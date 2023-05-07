Global site navigation

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife, Lee Min Jung? Everything you need to know
by  Tatiana Thiga

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a famous Mexican actor. He is widely recognized for his roles in The Magnificent Seven (2016), Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Widows (2018), and 6 Underground (2019). But is he married? If so, who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife?

Lee Min Jung is a renowned South Korean actress. She is widely recognized for her roles in films and TV shows such as Boys Over Flowers (2009), Cyrano Agency (2010), and Please Come Back, Mister (2016). Many speculate she is married to actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, but is this true?

Lee Min Jung's profile summary

Full nameLee Min Jung
GenderFemale
Date of birth16 February 1982
Age41 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthGangnam District, Seoul, South Korea
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityKorean
EthnicityAsian
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5′6″
Height in centimetres167
Weight in pounds 108
Weight in kilograms 49
Body measurements in inches32-25-32
Body measurements in centimetres81-63-81
Hair colour Black
Eye colour Dark brown
Marital status Married
Husband Lee Byung-hun
Children Lee Joon-hoo
Mother Park Jin-hwa
SiblingsLee Jeong-Seok
Education Sungkyunkwan University, Hyundai Senior High School
ProfessionActress
Net worth $1 million–$5 million
Instagram@ 216jung

Lee Min Jung's biography

The South Korean actress was born in Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea, to her mother, Park Jin-Hwa. She grew up alongside her younger brother Lee Jeong-Seok. Min Jung attended Hyundai Senior High School for her high school education and later enrolled at Sungkyunkwan University for further training.

How old is Lee Min Jung?

The South Korean actress' age is 41 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 February 1982. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Lee Min Jung is a famous actress. She first appeared as Sua, Helena in a 2006 film, Podo-namulul be-a-ra. In 2010, she starred in the Lunch Box movie as Hee Yeong. The famous actress was also featured in the 2018-2019 TV series Fates and Furies and played the role of Goo Hae-Ra.Goo Hae-ra

Lee Min Jung movies and TV series

Her IMDb page shows the South Korean actress has 18 acting credits. They include:

YearTV shows/MoviesRole
2023SwitchGong Soo-Hyeon
2020Once AgainSong Na Hee
2018-2019Fates and FuriesGoo Hae-Ra. Goo Hae-ra
2016Please Come Back, MisterShin Da-hye
2014Cunning Single LadyNa Ae-Ra
2013All About My RomanceNo Min-Young
2012BigGil Da Ran
2012Wonderful RadioSin Jin-ah
2011MidasLee Jung Yeon
2010Lunch BoxHee Yeong
2010Cyrano AgencyHee-Joong
2009White NightShi-Yeong
2009Searching for the ElephantSu-yeon
2009Smile, YouSeo Jung-in (as Lee Min Jung)
2009Boys Over FlowersHa Jae Kyung
2008Who Are You?Yang Ji-sook
2007–2008Kimcheed RadishLee Min-Do
2006Podo-namulul be-a-raSua, Helena

Are there any Lee Min Jung's TV shows with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? Lee Min Jung has never appeared in a television show alongside Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. On the other hand, Manuel co-starred in the 2016 film The Magnificent Seven with Min Jung's husband, Lee Byung-hun.

What is Lee Min Jung's net worth?

The South Korean actress' net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She earns her income through her acting career. On the other hand, her husband, Byung-hun, net worth is estimated at $20 million. He makes his income through his acting career.

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife?

Is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo married? The Mexican actor lives a private life, and information about his wife or present marital status is unavailable. Many fans believe he is married to South Korean actress Lee Min Jung. While this may not be true, Min Jung has been married to actor Lee Byung-hun since 2013, and they have one child, a boy named Lee Joon-hoo.

How tall is Lee Min Jung?

Her height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 108 pounds or 49 kilograms. In addition, she has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 32-25-32 inches or 81-63-81 centimetres.

FAQs

  1. Is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife Lee Min Jung? No. He is not married to the South Korean actress.
  2. How old is Lee Min Jung? She is 41 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 February 1982.
  3. Who is Lee Min Jung's husband? The famous actress' husband is actor Lee Byung-hun. They got married on 10 August 2013.
  4. When did Min Jung give birth? She gave birth to her son Lee Joon-hoo on 31 March 2015.
  5. How old is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? He is 42 years old. He was born on 25 February 1981.
  6. What nationality is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? He is Mexican.
  7. How tall is Lee Min Jung? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Many people have been curious about Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife, with fans believing he is married to Lee Min Jung. The Mexican actor, however, is not married to Lee Min Jung. She is instead married to South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun.

