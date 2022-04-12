What is the longest movie ever made? 10 of the longest films in history

Today's standard running time for movies is between 80 minutes to 120 minutes. Movies more than 2 hours long may seem monotonous for the average person. However, film industries across the globe have previously released some movies that are said to be too long to watch in one sitting. So, what is the longest movie ever made?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A group of people watching a movie in the theatre. Photo: @kristsll

Source: UGC

The longest movie ever made may not be your favourite because of the graphics and other elements, but it is worth watching if you are exploratory, or like trying new things. Before watching the longest movie, keep in mind that the plot or theme may not be artistic or even entertaining. There is nonetheless a lot to learn from the filmmakers and movie industry.

What is the longest movie ever made?

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the longest movie ever made. It is considered the longest since it ran for more than three hours yet a typical one lasts between 90 minutes and two hours. However, it is not the only longest as they are several others as follows:

1. Cinématon – 156h

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Running time: 156h

156h Release date: 2011

2011 IMDb rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Director: Gérard Courant

Want to sit through a 150+ hour-long experimental movie? Try Cinématon, one of the world's longest movies. The 2011 film is by French director Gérard Courant and has been one of the longest films in a long time. Cinématon cast include Julie Delpy, Blanca Li, Roberto Benigni, Raúl Ruiz, and Lou Castel.

2. Matrjoschka – 95h

Running time: 95 h

95 h Year of release: 2006

2006 IMDb rating: 5/10

5/10 Director: Karin Hoerle

What is the longest movie ever to exist? Matrjoschka has checked that box for the longest time. A movie that is 95 hours long has to be watched like a TV series.

The 2006 experimental film is by German artist and producer Karin Hoerler. Matrjoschka consists of images and sequences based on a single photo of a boy engaging in various activities.

3. The Cure for Insomnia – 87h

Running time : 87h

: 87h Year of release : 1987

: 1987 IMDb rating: 5/10

5/10 Director: John Henry Timmis IV

This 1987 experimental film was directed by John Henry Timmis IV. For a movie to be that long, one needs the patience to see it through.

The Cure for Insomnia does not categorically follow any standard plot structure like most films. The creators made the film to help insomniacs sleep again, thus its length and unorthodox structure.

4. Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo – 21h 5m

Running time: 21h 5m

21h 5m Year of release : 2019

: 2019 IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Director: Ashraf Shishir

You wouldn't expect a 2019 film to be in black and white, right? Well, you're mistaken. Some filmmakers still insist on having black and white movies to complement the theme of the film, or for whatever reasons.

Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo is a 2019 black and white Bangladeshi film. Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo is one of the longest non-experimental films and features Raisul Islam Asad, Masum Aziz, Pran Roy, and Sumona Soma, among other talented actors.

5. Shoah – 9h 26m

Running time: 9h 26m

9h 26m Year of release: 1985

1985 IMDb rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Director: Claude Lanzmann

Shoah is one of the longest movies. The documentary film by Claude Lanzmann follows the holocaust. Shoah gives the audience the perspective and story of the witnesses, victims, perpetrators and bystanders.

Some of the that made the film a success include Pan Filipowicz, Itzhak Dugin, Henrik Gawkowski, Paula Biren, Ruth Elias, and Jan Karski.

6. Sátántangó – 7h 30m

Running time: 7h 30m

7h 30m Year of release: 1994

1994 IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Director: Béla Tarr

The 1994 movie is set in a small village in Hungary. Inhabitants of the village have to cope with the effects of the fall of communism, as the town's sources of revenue close down, making survival difficult.

The drama film is shot in black and white and is one of the longest films in history. Stars in Sátántangó were Mihály Víg, Erika Bók, László feLugossy, and Putyi Horváth.

7. The Irishman – 3h 29m

Running time: 3h 29m

3h 29m Year of release: 2019

2019 IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Martin Scorsese

Anyone that enjoys a good movie knows that there is no going wrong with a Martin Scorsese film. The Irishman, one of the movies with the longest running time in recent times, was a delight for many.

The film is a fictionalized true crime story about the vanishing of Jimmy Hoffa, a case that is yet to be solved. The top cast of The Irishman was Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, Stephen Raham, and Anna Paquin.

8. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – 3h 21m

Running time: 3h 21m

3h 21m Year of release: 2003

2003 IMDb rating: 9/10

9/10 Director: Peter Jackson

The Lord of The Rings film is among fans' most loved adventure films in recent times. The three epic fantasy movies rake in massive numbers every time they are released. One of the movies; The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King has one of the highest ratings on IMDb, and is also among the longest movies.

The joy about watching such fantasy films is that you can never get bored of the plot, no matter how long the movies are. Stars in this great movie include Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Ian McKellen, and Karl Urban.

9. Cleopatra – 3h 12m

Running time: 3h 12m

3h 12m Year of release: 1963

1963 IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Classic films will always be treasured. Movies like Cleopatra are still enjoyed even with more than half the cast passing on. The epic historical drama film follows the life of Cleopatra, the queen of Egypt, who becomes the mistress of Julius Caesar of Rome to save her kingdom.

Some of the celebrated stars of the film include Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Rex Harrison, Cesare Danova, Roddy McDowall, Isabel Cooley, and Francesca Annis.

10. The Green Mile – 3h 9m

Running time : 3h 9m

: 3h 9m Year of release : 1999

: 1999 IMDb rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Director: Frank Darabont

The Green Mile is based on Stephen King's 1996 novel of the same name. In the movie, Paul, a correctional officer, meets John, an inmate convicted of murder. Things take an interesting turn after Paul learns of John's special gift.

The movie's principal cast was Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Tom Hanks, Sam Rockwell, and Barry Pepper. Looking for 3-hour movies? Watch The Green Mile.

What is the longest movie ever made? The Cure for Insomnia, directed by John Henry Timmis IV. You may not find a majority of the longest movies ever made on your favourite streaming platform, as most of them were created for art gallery installations.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about 20 dead Nigerian actors and actresses missed by fans every day. Nollywood has produced some of the best actors and actresses in Africa.

Some of these talented actors have passed away due to various reasons. Losing a celebrity you like is a heartbreaking experience. Nigerian actors who died left a gap in Nollywood.

Source: YEN.com.gh