after he leaked a story about her alcohol and substance abuse to the public. After years of struggle, she finally got help and now leads a clean life. Additionally, the father-daughter duo squashed their differences after her brother's death.

Profile summary

Full name Erinn Cosby Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 1966 Age 56 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education Spelman College, New York University, Fordham University, Temple University Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Father Bill Cosby Mother Camille Cosby Siblings 4 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Divorced Occupation Artist, photographer Net worth $5 million

Erinn Cosby's biography

Erinn Cosby was born on 23 July 1999 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is 56 years old as of March 2023, and her star sign is Leo. Erinn is an American citizen and of African-American ethnicity.

She is the second born in a family of five children. Erinn is Bill Cosby's daughter, a famous American actor, comedian, and media personality. Her mother, Camille, is an entrepreneur.

Who are Erinn Cosby's siblings?

The photographer has four siblings and is the second-born child in her family. Her siblings are as follows from the eldest to the youngest:

Erika Ranee

Erika Ranee, is a 56-year-old assistant professor of art at New York University and a contemporary painter. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with an MFA in painting. Her work has been exhibited extensively in New York at The Last Brucennial, Bronx Museum, The Parlour Bushwick, and MAW Gallery, among other places.

Ennis Cosby

Ennis Cosby was the only son in the Cosby family. He was born on 15 April 1969. Sadly, on 16 January 1997, at only 27, he met his untimely death during a failed robbery attempt. Mikhail Markhasev, 18, asked him for money when changing a tire on Interstate 405 in Los Angeles, California. After Ennis delayed in handing over the money, the adolescent shot him.

Ensa Cosby

Ensa is the fourth child in the family and was born on 8 April 1973. Sadly, she died from renal disease on 23 February 2018 at 44. She apparently had some health problems and required a kidney transplant when she passed away. Did Ensa Cosby have any children? Yes, she had one child, a daughter.

Evin Ensa

Erinn's youngest sibling is Evin Cosby, born on 27 August 1976. She is 45 years old as of 2023. Evin is a Fashion Institute of Technology graduate who owns a high-end boutique, PB & Caviar, in New York City’s Tribeca neighbourhood. In April 2017, she made waves when she wrote a public statement defending her father and criticising the media.

Educational background

Bill Cosby and his daughter Erinn Cosby watch the Gala Concert before Cosby accepted the Marian Anderson Award in 2010. Photo: William Thomas Cain

Source: Getty Images

Erinn completed high school at a Pennsylvania boarding school. She attended several private and public schools during this period. Erinn left Spelman College during her sophomore year and received a Bachelor of Arts in photography and imaging from New York University.

She subsequently studied at Fordham University and received a master's degree. Further, she earned her PhD in psychology from Temple University.

Erinn Cosby's net worth

Erinn has an alleged net worth of $5 million. She has accumulated wealth from her successful career as an artist and photographer.

Estranged relationship with her father

Although the stand-up comedian and actor Bill Cosby appeared to have a fantastic relationship with his family, his relationship with Erinn was not the same. As she began doing dr*gs, the father-daughter relationship was fraught for many years.

Their relationship was so toxic that the comedian did an interview and described Erinn as a 'troubled' child. He allegedly disclosed her daughter's struggles with substance and alcohol abuse.

Bill Cosby's daughters Erinn and Evin attend the premiere of "Good Night, and Good Luck" in 2005 in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini

Source: Getty Images

After Ennis died in 1997, Bill and Erinn mended their relationship. Currently, they share a healthy connection. What does Erinn Cosby say about her father's sexual allegations? She defended her father, saying the accusations against him were meant to tarnish his reputation.

Is Erinn Cosby in a relationship?

The artist leads a low-key lifestyle and hardly discusses her personal life. Similarly, little is known about her dating status at present. According to reports, the artist was married in 1990 when she was 24. Although her husband's identity has never been disclosed, the couple reportedly split after four months. Erinn then relocated to Miami to begin a new life.

Where is Erinn Cosby today?

She began working as a full-time artist/photographer after graduation. Currently, the artist resides in Philadelphia and operates an art studio. Her artwork has been displayed in galleries in New York City and Miami. Erinn's art tells the stories of everyday people from different regions, including India, Senegal, and Cuba.

Quick facts about Erinn Cosby

Who is Erinn Cosby? She is an American photographer and artist. Who are Erin's parents? Bill and Camille Cosby. How old is Erinn Cosby? She is 56 years old as of 2023. How many siblings does Erinn have? She has four siblings. Three sisters and a brother. Did one of Bill Cosby's children die? Two of his children have passed away. Ensa passed away on 28 February 2018 due to renal failure. In 1997, his only son Ennis was brutally murdered in Los Angeles during an attempted murder. Why did Erinn have a strained relationship with her father? She was into substance abuse, and her father outed her to the media. What does Erinn do for a living? She is an artist and photographer by profession.

Erinn Cosby is the second child of the famous actor and comedian Bill Cosby. Professionally, she is a painter and a photographer. The artist prefers to lead a low-key life, away from the spotlight.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Sydney Brooke Simpson, O.J. Simpson's daughter. Sydney was only eight when her mother, Nicole Brown Simpson, was brutally murdered.

Her father was a key suspect in the high-profile murder case. Nevertheless, Sydney and her younger brother, Justin Ryan Simpson, are making strides in real estate.

Source: YEN.com.gh