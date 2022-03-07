Gary Vee's net worth: Is the Belarusian-American entrepreneur a billionaire?

Many of the world's wealthiest millionaires have built their wealth from scratch. These people have created phenomenally successful businesses and changed the world in significant ways. Gary Vee is among such individuals who have worked their way up the ladder. So, how much is Gary Vee's net worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Gary Vaynerchuk attends VaynerSports' 2nd Annual Celebrity ESPY's Kick-Off Party at Dream Hotel in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Gary Vee's net worth has grown steadily over the years thanks to his involvement in several money-making ventures. Gary Vee is a Belarusian-American entrepreneur, author, speaker, and internet personality. He has several business and company titles in his name.

Gary Vee's profile summary

Full name: Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk Nickname: Gary Vee

Gary Vee Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 14th November 1975

: 14th November 1975 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth : Babruysk, Byelorussian SSR, Soviet Union

: Babruysk, Byelorussian SSR, Soviet Union Current residence : New York City, USA

: New York City, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7''

5' 7'' Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds: 172

172 Weight in kilograms : 67

: 67 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour : Light brown

: Light brown Mother: Tamara Vaynerchuk

Tamara Vaynerchuk Father: Sasha Vaynerchuk

Sasha Vaynerchuk Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Partner : Lizzie Vaynerchuk

: Lizzie Vaynerchuk Children: 2

2 School: North Hunterdon High School

North Hunterdon High School College: Mount Ida College

Mount Ida College Profession: Entrepreneur, YouTuber, CEO,

Entrepreneur, YouTuber, CEO, Gary Vaynerchuk's net worth: $200 million

$200 million Twitter: @garyvee

@garyvee Instagram: @garyvee

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

What is Gary Vee's net worth?

Gary's net worth is estimated to be around $200 million as of 2022. He has earned such a huge sum of money from entrepreneurship, consultancy, and as a CEO. He is the founder of Resy and Empathy Wines, co-owner and director of a wine retail shop, author and public speaker.

Is Gary Vee a billionaire? No, the Russian-born entrepreneur is yet to become a billionaire. How much does Gary Vee make a year? With such a massive net worth, it is estimated that he makes around $9 million a year from annual revenues and income from public speaking fees.

Career and sources of wealth

Gary Vaynerchuk attends WORLDZ Cultural Marketing Summit 2017 at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

How is Gary Vee so rich? He is so rich because of his diverse business ventures. He has ventured into the wine business and media companies as follows:

Wine library

Gary ventured into his father's wine business when he was still young. After his college graduation in 1998, he took charge of Shopper's Discount Liquors, a wine store owned by his father. As the head of the store, Gary rebranded the stores to Wine Library and consequently launched online sales.

In 2016, he started Wine Library TV, a daily webcast on YouTube covering wine-related topics. He produced one episode every day for almost five years. Then, with his charisma and natural ability to sell, he landed appearances on national television shows like Ellen Degeneres and Conan O'Brien.

With his new ideas and leadership skills, Gary grew the wine business from $3 million per year to $60 million. After 13 years of service, he stepped down in August 2011, publishing over 1000 episodes. He transitioned to consultation.

VaynerX

After stepping down from the wine business, he was appointed the chairperson of VaynerX. This is a communications company that holds media properties and technology companies.

VaynerMedia

In 2009, Gary and his brother AJ Vaynerchuk founded a social media-focused digital agency named VaynerMedia. Their main role is offering social media and strategy services to Fortune 500 companies.

In 2015, the company was named one of the Ad Age's A-List agencies. Some early clients for Vayner Media were NHL, PepsiCo, General Electric, and many others. Over ten years later, the company has more than 800 employees and services, some of the biggest companies in the world, generating over $130 million annually.

VaynerMedia has also collaborated with Vimeo, an American video hosting, sharing, and services platform provider, to connect different brands and filmmakers for digital content. The company covers everything from paid media strategy to full-service creative, influencer marketing, e-commerce, and in-house consulting.

Gallery Media Group

Gary Vaynerchuk attends WeWork Presents Second Annual Creator Global Finals at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, Gary formed The Gallery, later renamed Gallery Media Group. The media group was established as a subsidiary company of VaynerX. Today, it houses an American digital media company that publishes women's lifestyle content known as PureWow, a male-oriented news outlet ONE37pm.com, among other media properties.

Planet of the Apps reality series

In February 2017, Vee appeared on Planet of the Apps alongside Gwyneth Paltrow. The show had different episodes that showcased software designers pitching their ideas to the advisors in 60 seconds.

Unfortunately, on 23rd July 2018, it was announced that Apple had cancelled the series after one season. Vaynerchuk and the team evaluated pitches from different app developers vying for investment in the reality television show.

YouTube

Between 2006 and 2011, he hosted Wine Library TV (WLTV or The Thunder Show) on the platform. His videos were about wine reviews, tasting and wine advice. Unfortunately, he ended the show in 2011 with 1000 episodes. He replaced it with a video podcast named The Daily Grape.

In 2010, Gary launched Wine and Web on Sirius XM satellite radio. The show had two segments, new wine tasting under the wine of the Week segment, while the other covered gadgets, trends and startups on the Web of the Week segment.

In 2014, he created the #AskGaryVee Show on YouTube. The show solely focused on responding to questions from his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The main topics of discussion revolved around entrepreneurship, business and family.

In 2015, he started DailyVee, a video-documentary series on YouTube. These were videos of recorded interviews with different business people and broadcasts investors meetings and strategy sessions at the VaynerMedia Company.

Other investments

VaynerMedia's Founder & CEO Gary Vaynerchuk speaks during the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Pedro Fiuza.

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, Garuu co-founded Resy, a restaurant reservation app. In 2019, the app was acquired by American Express. In addition, Gary Vee has written several books. They include:

2008 - Gary Vaynerchuk's 101 Wines: Guaranteed to Inspire, Delight, and Bring Thunder to Your World

2009 - Crush It!: Why NOW Is the Time to Cash In on Your Passion

2011 - The Thank You Economy

2013 - Jab, Jab, Jab Right Hook

2016 - #AskGaryVee: One Entrepreneur's Take on Leadership, Social Media, and Self-Awareness Hardcover

2018 - Crushing It! How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence-and How You Can, Too

House and cars

Even though he was born in Belarus, Gary's family relocated to the United States when he was only three years old. So, where does Gary live? Currently, he lives in New York City, United States, with his wife and two children.

However, Gary Vee's house details, such as location, value, and pictures, are not publicly known. Similarly, nothing much is known about the automobiles in his name. However, he has been seen with an Audi R8 on several occasions.

Gary Vee's net worth has grown over the years thanks to all his successful career and business ventures. Due to his excellence, he has been described as the first wine guru of the YouTube content creation era. His natural selling talent and critical eye have helped him achieve rapid success and wealth in his business ventures.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Drake Bell's net worth. Drake Bell is an American actor and musician. His career got a major boost in the year 2004 when he got a lead role in Nickelodeon’s Drake and Josh’s show which was named after him.

The show was a success and made him a favourite among children and teenagers. As of 2021, Drake Bell’s net worth is approximately $600,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh