Kirk Franklin is a famous American gospel singer best known for his modern gospel music. He is also known for being a philanthropist and activist. Recently, his daughter, Carrington Franklin, came into the limelight and has been making headlines. Here is everything you need to know.

Selfie photos of Carrington Franklin, Kirk Franklin's daughter. Photo: @love.carrington on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Carrington Franklin is an American celebrity child famous for being Kirk Franklin's daughter. However, she is not his biological daughter, as he adopted her. Their father-daughter relationship is rosy, as is seen on her Instagram page, where she frequently posts him with messages of appreciation and love.

Carrington Franklin's profile summary

Full name Carrington Franklin Nakwaasah Gender Female Date of birth 13 May 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth USA Zodiac Taurus Famous for Being Kirk Franklin's daughter Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christian Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 63 Weight in pounds 168 Marital status Married Husband Max Nakwaasah Child Shiloh Mekhi Parents Tammy Collins, Kirk Franklin (adoptive father) Siblings 3 Education Baylor University, Dallas Baptist University Profession Businessperson, media personality Instagram @love.carrington Twitter @cfrank1908 Net worth $2 million

Carrington Franklin's biography

Who is Kirk Franklin's daughter? She is known to be the adoptive daughter of famous gospel singer Kirk Franklin. She was born on 13 May 1990 (33 years old as of 2023), in the USA, to her biological mother and Kirk's wife, Tammy Collins, from a previous relationship.

Carrington comes from a family of three siblings, Kennedy, Kerrion and Caziah. Kennedy and Caziah were born to her mother and Kirk, Kerrion resulted from Kirk's previous relationship.

She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. She live with her husband and son in Dallas, Texas. United States.

Educational background

She attended Baylor University in 2007, graduating with a B.A. in Public Relations, Journalism and Management. Several years later, she pursued her Master of Arts in Organizational Communication Management at the Dallas Baptist University.

Career

Regarding her work history and career path, she started as an intern at KLTY Christian Radio before going to Karmen Johnson and Associates and Girls Scouts of Central Texas, still as an intern.

Between March 2012 and August 2013, she worked at UT Arlington Continuing Education as a marketing manager. She worked there for 18 months before becoming an event coordinator at The University of Texas at Arlington in April 2014. She served in the position for one year and eight months.

Between August 2013 and May 2014, worked at Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities and Treasure You as an executive assistant. Currently, and is currently working as the C.E.O. and Creative Director of Liz Kennedy Brand.

Carrington Franklin's husband and children

She is married to Maxx Nakwaasah, and they have a son named Shiloh Mekhi. It is said that the two first met in 2009. Carrington got engaged to Maxx in 2015, and the two tied the knot on 1 October 2016 in Dallas Union Station.

She is not shy about sharing bits of her life on her social media. Carrington's Instagram page has remained active with over 77k followers and more than 1000 posts, where she mostly posts pictures of herself and her family with captions full of love. Additionally, she shares some of her opinions and humorous parts of her life on her Twitter account, which has a following of more than 7k.

Carrington Franklin's net worth

Despite being the daughter of an award-winning and famous celebrity, Carrington is hardworking, as seen from her education history and career progression. Currently, her net worth is alleged to be around $2 million.

FAQs

How old is Carrington Franklin? Born in 1990, she is 33 years old as of 2023. Who is Carrington Franklin's biological father? There is no information about her birth father. However, she has a tight father-daughter relationship with her adoptive father, Kirk Franklin the gospel singer. Who is Carrington Franklin's mother? Her biological mother's name is Tammy Collins, Kirk Franklin's wife. Who is Kirk Franklin's daughter? He has two daughters, Carrington Franklin (adoptive) and Kennedy Franklin. Is Carrington Franklin married? She is married to her long-term boyfriend, Maxx Nakwaasah, and they have a son, Shiloh Mekhi. Is Kirk Franklin's daughter also a musician? No. She serves as the CEO and Creative Director at Liz Kennedy Brand Management. What is Carrington Franklin's Instagram handle? Her IG handle is @love.carrington.

Despite having a celebrity stepfather, Carrington Franklin is a hardworking young lady whose ambition and zeal are seen in her career progression. Moreover, her relationship with her family is admirable, despite it being a blended family.

Yen.com.gh has recently published a post on Sam Alexis Woods, Tiger Woods's daughter. Woods is an American golfer who has built an outstanding competitive career with over 100 worldwide wins.

Sam Alexis is the daughter of the talented golfer with a former Swedish model, Elin Nordegren. Despite her parents' divorce, she continues to spend time with both of them. She is frequently seen in company of her father playing tennis among other games and activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh