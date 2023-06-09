Where is Frank Lucas' wife, Julianna Farrait, now? Everything you need to know

When mentioning the top gangsters of the 20th century, Frank Lucas' name will likely appear on most lists. He was a notorious American drug lord renowned for his smuggling operations spanning several continents. Aside from his criminal life, the Harlem gangster was also a family man, and he and his wife, Julianna Farrait, were involved in the illegal substance business. Where is Frank Lucas' wife now?

Julianna Farrait attends Frank Lucas' Funeral at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 11, 2019 in Newark City. Photo: Johnny Nune

Source: Getty Images

Julianna Farrait is famous for being the spouse of Frank Lucas' wife. She served jail time for her involvement in her husband's illicit business. After her release, she separated from her husband for a while before relocating to Puerto Rico.

Profile summary

Full name Julianna Farrait Nickname Julie Farrait Gender Female Year of birth 1941 Age 82 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth San Juan, Puerto Rico Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 164 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Grey Marital status Widowed Husband Frank Lucas Children Three

Who is Frank Lucas' wife?

Frank Lucas' wife is known as Julianna Farrait. She is famous for her involvement in her husband's illegal business which saw her serve jail time. Julianna is from San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she was born in 1941. As of 2023, she is 82 years old.

How did Julianna Farrait and Frank Lucas' meet?

Frank Lucas Jr. (L) and Julianna Farrait attend the Frank Lucas Funeral at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church in Newark City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Frank met Julianna while on a trip to Puerto Rico. The pair dated for a while before tying the knot in 1967. Frank and Julianna had three children together; two sons, Ray and Frank Lucas Jr and a daughter, Francie Sinclair. Additionally, he fathered four more children out of wedlock.

What happened to Frank Lucas' wife?

Julianna Farrait has been on the wrong side of the law several times. In 1975, after police raided their home in New Jersey, she was arrested and convicted in connection with her husband's illicit business and jailed for five years. She also served a five-year prison term in 2010 after being found in possession of illegal substances in Puerto Rico.

Where is Frank Lucas' wife now?

As of 2023, Julianna Farrait's wife's whereabouts are unknown. She last made headlines in 2010 after she was busted in Puerto Rico trying to sell illegal substances to an undercover cop. As a result, Julianna received a five-year jail term and got out in 2017. She has since gone silent from the mainstream media.

Is Frank Lucas' wife still alive?

Yes. Any report of Julianna Farrait's death will make the news. There has been no mention of Frank Lucas' wife's death anywhere in the media as of early 2023.

Who shot at Frank Lucas' wife in American Gangster?

Unidentified assassins try to kill the gangster's wife in American Gangster. The movie depicts the life and times of the Harlem mobster and his illicit trade empire. Though the film contains some truthful bits, the former kingpin said it was only 20 per cent true.

Are there any of Frank Lucas' wife pictures?

Yes. Julianna Farrait was a public figure in the mid-1970s. She and her husband wore extravagant and expensive clothing that stood out a lot. Here are some of Frank Lucas's pictures with his wife.

Frank Lucas and his wife, Julianna Farrait, during his prime years. Photo: @allinhiphop, @hannibalbox on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Frank Lucas? He was a famous gangster during the 1960s and 1970s. His life in crime is portrayed in the 2007 movie American Gangster. Who is Frank Lucas' wife? His wife is Julianna Farrait, a Puerto Rican national convicted for helping her husband in the illegal trade. What happened to Frank Lucas' wife? Julianna Farrait was imprisoned for five years in 1976 for her role in her husband's drug trade. In 2010, she was jailed again for five years after being found in possession of illegal substances in Puerto Rico. Where is Frank Lucas' wife now? Her whereabouts are not known to the public. How many children did Frank Lucas have? He had seven children, three with his wife, Julianna Farrait. What happened to Frank Lucas? He died on 30 May 2019, aged 88, in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, USA. He used a wheelchair in his last years after he got involved in a car accident that broke his legs. How much time did Frank Lucas serve? He was sentenced to seventy years in prison. However, he only served five years after turning into a state witness.

Frank Lucas' wife, Julianna Farrait, has been of interest to fans because of her involvement in her husband's illegal business. She served jail time twice and relocated to Puerto Rico after her husband's death. However, she has since led a private life prompting fans to inquire about her whereabouts.

