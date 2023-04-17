Margot Robbie's feet: Why is the internet obsessed with the actress's feet?

Margot Robbie is a famous and successful Hollywood actress. However, in recent years, there has been an internet obsession with one specific feature of her physical appearance—her feet. The obsession with Margot Robbie's feet has generated a lot of debate and conjecture online, with many people wondering why they have become the centre of attention.

Margot Robbie's feet on the yet-to-be-released "Barbie" film. Photo: @itsgoneviraI

Source: Twitter

Margot Robbie's feet have long been a source of fascination on the internet. She has removed her shoes in movies several times, and there's been a huge reaction each time. It would be less intriguing if it were limited to the internet's dark corners, usually fascinated by bare feet. However, the subsequent discussion has always been louder and more mainstream in Robbie's case.

Why is the internet obsessed with Margot Robbie's feet?

Social media, blogs, and forums are just a few online spaces where people are fixated on Margot Robbie's feet. Even specific pages and accounts have been set up by fans to talk about and post images of her feet. Why are Margot Robbie’s toes such a hot topic on the internet? Here are a few reasons as supported by various scenes from the famous actress' movie features:

Barbie

The Barbie trailer was released earlier this month, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive. They couldn't get enough of the vivid colours, the entertaining tone, and Margot Robbie's feet.

The clip begins with the actress removing her high heels, and the subsequent view of her bare feet was, without a doubt, the most screenshotted, meme-ed, and discussed scene from the teaser. Many have since sworn they will purchase a ticket to view the Australian actor's trotters on the large screen regardless of the film's storyline.

The buzz surrounding Robbie's feet in Barbie is louder than ever because people are intrigued for various reasons. To some, the fact that Robbie's feet are shaped like Barbie's indicates the film's attention to detail. To others, the repeated close-ups of the actress' feet are an intriguing point of interest.

The Su*cide Squad

Without a doubt, the most intimidating example of Margot Robbie’s feet pictures from James Gunn's The Su*cide Squad, in which she uses her feet and toes to choke out her captors, steal a key, and pick a lock.

The scene is awe-inspiring because Robbie performed the stunt herself. In fact, director James Gunn subsequently complained that the scene's props and staging led some fans to believe it was a stunt double, yet it wasn't so.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's movies are known for their zaniness. The beloved director has been asked about his sockless choices over the years. Still, the conversation got a lot louder when the fabulous Once Upon A Time In Hollywood dropped and featured a lot of feet shots, prompting a nearly three-minute YouTube compilation. Just to say the silent portion out loud, practically three minutes of the movie is people strolling and close-ups of feet.

Of course, Margot Robbie participates in that. She walks into a movie theatre without her boots on, stamping her bare feet all over the seat in front of her like Rick James on Eddie Murphy's couch without shoes.

The Wolf of Wall Street

The scene developed into a major hilarious reveal. To no one's surprise, it sparked much discussion among viewers after they saw the movie. Robbie's appearance received much attention, at least in mainstream discussion. However, as her feet have come up for discussion in subsequent films, their role in this scene has received additional attention.

FAQs

What is Margot Robbie’s shoe size? Size seven. Is Margot Robbie aware of this foot obsession? Yes, she is actually flattered by the internet's obsession with her feet. When is the release of the film Barbie? The movie will be released on 21 July 2023. Is it normal to have a foot obsession? A foot obsession, or podophilia, is a famous sexual fetish. While it may appear strange to some, it is considered normal as long as it does not endanger oneself or others. Is it okay to objectify Margot Robbie's feet? No one, including Margot Robbie, should be objectified. Many celebrities, like everyone else, are people, and their bodies should not be fetishized. It is critical to treat others with dignity and respect. Which movies have Margot Robbie's feet featured? A yet-to-be-released film, Barbie, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Su*cide Squad.

The internet's infatuation with Margot Robbie's feet is most likely due to a confluence of circumstances, including her media presence, the internet's general obsession with celebrities, and the frequency of foot fixations. While there's nothing fundamentally wrong with finding someone's body parts beautiful, it's crucial to approach the subject with sensitivity and respect.

