Who is Caroline Estabrook? All you need to know about Megan Boone's daughter

Who is Caroline Estabrook? She is an American celebrity child widely recognised as Megan Boone's daughter, an American actress. Megan is a talented actress known for her roles in Law & Order: LA (2010-2011), The Blacklist (2013-2022) and Accused (2023).

Does Megan Boone have a daughter? Yes. She has a daughter named Caroline Estabrook. Her father, Dan Estabrook, is an established painter, sculptor, production designer and photographer from the United States of America.

Caroline Estabrook's profile summary

Full name Caroline Estabrook Gender Female Date of birth 15 April 2016 Age 7 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York, New York, USA Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 4' Height in centimetres 121 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Dan Estabrook Mother Megan Boone

Caroline Estabrook's biography

The American celebrity kid was born in New York in the United States to her parents, Dan Estabrook and Megan Boone. Her father, Dan, is a painter, sculptor, production designer and photographer. In 1993, he had one of his first shows, Minimal, at Gallery X in Los Angeles, California.

He staged his solo show at I-Space Gallery in Chicago, Illinois, a year later. He participated in two exhibits in 1995: Dysfunctional at Blue Note Gallery in London, England and A New Direction at Warren Street Gallery in Hudson, New York.

Her mother, on the other hand, is a renowned American actress. She started her acting career as Abigail in the 2001 short movie Elijah. She has since been featured in several other films and TV shows, such as The Myth of the American Sleepover (2010), Leaves Me Like You Found Me (2012), The Blacklist: Redemption (2017), The Blacklist (2013-2021) and Accused (2023).

Caroline is of white ethnic origin. Her father's ancestors are English, and her mother's ancestors are English, Jewish, and German, with a small percentage of Scottish and Dutch. Her father was born in Boston and brought up there. Her mother spent her childhood in The Villages, Florida.

How old is Caroline Estabrook?

Megan Boone's daughter's age is seven years as of 2023. She was born on 15 April 2016. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

How wealthy are Caroline Estabrook's parents?

Caroline is a celebrity kid who relies on her parents for survival. Her mother's net worth is estimated at $3 million. She earns her income through her acting career. On the other hand, her father's net worth is alleged to be around $1 million. He makes his income through his painting, sculpting, production designing and photographing career.

How tall is Caroline Estabrook?

Source: UGC

Megan Boone's daughter's height is 4 feet or 121 centimetres. In addition, she has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Frequently asked questions

Did Megan Boone have a kid? She has a daughter called Caroline Estabrook. Who is Caroline Estabrook? She is an American celebrity child. When did Megan Boone have a child? She was born on 15 April 2016. How old is Megan Boone's daughter? She is seven years old as of 2023. She was born on 15 April 2016. When is Caroline Estabrook's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 15 April every year. What is the net worth of Megan Boone? According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated at $3 million as of 2023. How old is Dan Estabrook? He is 54 years old as of 2023. He was born on 1 January 1969.

Caroline Estabrook is a celebrity child who is the daughter of Megan Boone, an American actress, and Dan Estabrook, an American painter, sculptor, production designer, and photographer. She is the only daughter of actress Megan Boone.

