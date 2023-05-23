Meet Cecily Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepdaughter: Where is she today?

Cecily Chapman is an American bail agent, reality TV star, and social media influencer. She rose into prominence following her appearance on the reality shows Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and a spinoff of Dog the Bounty Hunter series. She is also widely recognised as Beth Smith's daughter and Duane Chapman's stepdaughter.

Cecily experienced a childhood that was far from the ordinary. While the reality show brought fame and fortune to the Chapman family, it also exposed them to the scrutiny of the public eye, with many wanting to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name Cecily Barmore Chapman Gender Female Date of birth 19 June 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Denver, Colorado, USA Current residence Hawaii, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Height in feet and inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Education Sacred Hearts Academy Father Keith A. Barmore Step-father Duane Lee Chapman Mother Alice Elizabeth Chapman Siblings 13 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Blake Estes Occupation Social media influencer, reality TV star, bail agent Net worth $3 million Instagram @cecilybeezee

Cecily Chapman's biography

Cecily Chapman was born in Denver, Colorado, United States, to her parents, Keith A. Barmore and Alice Elizabeth Chapman, also known as Beth Smith. Cecily Chapman's age is 29 years old as of May 2023, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Her mother was a reality TV star famous for her appearance in the TV reality shows Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and Dog the Bounty Hunter. Sadly, she died on 26 June 2019 after battling lung and throat cancer for two years.

Her parents, Beth and Keith, married on 26 August 1991 but eventually divorced after her birth. In 2006, her mother married Duane Chapman, a reality TV celebrity, bounty hunter, and former bail bondsman. Cecily grew up with several half and step-siblings.

How old is Cecily Chapman?

Chapman's daughter is 29 years old as of May 2023, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. She was born on 19 June 1993.

Cecily Chapman's siblings

The bail agent has three half-siblings from her mother's other relationships. Her elder half-brother is Dominic Davis, born before Beth's marriage to Keith A. Barmore. Cecily's other two half-siblings from her mother's second marriage are Garry Chapman and Bonnie Chapman.

Cecily has several step-siblings. They include: James Robert, Leland Chapman, Christopher Michael Hecht, Zebediah Duane, Britney Lynn Darnell, Wesley, Nicholas, Barbara Katie, Lyssa and Duane Lee.

Educational background

Cecily graduated from Sacred Hearts Academy in 2012. She subsequently obtained a certificate as a certified bail agent from the National Association of Professional Bail Agents in the United States.

Career

Cecily Chapman is a businesswoman, reality TV personality, and social media influencer. She was featured in the reality television show Dog the Bounty Hunter alongside her parents, Duane Chapman and Beth, and her sibling, Leland Chapman, from 2003 until 2007. The television star also appeared in the reality series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, which aired later that year.

Cecily was given a role in the 2019 TV reality show Dog's Most Wanted. Her mother appeared in two episodes of the show in 2019 before she passed away.

What is Cecily Chapman doing now? She is active on OnlyFans and has a large following on her social media platforms. Additionally, she operates an online store, For Beth, which deals with hats, T-shirts, and beanies.

What is Cecily Chapman's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $3 million. She has accumulated her wealth from her career as a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and bail agent.

Is Cecily Chapman married?

The bail agent appears to be in a relationship with Blake Estes, whom she wished a happy Valentine's Day on her Instagram.

In 2021, Cecily revealed that she was getting married to her fiancé at the time, Matty Smith. However, the wedding was called off under the excuse that they wanted a break, but they eventually broke up. The ex-couple began dating in 2016 and engaged on Christmas Eve of 2018.

Fast facts about Cecily Chapman

Cecily Chapman is widely recognised as Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepdaughter. She is an American social media influencer, bail agent, and reality television personality.

