There are different ways in which people become famous. Some gain popularity from their talents, others from what they do – good or bad, and others from the people they get involved with romantically, as is the case with David Sanov.

David Sanov is a retired police officer from the United States. He is known to be the husband of Alison Sweeney, an American actress, a reality TV show host, director and author. She is best known for her role on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Profile summary

Full name David Sanov Gender Male Date of birth 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign N/A Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse Alison Sweeney Children Benjamin Sanov, Megan Sanov Profession Retired police officer Net worth $250,000

David Sanov's biography

He was born in California, United States of America. He is a former policeman and Highway Patrol Officer. He rose to prominence when he married Alison Sweeny, an American actress and TV Show host.

He was part of the basketball team in high school and took part in other athletic events. He attended Oakland High School and later enrolled at the University of California, Irvine.

How old is Alison Sweeney's husband?

The retired police officer was born in 1973 in California. Details on the exact date of birth are unavailable, but the ex-police officer will be turning 50 years in 2023.

What does David Sanov do for a living?

He is a retired police officer. He joined the police force after graduating from The University of California and worked with the California Highway Patrol until his retirement in 2022. David Sanov's job as highway police entailed pulling people over, checking their licenses, and writing tickets where necessary.

How did Alison Sweeney meet her husband?

Alison and David have known each other since childhood, as their parents worked together. Alison revealed that she had a crush on David since they were teenagers, and with the help of her mother, she got David's attention.

They split up to pursue their different careers, and later met at a party. The reunion led to David Sanov wedding Alison Sweeney in a private ceremony on 8 July 2000. The two had dated for three years before tying the knot.

What is David Sanov's net worth?

According to Wealthy Celebrity, the police officer is alleged to be worth around $250,000, which is wealth accumulated from his patrol officer job.

Frequently asked questions

Who is David Sanov? He is a retired Police Officer and the husband of Alison Sweeney. What is David Sanov's age? He is 51 years as of 2023 What is David Sanov's weight? He weighs approximately 85 kg. What is David Sanov's height? He is 6 feet tall. How did Alison Sweeney meet David Sanov? They were childhood friends. Is Alison Sweeney still married to her husband? Yes. The couple has been married for over 20 years. What is Alison Sweeney's husband's occupation? He is a retired Police and Highway Patrol officer from California in the United States. Who is David Sanov's wife? He is married to Alison Sweeney.

David Sanov doesn't is a person who loves to lead a low-key life. Clearly, he had no intention of becoming famous and only did due to his marriage to his actress wife.

