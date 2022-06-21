15 renowned Ghanaian celebrities and where they hail from (tribes of origin)

The Republic of Ghana is known for many things. Ghana is truly the place to be because of its lush forests, diverse animal life, and picturesque coast. However, what places the country on the map is not the place itself but those who hail from there. These Ghanaian celebrities carry the country's flag high and represent the nation wherever they go. Within the country's boundaries, celebrities have another special responsibility thrust upon them. They have to make their tribe proud wherever they go.

Who are celebrities in Ghana? These are individuals from the country who have achieved success and gained recognition for their work. In a country with six ethnic groups, there is pride in identifying someone from their tribe doing great things. Therefore, when someone from your tribe is a celebrity, their wins are your wins, and you may even feel inspired to do great things for yourself.

15 renowned Ghanaian celebrities and where they hail from

Trying to guess the tribes of famous people from Ghana may not be the best option. You can ask them directly instead of speculating. These fifteen celebrities have already told the world where they hail from.

1. Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari is a Ghana celeb who has been in the limelight for over a decade. Born to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian mother. Many have even assumed she is a foreigner because of her fair skin. However, this is not the case.

The actress, who received two nominations for Best Actress in a leading role in 2009, is from Dagomba. Nadia hails from the Northern area and has four beautiful children. She continues to make waves in her career.

2. John Dumelo

It isn't easy to talk about celebrities in Ghana without John Dumelo making an appearance. Dumelo is a Ghanaian actor, farmer, and politician who has become one of the country's most incredible talents.

The man who is a heartthrob all over the continent is from Ewe. However, since he was born and raised in Accra, Ghana, he doesn't have the Ewe accent.

3. Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress. She has starred in countless films over the last decade and has received several awards and nominations. Though she was born in Canada, Jackie Appiah is from the Ashanti tribe.

4. R2Bees

R2Bees is a Ghanaian hip-hop and hiplife duo from Tema. The duo comprises two cousins, Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugees. The duo is one of the top musicians of a Ghanaian hip-hop subgenre, hiplife.

R2Bees often sing and rap in their native language, mixed with some English. While this has given their music an authenticity that is hard to create, it has raised questions about their roots.

Many fans mistakenly assume that they are Fantis or Ashantis because of how well they rap in these dialects. The rappers are from the Northern region of Ghana and are of the Dagomba tribe. However, they were born and raised in Tema, east of Accra, the capital city of Ghana.

5. Tinny

Nii Addo Quaynor, popularly known by his stage name Tinny, is a Ghanaian rapper. He got into the music industry early and has had one of the best rapping careers in the country. Since his debut, the rapper has released five studio albums.

Many fans can accurately guess the rapper's tribe based on the language he uses in his rap. He is a Ga man born in Osu, Ghana.

6. Asamoah Gyan

Gyan is a Ghanaian professional footballer. He last played as a striker for Legon Cities FC and is the former captain of the Ghanaian national football team. Since he began his football career, he has received lots of accolades. So, if you are wondering if he is from your tribe, here you go.

What tribe is Asamoah Gyan? The all-time leading goal scorer is of a mixed tribe. His father is from the Brong Ahafo Region, and his mother hails from Mampong, Ashanti Region.

7. Trigmatic

Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, popularly known by his stage name Trigmatic, is a Ghanaian musician, composer, and songwriter. Trigmatic started his music career in 2000 and has built himself up in the years since. His contributions to Ghanaian songs did not go unnoticed.

One of the things that Trigmatic's fans love about him, apart from his music, is his fashion sense. In fact, his style has led many to believe that the rapper is an African-American. However, your favourite rapper is fully Ghanaian, half Ashanti and half Ga.

8. Yvonne Nelson

Another face that has dominated viewers' screens for years is Yvonne Nelson. The has starred in several movies and has made herself a household name in Ghana. Apart from being an excellent actor, Nelson is also a model, a film producer, and an entrepreneur. The multi-talented star is of the Fanti tribe. However, her hometown is Cape Coast.

9. Funny Face

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng is a Ghanaian comedian who goes by the stage name Funny Face. He is widely known for his role on Chorkor Trotro, a TV3 Ghana sitcom. He also goes by the name SwagOn-Papa.

Given his comedic prowess, many have labelled the star the most foolish celebrity in Ghana, a fitting picture for his brand. But have you ever wondered what tribe he comes from? The comedian is an Akan from Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

10. Shatta Wale

Who is the most popular celebrity in Ghana? While it is not proven whether or not he is the most popular celebrity, many concur that he is one of the greatest in the country. Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mennsah Jr, is a reggae-dancehall artist.

He is known globally for featuring in Already alongside Major Lazer. The track was on Beyonce's album Black is King. The rapper, known for his unique grass-to-grace story, has been famously mistaken for a Northerner by many fans. But, on the contrary, the star is a Ga man from the Greater Accra region.

11. Pappy Kojo

Jason Gaisie, also known as Pappy Kojo, is one of the newest names to cause waves in Ghana's music scene. He is a hip-hop and hiplife recording artist from Ghana, making impressive leaps in his field. He is of the Fanti tribe.

12. Joselyn Dumas

Dumas is a television host and an actress, another name that has been a significant presence in Ghana's celebrity world. The popular TV host is of the Ga tribe. However, she spent her early childhood in Accra and then moved to the United States to pursue her tertiary education. After that, she relocated to Ghana to start her career.

13. Moesha Boduong

Moesha is a Ghanaian TV presenter, actress, and model. She is popularly known for giving a controversial interview to CNN on love, s*x, and gender issues. The controversial star is a member of the Sisala tribe from the Upper East.

14. Sarkodie

Michael Owusu Addo, Sarkodie, is a rapper that has been in the Ghanaian music industry for decades. He recorded his debut album in 2009, and the road has been up for the rapper ever since. His contributions to the industry have earned him various accolades and have made him a recognizable name worldwide.

As one of the biggest Ghanaian hip-hop stars in the world, many Ghanaians feel proud of him whenever the rapper releases a new project. However, the people of Tema, where the rapper hails from, are sure to be the proudest.

15. Gasmilla

Odartei Milla Lamptey is a hiplife artist from Ghana who goes by 'Gasmilla' or 'the International Fisherman'. He is an afro-pop singer and songwriter from Botianor in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

Ghana has a diverse heritage, with many different tribes and lineages. The above renowned Ghana celebrities have revealed their tribes probably to inspire their people that they can also achieve greatness.

