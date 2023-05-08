Who is Sandy Corzine, Sharon Case's ex-husband? All you need to know

Sharon Case is an American actress and former model known for her various roles in film and TV. Some of her notable roles include playing Sharon Newman on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. But apart from her career, Sharon is remembered for her marriage to Sandy Corzine. Who is he, and what does he do NOW?

Sandy Corzine and Nancy Corzine at The Opening of Nancy Corzine Southhampton at South Hampton on 24 May 2008. Photo: Adriel Reboh

Source: Getty Images

Sandy Corzine has maintained a low profile since divorcing actress Sharon Case. His union with her had propelled him to fame, with many interested in his lifestyle. But after the divorce, he has shied away from the public space. What actually happened to Sharon Case's ex-husband?

Full name Sandy Corzine Gender Male Date of birth 17 September 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth California, USA Current residence Carson, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Nancy Corzine Siblings Two Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Sharon Case School Webbs Schools University University of Southern California Profession Entrepreneur and businessman Net worth $500,000–$1.5 million

Who is Sandy Corzine?

Sharon Case's ex-husband is a businessman and entrepreneur from the United States. Sandy is the firstborn in a family of three siblings, including a sister known as Victoria. He became famous for dating and eventually marrying actress Sharon Case. He has since maintained a low profile with fans curious about his whereabouts.

He was born on 17 September 1970 in California, USA. His mother is Nancy Corzine, a Los Angeles furniture and textile designer and businesswoman. Her company deals in luxury furniture and interior designs for contemporary homes.

What is Sandy Corzine's age? He is 53 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

He completed his primary school education at The Webbs Schools. He proceeded to university, where he completed his master's degree in International Relations and Global Politics from the University of Southern California.

Career

Nancy, a guest and her son Sandy posing at The Opening of Nancy Corzine Southhampton at South Hampton on 24 May 2008. Photo: Adriel Reboh

Source: Getty Images

Despite graduating with an MA in International Relations, his career path is uknown. The only detail available is that he helps run his mother's furniture company in Carson, California, USA. According to a profile under his name on LinkedIn, Sharon Case's ex-husband is a President at Nancy Corzine.

Who is Sandy Corzine's first wife?

The businessman has been married once in his life. His first wife is The Young and the Restless star, Sharon Case.

What happened between Sandy Corzine and Sharon Case?

The couple divorced after being married for two years. The cause of the separation is unknown to the public. In addition, the pair didn't have any children together during their union.

Sharon and Sandy met in 2004 via a mutual friend. They hit it off almost immediately and began dating. Their courtship lasted nearly three years, and they decided to tie the knot on 20 April 2007 in a private ceremony in Mexico. Close friends and family attended the affair, and the general public and media couldn't access the venue.

Unfortunately, after two years of marriage, the pair called it quits. They finalised their divorce in November 2009.

Is Sandy Corzine married?

No. Sandy is still divorced (as of 2023). However, he leads a private life, and knowing more about his love life is challenging.

What is Sandy Corzine's net worth?

Mark Locks and Sandy Corzine at The Opening of Nancy Corzine Southhampton at South Hampton on 24 May 2008. Photo: Adriel Reboh

Source: Getty Images

Sharon Case's ex-husband has an alleged net worth of $1 million. His source of income is his position as the president of her mother's furniture business.

What happened to Sandy Corzine?

He separated from his wife. As of 2023, the businessman runs his mother's furniture business. He also leads a private life.

Sandy Corzine is an American businessman and entrepreneur famous for being the ex-husband of actress Sharon Case. Their marriage lasted for two years, and their union did not produce any children. The businessman has not remarried since his divorce and leads a quiet life.

