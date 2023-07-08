Black Sherif has dropped the official music video for his hit song Oh Paradise, and it is beautiful

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has released the highly anticipated official music video for his popular song, "Oh Paradise." The video tells the story behind the song perfectly, and fans of the artist were amazed by the beautiful visuals.

Oh Paradise is a song about Black Sherif's girlfriend from high school who sadly passed away when they were still in school. The music video has a sad funeral scene where Black Sherif sings while looking at his lover's body in a coffin, and it captures the emotion of the song.

The video starts with Black Sherif's lover being laid to rest whiles family and friends head to a church to pay their final respects. It then shows Black Sherif standing next to the coffin, looking sad and longing for his lost love. The lyrics of the song match the visuals perfectly, creating a captivating experience for viewers.

Throughout the video, there are flashbacks to the happy moments the couple shared. These memories are shown alongside scenes of Black Sherif dealing with the pain of his loss. The video's storytelling is excellent, making viewers feel connected to the story and empathize with the artist's grief.

Black Sherif's performance in the video was exceptional. His heartfelt emotions and strong singing voice evoke emotions easily.

Fans react to Black Sherif's music video

clementgoodliving6399 said:

this song resonates with your heart and brings back memories of your loved ones who have departed.

augustinemensahoduro9583 commented:

This song is really spiritual and I feel the heavy motions within me anytime I listen to it.

pablodante7623 said:

Even if you don’t understand the language you will understand the video. Clarity and everything . Blacko is always on point! We love you. to the whole world

Black Sherif performs in Germany

In another story, Black Sherif was one of the headline artists at the Summer Jam 2023 concert in Cologne, Germany, which took place on Friday, June 30.

The Ghanaian musician performed on the first day of the three-day concert, which will end on July 3.

Black Sherif performed Kwaku The Traveller and other songs from his impressive catalogue of hits.

