Celebrities and their clothing choices have always been a topic of fascination among fans worldwide. From sports personalities to actors and influencers, details about these celebrities' lives always interest fans. One such celebrity is former NBA icon, Shaquille O'Neal. His gigantic height has fascinated many, prompting some to wonder about his body and shoe size. Does the star wear regular-sized shoes? And if not, what size shoe does Shaq wear?

Shaquille O'Neal autographed basketball sneakers at Julien's Auctions Gallery on 11 November 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

O'Neal is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His 7'1" (216 cm) height and 325 pounds (147 kg) weight made him a towering athlete and a force to reckon with. His body has fascinated fans, with many inquiring about Shaq's foot size.

Who is Shaquille O'Neal?

Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal is a former professional basketball player of the NBA. He is currently a sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA. During his 19-year career from 1992–2011, O'Neal played for six NBA teams, becoming a champion four times. His playing position was as a centre (C).

What size shoe does Shaq wear?

Standing at 7'1" (216 cm) tall and weighing 325 pounds (147 kg), fans only naturally wonder what foot length the star has. So, what shoe size is Shaq? During a Q&A interview, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that his foot dimension is 20, but he wears size 22.

The star revealed that this is a habit he has held since childhood. His parents would buy him large shoes to last him longer. Shaq still holds on to this principle despite being rich.

Shaquille O'Neal shoes

Reebok Classic and Shaquille O'Neal launched the new Shaq Attaq x Sneaker Politics shoe on 18 February 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Josh Brasted

Source: Getty Images

Shaq has shared various stories about growing up and not being able to afford Jordans, which he loved. So he had to work odd jobs like cutting grass and babysitting to afford his first pair of Air Jordans. After achieving his target, he bought the Jordans but soon discovered none in his size (15s) existed.

While speaking during the show Sneaker Shopping by Complex, Shaq revealed that his Jordans hurt his feet so much that he had to improvise. He used a trick he learnt from his grandparents of dipping his sneakers into hot water to stretch the leather.

Endorsements and the Reebok deal

O'Neal began endorsing Reebok sneakers shortly after being selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA Draft out of LSU. Reebok positioned a line of Shaq models in the $100 range, which proved successful.

However, after a woman confronted him about his high sneakers prices, Shaq decided to leave the Reebok deal and manufacture his own cheaper footwear. The Reebok deal was allegedly a $40 million deal over five years.

Shaq eventually collaborated with Walmart, who sold his cheap signature sneakers at their branches for around $19. While speaking on a podcast in 2021, the star revealed that his deal with Walmart had seen the outlet sell sneakers worth $400 million.

Who has the biggest shoe size in NBA?

The biggest shoe measure in NBA history is Tacko Fall and Shaquille O'Neal, with size 22s. Other notable names include the Lopez brothers (twins Robin and Brook), who wear size 20s, and Kevin Durant, with size 18s.

How big is a size 23 shoe?

Former NBA basketball player Shaquille O'Neal poses with Reebok sneakers at the Reebok Classic Breakout at Philadelphia University on 9 July 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Lisa Lake

Source: Getty Images

According to Odd Ball, size 23 shoes are 15 inches long (heel to toe). Size 23 footwear also has a narrow width of 5.25 inches and medium or regular width of 5.62 inches.

FAQs

Who is Shaquille O’ Neal? Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal is a former professional basketball player of the NBA. He is currently a sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA. How old is Shaquille O'Neal? Shaq is 51 years old in 2023, born on 6 March 1972 in Newark, New Jersey, United States. How tall is Shaquille O’ Neal? Shaquille O'Neal's height is 7'1" (216 cm) tall. What shoe size is Shaq? Shaq is a size 20 but wears number 22s due to a childhood habit. Who has the biggest shoe size in NBA? Tacko Fall and former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal lead the pack with size 22s, while the Lopez twins follow with number 20s. How big is a size 23 shoe? A size 23 shoe is approximately 15 inches long (heel to toe) with a narrow width of 5.25 inches and medium or regular width of 5.62 inches.

What size shoe does Shaq wear? The former NBA superstar wears shoe size 22. He, however, revealed that his actual foot dimension is 20, but he prefers wearing size 22. Shaq has also invested in the shoe business, with his signature shoes retailing for less than $20 in Walmart.

Are you looking for information about the tallest NBA players of all time? Yen.com.gh published an in-depth article about the top 10 tallest NBA athletes and their career stats.

Since its inception in 1949, the NBA has maintained its standard of recruiting tall athletes into its league. But throughout the league's lifespan, which players have earned the tallest player title?

Source: YEN.com.gh