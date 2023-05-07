Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife, Lee Min Jung? Everything you need to know
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a famous Mexican actor. He is widely recognized for his roles in The Magnificent Seven (2016), Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Widows (2018), and 6 Underground (2019). But is he married? If so, who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife?
Lee Min Jung is a renowned South Korean actress. She is widely recognized for her roles in films and TV shows such as Boys Over Flowers (2009), Cyrano Agency (2010), and Please Come Back, Mister (2016). Many speculate she is married to actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, but is this true?
Lee Min Jung's profile summary
|Full name
|Lee Min Jung
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|16 February 1982
|Age
|41 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|Korean
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5′6″
|Height in centimetres
|167
|Weight in pounds
|108
|Weight in kilograms
|49
|Body measurements in inches
|32-25-32
|Body measurements in centimetres
|81-63-81
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Lee Byung-hun
|Children
|Lee Joon-hoo
|Mother
|Park Jin-hwa
|Siblings
|Lee Jeong-Seok
|Education
|Sungkyunkwan University, Hyundai Senior High School
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$1 million–$5 million
|@ 216jung
Lee Min Jung's biography
The South Korean actress was born in Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea, to her mother, Park Jin-Hwa. She grew up alongside her younger brother Lee Jeong-Seok. Min Jung attended Hyundai Senior High School for her high school education and later enrolled at Sungkyunkwan University for further training.
How old is Lee Min Jung?
The South Korean actress' age is 41 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 February 1982. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Career
Lee Min Jung is a famous actress. She first appeared as Sua, Helena in a 2006 film, Podo-namulul be-a-ra. In 2010, she starred in the Lunch Box movie as Hee Yeong. The famous actress was also featured in the 2018-2019 TV series Fates and Furies and played the role of Goo Hae-Ra.Goo Hae-ra
Lee Min Jung movies and TV series
Her IMDb page shows the South Korean actress has 18 acting credits. They include:
|Year
|TV shows/Movies
|Role
|2023
|Switch
|Gong Soo-Hyeon
|2020
|Once Again
|Song Na Hee
|2018-2019
|Fates and Furies
|Goo Hae-Ra. Goo Hae-ra
|2016
|Please Come Back, Mister
|Shin Da-hye
|2014
|Cunning Single Lady
|Na Ae-Ra
|2013
|All About My Romance
|No Min-Young
|2012
|Big
|Gil Da Ran
|2012
|Wonderful Radio
|Sin Jin-ah
|2011
|Midas
|Lee Jung Yeon
|2010
|Lunch Box
|Hee Yeong
|2010
|Cyrano Agency
|Hee-Joong
|2009
|White Night
|Shi-Yeong
|2009
|Searching for the Elephant
|Su-yeon
|2009
|Smile, You
|Seo Jung-in (as Lee Min Jung)
|2009
|Boys Over Flowers
|Ha Jae Kyung
|2008
|Who Are You?
|Yang Ji-sook
|2007–2008
|Kimcheed Radish
|Lee Min-Do
|2006
|Podo-namulul be-a-ra
|Sua, Helena
Are there any Lee Min Jung's TV shows with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? Lee Min Jung has never appeared in a television show alongside Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. On the other hand, Manuel co-starred in the 2016 film The Magnificent Seven with Min Jung's husband, Lee Byung-hun.
What is Lee Min Jung's net worth?
The South Korean actress' net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She earns her income through her acting career. On the other hand, her husband, Byung-hun, net worth is estimated at $20 million. He makes his income through his acting career.
Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife?
Is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo married? The Mexican actor lives a private life, and information about his wife or present marital status is unavailable. Many fans believe he is married to South Korean actress Lee Min Jung. While this may not be true, Min Jung has been married to actor Lee Byung-hun since 2013, and they have one child, a boy named Lee Joon-hoo.
How tall is Lee Min Jung?
Her height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 108 pounds or 49 kilograms. In addition, she has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 32-25-32 inches or 81-63-81 centimetres.
FAQs
- Is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife Lee Min Jung? No. He is not married to the South Korean actress.
- How old is Lee Min Jung? She is 41 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 February 1982.
- Who is Lee Min Jung's husband? The famous actress' husband is actor Lee Byung-hun. They got married on 10 August 2013.
- When did Min Jung give birth? She gave birth to her son Lee Joon-hoo on 31 March 2015.
- How old is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? He is 42 years old. He was born on 25 February 1981.
- What nationality is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? He is Mexican.
- How tall is Lee Min Jung? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.
Many people have been curious about Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife, with fans believing he is married to Lee Min Jung. The Mexican actor, however, is not married to Lee Min Jung. She is instead married to South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun.
