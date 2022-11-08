Who is Alexis Rodman? 10 interesting facts about Dennis Rodman's daughter

Alexis Rodman is the child of celebrity basketball player Dennis Rodman. She is private about her life despite her father's popularity, and most of the things that are known about her are gleaned from a look at her parents' lives. Even though she tries to keep her life away from the public, her parents, especially her father's fame, have consistently kept her in the spotlight.

Alexis Rodman attends the Dolores Cortes show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2014 at Cabana Grande at the Raleigh in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Alexis Rodman faced many challenges while growing up because of her father's on and off-the-court experiences. At times, she had to grow thick skin to deal with her classmates who teased her about Dennis Rodman's shenanigans. In turn, it affected the relationship she had with her father.

Profile summary

Full name Alexis Caitlin Rodman Nickname Alexis Rodman Gender Female Date of birth 28 September 1988 Age 34 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-39 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-99 Eye colour Dark brown Mother Annie Bakes Father Dennis Keith Rodman Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Robert Bunfill Children 1 Net worth $200,000

Interesting facts about Alexis Rodman

Alexis Caitlyn Rodman has mostly become a topic of discussion in the media because of her family's status. Below are facts you possibly don't know about her:

1. She was born on September 1988

How old is Alexis Rodman? The celebrity kid is currently 34 years old, as she was born on 28 September 1988 to Annie Bakes and Dennis Keith Rodman. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, USA.

2. Alexis has younger half-siblings

She is the first and only child of her parent's marriage but has younger half-siblings from her father's other marriages. Trinity and Dennis Jr are the products of Dennis Rodman's nine-year marriage to Michelle Moyer.

The first offspring of the union is Dennis Rodman Jr, born in 2000. He was raised in Southern California and is educated at Washington State University. Like his father, he is a basketball player and plies his trade with the Washington State's basketball team.

Lisa Pliner, Dennis Rodman, and Alexis Rodman attend the Minimale Animale show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2014 at the Raleigh in Miami, Florida. Photo: Serg Alexander

Alexis Rodman's second half-sibling is Trinity Rodman, born in 2001. She was brought up in Southern California while staying with her mother and brother. She is a sports lover like her father but sought a career in soccer instead.

She has become a national icon even though she is only in her early 20s. She has represented the under-20 side of the US Women's National Team while also playing for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League.

3. Her parents divorced when she was young

Her parent's marriage was marred by many accusations. This led to divorce when Alexis was just three years old, depriving her of the right to grow up in a complete family setup.

4. Alexis suffered from anger management issues

As a young girl, Alexis became violent at the slightest provocation, which was attributed to the fact that she had an absentee father whose attention she was trying to gain. She had to cool off by attending counselling sessions which seemed to have helped.

She punched a fellow player during a basketball game, and her only retort was, "Well, Daddy does it" when she was questioned about it. She had a difficult relationship with her mother and was mostly angry that she divorced her father.

5. Alexis's father was a controversial basketball player

Dennis Rodman was among the most talented basketball players in the NBA until he exhibited strange behaviours on and off the pitch. He had outbursts of anger against his teammates and opponents, and almost anyone was not immune to his fits. He was also known to date several women, with few leading to marriage.

6. Alexis's mother was a model and is now an author

Annie Bakes, Alexis' mother, used to be a model and her birth name is Anicka Bakes. She was born on 26 February 1965 in Pennsylvania, USA, and had a tough childhood as a single mother raised her. Her marriage to Dennis only lasted for about five years. She has married another man since the divorce and has authored several books, including Worse Than He Says He is: White Girls Don't Bounce.

7. She is slightly taller than an average American woman

How tall is Dennis Rodman's daughter? The celebrity kid is 5 feet 10 inches tall, making her taller than the average American woman.

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman and daughter Alexis Rodman celebrate at Hawaiian Tropic Zone's Torrid Nightclub inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Cas*no in Las Vegas. Photo: Jacob Andrzejczak

8. Her net worth is growing progressively

How much is Dennis Rodman's daughter worth? According to MyNewsGH, her alleged net worth is $200,000.

How much does Dennis Rodman's daughter make? No one knows what Alexis does for a living, making it hard to say exactly how much she earns.

9. Alexis is married to Robert Bunfill

Alexis Rodman's husband is Robert Bunfill. The lovebirds dated for a while before tying the knot in a lovely wedding in front of family and friends on 30 August 2014 at Citrus Heights in California.

10. She is a mother of one

Her marriage to Robert Bunfill has produced a child. The couple welcomed their first child, Vincent, sometime in June 2017. The public would still be oblivious to the fact that Alexis was married with a child if not for the "accidental" leaking of the information orchestrated by her father, Dennis Rodman, in a tweet.

He posted on his Twitter account sometime in June 2017, saying:

Wow, congrats to my daughter Alexis and her husband for the birth of her 1st baby: Vincent! I can't believe I'm a Grandfather!

Alexis Rodman is one of the few celebrity children who live completely away from their parents' popularity. She is hardly in the news like her sports-loving half-siblings or her controversy-courting father.

