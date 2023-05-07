Who is Nadia Wayans of the Wayans family? Everything you need to know about her

The Wayans family is a comedy dynasty renowned in the American film and entertainment industry. The family comprises ten siblings, and almost all are involved in the scene, some more than others. Among the siblings is Nadia Wayans, a personality who opts to keep a low profile. What is her story?

Nadia Wayans attends a party celebrating the New York premiere of "Boyz N the Hood," at the Building in New York City nightclub on 9 July 1991. Photo: Eric Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Nadia Wayans comes from one of the top comedy families in Hollywood. Though involved in other ventures, the star has appeared onscreen once–she was featured in a 1988 comedy flick, I'm Gonna Git You Sucka. Learn everything about her, including her current wareabouts.

Profile summary

Full name Nadia Yvette Wayans Gender Female Date of birth 20 January 1965 Age 58 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New York, New York, USA Nationality America Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Elvira Alethia Father Howell Stouten Siblings Nine Children Two Net worth $500,000–$1 million

Nadia Wayans' biography

Nadia Yvette Wayans is famous for being a member of the Wayans family, an American show-business family. She is the seventh born. She is not actively involved in showbiz like her siblings.

She was born on 20 January 1965 in New York, New York, USA. She is 58 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Her parents are Howell Stouten, a former supermarket manager and Elvira Alethia, a homemaker and social worker. Yvette grew up in Chelsea, Manhattan, New York.

Nadia Wayans' siblings

There are 10 siblings in the Wayans family, ten children–five brothers and five sisters. The siblings are Dwayne Howell, Keenen Ivory, Diedre, Damon Kyle, Kimberly Nichole, Elvira, Shawn Mathis and Marlon. Most family members are actively involved in showbiz, while others are not.

Nadia Wayans' movies

Nadia Yvette's career has remained hidden from the public. However, she made a movie appearance in the late 1980s. According to IMDb, the celebrity has one credit as an actress in the 1988 comedy film I'm Gonna Git You Sucka. Despite being in a family of talented entertainers, Yvette has shied away from showbiz.

Nadia Wayans' children

Nadia has two children. Her firstborn, Damien Dante, was born on 15 April 1980 in New York, while her second, Chaunte, was born on 24 May 1982 in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.

Both of Nadia's children are involved in the showbiz scene. Damien Dante is a writer and producer, while Chaunte is an actress and writer.

What is Nadia Wayans' net worth?

The celebrity has an alleged net worth of between $500,000 to $1 million. However, the star's wealth source is unknown due to her private life.

FAQs

Who is Nadia Wayans? She is a member of the renowned American entertainment family, the Wayans. How old is Nadia Yvette Wayans? She is 58 years old (as of 2023). She was born on 20 January 1965, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. How many children does Nadia Yvette Wayans have? She has two children, Damien Dante and Chaunte. Her children are involved in showbiz. How tall is Nadia Wayans? She is reportedly 5'11 or 182 cm tall. Who are Marlon Wayans' siblings? Her siblings are Dwayne Howell, Keenen Ivory, Diedre, Damon Kyle, Kimberly Nichole, Elvira, Shawn Mathis and Nadia Yvette. Who is the richest Wayans' brother? The richest among the siblings is Keenen Ivory. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keenen's net worth is $65 million. Who are the Wayans bros' sisters? They are Kime, Diedre, Elvira, Nadia and Devonne.

Nadia Wayans is the seventh born in her family. She is famous for being a member of America's famous entertainment families and comedic dynasty. However, despite belonging to a talented group, Nadia has only one credit as an actress and lives a private life.

Yen.com.gh also published Captain Smart's biography? Captain Smart has made a name for himself in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He has worked at various radio and TV stations since launching his career. For instance, he has worked at Fox FM, ABN, Adom FM, and Onua TV.

Captain Smart is a family man. He is married to Akosua Sikapa Smart and have a son. Do you know that he was once arrested for wearing a military uniform? Learn more about him in the article.

Source: YEN.com.gh