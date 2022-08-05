How much does the Bad Girl Club cast get paid, and who is the richest?

Bad Girls Club is an American reality television series focusing on the altercations and physical confrontations of seven aggressive, quarrelsome, and unruly women. The women come from different backgrounds and have different personalities (psychological and behavioural). The show was a hit, lasting seventeen seasons. What else do you know about the show? For instance, how much does the Bad Girls Club cast get paid?

Reality television stars do not earn as much as their Hollywood equivalents. One reason could be that they are not professional actors but entertainers. Their roles, however, bring in a lot of money for their host networks.

How much does the Bad Girls Club cast get paid?

What is Bad Girls Club's salary? Each cast member received approximately $500 weekly. However, the network did not cater for expenses like random lunches and outings. An example is when Kori Brose, the Botox Barbie, stole another girl's credit card and used it to pay for everyone's lunch.

Who is the richest bad girl from BGC?

Natalie Nunn (season 4) is the richest bad girl from BGC. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Natalie has an estimated net worth of $325,000. She has amassed her wealth from being a socialite, reality TV star and influencer.

How do you get cast for Bad Girls Club?

According to Project Casting, you must attend one of the tryouts for the mentioned show. You must also have a valid US government-issued ID, be 21 or older to audition, and provide at least three recent photos of yourself.

Do you have to bring your own money to BGC?

Well, not really. According to Nicki Swift, the cast can bring money to the show because not everything is catered for. Although the girls are paid weekly, and the house is supplied with certain necessities, they must foot the price themselves if the group wishes to go out for a random lunch or dinner.

What is the point of Bad Girls Club?

The show revolves around a group of unruly women from various backgrounds chosen to live together in a mansion. They form cliques, cause mayhem, schedule nightclub parties, and engage in sexual escapades while struggling to keep their personal lives together.

Frequently asked questions

How much does the Bad Girls Club cast get paid? The cast earned a substantial amount from the reality show but not as much as compared to their Hollywood counterparts. Furthermore, despite the show being a hit, it was discontinued after the eighteenth season.

