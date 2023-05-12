Where is Fred Tillman now? The untold story of Kelly McGill's ex-husband

Fred Tillman is a yacht broker and businessman from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for being Kelly McGill's ex-husband, an American actress known for her roles in Witness (1985), Top Gun (1986), The Accused (1988) and Stake Land (2010).

Fred Tillman is widely recognized for his business as a yacht salesman. During the 1990s, he worked in Newport Beach, California. Following his marriage to Kelly McGill, the yacht dealer relocated to Key West, Florida, where he sailed yachts.

Fred Tillman's profile summary

Full name Fred Tillman Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1949 Age 73 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States of America Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blue Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Kelly McGill Children Sonora, Kelsey Tillman Profession Businessman Net worth $1.5 million

Fred Tillman's biography

The renowned yacht broker was born 24 October 1949 in the United States. Fred is 73 years old as of May 2023. He holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. He practices Christianity religion. Fred's zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Tillman is an entrepreneur who has had a variety of business pursuits. One of the most successful operations was that of a yacht dealer. Fred Tillman is believed to have been in the yacht-buying business for an extended period.

At one point in his yacht business in April 1996, "The Centurion," a 110-foot schooner that belonged to McGillis and her then-spouse, Fred Tillman, suffered extensive damage by fire at a marina in Dania, Florida.

The fire began on another boat at the Port LauDania marina on a Dania Cutoff Canal and extended to the schooner. Tillman had driven the yacht from the couple's residence in Key West, intending to sell it at the Fort Lauderdale yacht Show.

Along with selling yachts, the American businessman and his former spouse, Kelly McGill, co-owned a restaurant in Kelly West called Kelly's Caribbean Bar, Grill & Brewery. The restaurant has been around for a long time and is still run by the same folks, including the manager, Chuck Bryant.

What is Fred Tillman's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. He has accumulated his wealth through his yacht and restaurant business. On the other hand, his ex-wife's net worth is estimated at $4 million. She earns her income through her acting career.

Does Fred Tillman have children?

The renowned businessman has two children, Sonora and Kelsey Tillman, from his former marriage with American actress Kelly McGill. Kelsey was born on 24 May 1990. She is 32 years old as of May 2023. Sonora was born on 10 April 1993. She is 30 years as of 2023.

Fred's ex-wife, Kelly McGill, is an actress who started acting in 1968 in the TV series One Life to Live. She has since been featured in several other films and TV series, such as Made in Heaven (1987), The Wild Thornberrys (2000), Black Widower (2006), and Love Find You in Sugarcreek (2014).

The two got married in 1989 up to 2002. Fred and Kelly had been married for 13 years before their separation.

Where is Fred Tillman now?

Fred has lead a low-key life since his separation from his celebrity wife. He has made only a few public appearances. As a result, determining his present relationship status or whereabouts is quite challenging. However, she is reportedly living in Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

FAQs

Fred Tillman is a yacht broker and businessman from the United States of America. He is widely recognized for being Kelly McGill's ex-husband, an American actress. The two had been married for 13 years, from 1989 to 2002. They together had two children.

