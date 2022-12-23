10 of the best Mexican stand-up comedians that are taking the world by storm

Whether stand-up comedy, situational comedy, parodies, or sketches, it is evident that human beings need comedy as a relief in day-to-day life. Stand-up comedy is among the most popular forms of comedies today and is performed by comics across the world. But who are the best Mexican stand-up comedians that are taking the world by storm?

It takes one to be super talented to make people crack up while on stage. Mexico is among the countries with the funniest comedians. Both male and female Mexican stand-up comedians have worked their way up in the industry, infusing Hispanic-style jokes with international jokes to wow their audiences.

Mexican comedians born in Mexico and those born in the United States found a way of blending their jokes for diverse crowds. For instance, a joke told in English may not have the same amusing effect as one told in Spanish or another language, and vice versa, and that is where bilingual comics come in handy.

Best Mexican stand-up comedians

Many Mexican comedians, whether raised in the United States or Mexico, share certain features in their comedy. Their narration style and genre of jokes are somewhat similar, thanks to their upbringing.

1. Fran Hevia

Fran Hevia is a sensation in Mexico. He started doing comedy in 2007. He wears many hats and is most famously known for writing Mexican comedy shows like Neighbors, La Jugada, and La Familia P. Luche.

His stand-up comedy skills were revealed when he participated in programmes like STAND parados and La Culpa es de Cortes. He is hailed in Latin America, especially because he enjoys making jokes in his native language. Fran currently works as a radio co-host for Exa FM in Mexico

2. Polo Polo

Leopoldo Garcia, popularly known as Polo Polo, is another Mexican comedian who is celebrated not only in Mexico but in neighbouring Latin American countries. The comedian is famous for his detailed joke-telling and narration.

He mostly tells his jokes in the first person and can use strong language depending on the audience. Polo’s punch lines are why he remains relevant even at an advanced age. He officially retired from comedy in 2016.

3. Richard Villa

Richard Villa is an American comedian of Mexican descent. The comedian, who is also an actor, wows crowds by narrating short tales of his experiences growing up in a Latino household in America. It helps that Villa is bilingual, as he uses Spanish and English to make his jokes more interesting.

Richard started his career in comedy when he was in his 20s. The comedian was raised in Compton, California, is now a megastar and has advanced in his career, earning himself spots in Netflix, MTV, Comedy Central, HBO, Televisa, and Azteca TV, among other companies.

4. Daniel Sosa

Daniel Sosa released his first Netflix stand-up comedy special, Sosafado, in 2017. The special was a success given that the comedian is not established in the industry yet.

He released another stand-up comedy special, Maleducado, in 2019 and continues to work on various projects. Daniel Sosa is a good start if you are looking for Mexican stand-up comedians on Netflix.

5. Carlos Ballarta

You cannot talk about famous Latino comedians without mentioning Carlos Ballarta. The comic was born in Mexico City, Mexico. He went to acting school before taking a different career path in comedy.

Carlos did not get into comedy immediately after school. His first job was as a voice actor before he got the courage to go on stage. He has been doing stand-up comedy since 2012 and continues working in the film, TV, and comedy industries.

6. Sofia Nino de Rivera

The stand-up comedian and actress is a household name in Latin America. She was named Mexico City’s woman of the year in 2016 by Chilango, and she keeps outdoing herself in the industry.

Sofia Nino de Rivera was also the first woman to be given a Spanish-language Netflix comedy special. Some of the movies and TV shows she has been featured in include Sobrevivi, Club de Cuervos, and Recuperando mi Ex.

7. George Lopez

George Edward Lopez is an American comedian of Mexican descent. He was born in 1961 in Mission Hills, Los Angeles, US. Many people recognize the comedian from his ABC sitcom George Lopez. On stage, the 61-year-old comedian often shares jokes that relate to Latino ethnicity and Mexican-American culture.

In 2005, George Lopez was named one of the top 25 Hispanics in America. He has received many accolades throughout his career, including the Imagen Vision Award in 2003 and the ALMA Award for his show Lopez Tonight in 2011.

8. Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. is an American-Mexican stand-up comedian, screenwriter, actor, and filmmaker. Many people know Louis C.K. from when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2017. The comedian, whose full name is Louis Szekely, has been in the entertainment industry since 1994.

Notable Louis C.K.’s work includes about a dozen personal comedy specials and albums and his roles in films like Horace and Pete (2016) and Lucky Louie (2006).

9. Sara Conteras

Talk about funny Mexican comedians, and we have Sara Conteras. She is not known as the Latin diva of comedy for no reason. The comedian has put in the work since she joined the industry in 1995. Sara Conteras has performed on various notable stages, some of them being:

The New York Comedy

Urban Comedy

Marshalls Women in Comedy

Toyota Comedy festivals

She has also performed for troops in Iraq as part of the USO tour. Besides being a professional comic, Sara Conteras is also an actor and writer.

10. Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias, or as his fans call him, Mr Fluffy, is undoubtedly one of the best Mexican comedians in Latin America and the United States and the world. Fluffy was born in San Diego, California and is of Mexican heritage. He first tried professional comedy in 1997 and has never looked back.

Gabriel Iglesias, who loves his Hawaiian shirts, tells jokes about his Mexican heritage, American populace, race, politics, and global issues. He was among the top 10 highest-paid actors in the world in 2018.

All the renowned Mexican stand-up comedians are celebrated abroad and in their motherland. When having international shows in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world, the comedians attract huge crowds and receive a warm welcome. The bottom line, Mexican comedians use different comedic styles to entertain their audiences.

