Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife, Lee Min Jung? Everything you need to know

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a famous Mexican actor. He is widely recognized for his roles in The Magnificent Seven (2016), Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Widows (2018), and 6 Underground (2019). But is he married? If so, who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife?

Lee Min Jung is a renowned South Korean actress. She is widely recognized for her roles in films and TV shows such as Boys Over Flowers (2009), Cyrano Agency (2010), and Please Come Back, Mister (2016). Many speculate she is married to actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, but is this true?

Lee Min Jung's profile summary

Full name Lee Min Jung Gender Female Date of birth 16 February 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′6″ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Body measurements in inches 32-25-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-63-81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Lee Byung-hun Children Lee Joon-hoo Mother Park Jin-hwa Siblings Lee Jeong-Seok Education Sungkyunkwan University, Hyundai Senior High School Profession Actress Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @ 216jung

Lee Min Jung's biography

The South Korean actress was born in Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea, to her mother, Park Jin-Hwa. She grew up alongside her younger brother Lee Jeong-Seok. Min Jung attended Hyundai Senior High School for her high school education and later enrolled at Sungkyunkwan University for further training.

How old is Lee Min Jung?

The South Korean actress' age is 41 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 February 1982. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Lee Min Jung is a famous actress. She first appeared as Sua, Helena in a 2006 film, Podo-namulul be-a-ra. In 2010, she starred in the Lunch Box movie as Hee Yeong. The famous actress was also featured in the 2018-2019 TV series Fates and Furies and played the role of Goo Hae-Ra.Goo Hae-ra

Lee Min Jung movies and TV series

Her IMDb page shows the South Korean actress has 18 acting credits. They include:

Year TV shows/Movies Role 2023 Switch Gong Soo-Hyeon 2020 Once Again Song Na Hee 2018-2019 Fates and Furies Goo Hae-Ra. Goo Hae-ra 2016 Please Come Back, Mister Shin Da-hye 2014 Cunning Single Lady Na Ae-Ra 2013 All About My Romance No Min-Young 2012 Big Gil Da Ran 2012 Wonderful Radio Sin Jin-ah 2011 Midas Lee Jung Yeon 2010 Lunch Box Hee Yeong 2010 Cyrano Agency Hee-Joong 2009 White Night Shi-Yeong 2009 Searching for the Elephant Su-yeon 2009 Smile, You Seo Jung-in (as Lee Min Jung) 2009 Boys Over Flowers Ha Jae Kyung 2008 Who Are You? Yang Ji-sook 2007–2008 Kimcheed Radish Lee Min-Do 2006 Podo-namulul be-a-ra Sua, Helena

Are there any Lee Min Jung's TV shows with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? Lee Min Jung has never appeared in a television show alongside Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. On the other hand, Manuel co-starred in the 2016 film The Magnificent Seven with Min Jung's husband, Lee Byung-hun.

What is Lee Min Jung's net worth?

The South Korean actress' net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She earns her income through her acting career. On the other hand, her husband, Byung-hun, net worth is estimated at $20 million. He makes his income through his acting career.

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife?

Is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo married? The Mexican actor lives a private life, and information about his wife or present marital status is unavailable. Many fans believe he is married to South Korean actress Lee Min Jung. While this may not be true, Min Jung has been married to actor Lee Byung-hun since 2013, and they have one child, a boy named Lee Joon-hoo.

How tall is Lee Min Jung?

Her height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 108 pounds or 49 kilograms. In addition, she has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 32-25-32 inches or 81-63-81 centimetres.

FAQs

Is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife Lee Min Jung? No. He is not married to the South Korean actress. How old is Lee Min Jung? She is 41 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 February 1982. Who is Lee Min Jung's husband? The famous actress' husband is actor Lee Byung-hun. They got married on 10 August 2013. When did Min Jung give birth? She gave birth to her son Lee Joon-hoo on 31 March 2015. How old is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? He is 42 years old. He was born on 25 February 1981. What nationality is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? He is Mexican. How tall is Lee Min Jung? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Many people have been curious about Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife, with fans believing he is married to Lee Min Jung. The Mexican actor, however, is not married to Lee Min Jung. She is instead married to South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun.

